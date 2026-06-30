2026 QB Impact Study: Georgia's Gunner Stockton

Welcome to the middle of summer – also known as Talking Season – when we again look over rosters, and again predict the schedule, and again talk the year out before a single snap is taken.

Power Rankings and Way-too-Early Lists aside, QB Talk always seems to rise above the noise and drive a good deal of narratives. And, I wanted to join to discussion.

Fresh off the annual QB Impact Study, where I chart the nation’s top returning passers against their hardest opponents, I wanted to shine some light on the ones who I expect to be among the most impactful in 2026. Metrics that matter, traits that translate versus worthwhile adversaries, or “good on good”– that kinda thing.

This piece will focus on the the personification of the Ralph Wiggum meme smashing head-first through a window, Georgia’s Gunner Stockton.

Gunner Stockton — Georgia, Impact QB No. 13

RS SR · 6’1 215 · 84.9 ESPN QBR

Trait Tags

Fastball thrower

Offensive executive

Vision miscues

Gamer

Hard-nosed

Limited tools

Impact Study Grades

Style Overall Ceiling Floor Accuracy Mobilty Arm Processing Pressure Handle Offensive Executive B B B B B– B C+ B

Skinny:

A rhythm throwing offensive executive with plenty of scheme help. Overly a one speed thrower, one read processor. Usually delivered good decision-making and ball placement. A gamer not afraid to put his body on the line. Moxie often finds wins in the margins despite modest traits and tools.

Gunner Stockton’s Impact Study Pass Chart

Opponents (6): Tennessee (8-4), Alabama (10-3) x2, Auburn (5-7), Ole Miss (11-1) x2, Texas (9-3)

Mechanics & Processing

Stockton is a passer that tends to lack nuance in his offerings. He predominantly is a one-speed fastball thrower. Behind a big windup and heavy elbow, his passes consistently come out hard and with emphasis.

With so-so size, he deliberately works to release attempts with a tall elbow in an effort to heighten his release point. His motion is fluid and exhibits a nice out-up path. But without a naturally elite arm, Stockton constantly drums up additional zeal with a slight dip in his recoil. Occasionally, that can allow defenders to get a beat on where he’s going with the ball and make a play. Though his heaters win frequently, his stature coupled with the telegraphs produced a number of batted balls.

Gripping and ripping, the extra zip can cause some errancy with his placement. And while his lower body mechanics are tidy and efficient, he’s all the more susceptible to being pulled or moved off his mark due to penchant for narrow bases.

Even with his hard-throwing habit, testing tight windows wasn’t something Stockton liked to do. And UGA’s staff made double-sure that remained the case. With how adamant Kirby Smart is about extra possessions, avoiding contested coverage was a clear direction. And while the Tiger, GA-native held his own, 7-of-his-10 interceptable passes in his sample occurred on those chances.

And though he can throw with confidence, he is overly a one-read QB. Like his Georgia predecessors the last half-decade, Stockton was gifted a bunch of scheme elements. Over 60% of his throws against his hardest opponents came off a screen, RPO, or play action. His clip was four whole points higher than the next closest P4 QB in the Impact Study. Though some could argue that’s just a byproduct of being a Bulldog signal caller, it was apparent Mike Bobo and Co. wanted to handle Stockton a certain way and feed him plenty of layups due his mediocre processing skills.

Like many, he’s a ‘see it, throw it’ passer at this stage. And if his line of sight is compromised, he often lacks the anticipation or savvy to provide value on those reps. Tries over the middle are particularly sporadic and dependent on Stockton finding a workable window from the pocket to drive the ball. Second level defenders spook him a good considerably.

Arm & Accuracy

Stockton puts gusto into his throws. But, that’s mostly out of necessity rather than natural zeal. His arm is nothing extraordinary. So cranking up the mph is a way to overcome his limitations and still deliver targets in a timely manner. It’s what makes him a comfortable conductor.

He was rather selective with his downfield chances. Against his hardest opponents, he was just as likely to target behind the line of scrimmage as beyond ten yards downfield (32.2%). A dink and chuck spray can be limiting to play callers. But, the ample orchestrated completions set up by Georgia’s scheme saw Stockton log one of the group’s best overall placement figures. And while the short stuff obviously padded his stats, the Bulldog showed to be a somewhat bankable bombardier.

He’s pretty keen on maximizing his limitations. Though he can miss long and has enough pop to capitalize on crappy coverage, he likes to leverage routes and utilize backshoulders. His selective success on shots really sizzled in the post-season. Though average amongst his peers in terms of catchability, Stockton’s Deep Accuracy% was the sixth-best figure in the group.

Most of his best vertical wins are rhythm throws at the top of his drop; often throws he identified as uncapped before the ball was even snapped. His out-up release naturally carries throws; and his arc can lead to bucket completions where the ball drops in perfectly from above.

But his vision and unius iactus made his midrange offerings foggy. On the surface, Stockton made pretty decent decisions attacking that area of the field. His Intermediate Completion% cracked the crop’s top4. But his Accuracy%, though solid, was considerably more understated relative to the group. And behind stressful mechanics and adversity, the lukewarm location saw a number of turnover-worthy tries.

Mobility & Pressure

On the move as a passer, Stockton was usually just looking for his hot read. An offensive executive through-and-through, none of his peers had a lower average depth of target (4.6) or Interceptable% (0.0%) or higher Adjusted Completion% (93.5%). And for good measure, his Accuracy%, Success Rate, and First Down+TD Rate were all top4-worthy. With clear and open passing lanes, he was in his comfort zone. And, this goaded him to use his legs more. He had the Study’s 9th-most scrambles.

Stockton is a hard-nosed ball carrier that typically runs with his shoulders over his knees. Frequently displaying reckless abandon, he takes plenty of hard hits and knocks to the noggin. He has no issue laying his body on the line for the good of his offense. Gumption, moxie, whatever you want to call it, he’s quite the firebrand keeping his team on track. This willingness often manifests in Georgia winning in the margins, but he lacks optimal juice for this to be a serious down-to-down threat.

His tenacity saw a 25% Broken Tackle Rate – more-than-acceptable for a QB – yet that didn’t translate into limiting losses. But with mid play-making attributes, he logged more taken sacks than erasures (15-10) and his rushing splits didn’t really light the statsheet on fire. Though Stockton was solid at breaking tackles, his designed run Y/A and scramble Success Rate rate placed right in the middle of our Impact qualifiers.

Comfortable with physicality, it was almost as if Stockton looked forward to defensive contact. He routinely keeps his poise under pressure and “gets tall” throwing overtop rushers. And while some passers are all about the hot potato life, he will wait and wait and wait until the last beat before getting the ball out ahead of heat. He still showed his habit of avoiding traffic and seeking short outlets.

Despite a tepid Explosive Pass Rate, he was still more likely to log a big gainer than an interceptable. And targeting surefire completions enabled almost all of his pressured placement stats to top the Impact average. Cool and centered, Stockton’s precision produced the group’s 2nd-best Success Rate and 3rd-best First Down+TD Rate. A chaotic breakout, but stepping up in these spots often wins and loses ball games. And entering 2026, Stockton has a strong case for being the SEC’s best under pressure.

Passing Floor / In Structure

To reiterate, Georgia’s offense likes to help out its QBs with plenty of guises and complimentary elements. But with less-than-ideal peepers and processing power, Stockton used more play action in his sample than all but three Power4 passers. Fakes helped manipulate pesky second-level defenders and provide rudimentary reads for him to go out and execute at a high level. Moreover, the staff leaned into this further scripting a number of bootlegs to get him on the move.

Given agency to be more aggressive, his likelihood to throw longer passes and take risks increased. Like many breakouts, he seized one of the top Success Rates in the Study. But, the extra thirst saw his downfield sharpness lose steam. Both his Depth Adjusted Accuracy% and Interceptable% hint of future landmines amongst his metrics, even if they pass the smell test now.

On dropbacks, Stockton’s stats generally sang a similar song. Though strong down-to-down in terms of being on-target and efficient, he wasted too many throws to dismiss. Nearly a quarter of these attempts were uncatchable.

When stripping out play action, screen, and RPO attempts, Stockton’s Uncatchable% also landed in red. More concerns arise behind bland Accuracy% and Interceptable% figures. No doubt, securing wonderful results helps rose-scent his profile. Plus, his 61.1% Depth Adjusted Accuracy% was his best effort in any context. But his environment, role, and location metrics do so much to prop up his bottomline.

Less than 28% of Stockton’s sample qualified as “pass floor” situations – one of the lowest clips in the class. Again while UGA prefers to provide mechanisms to aid their passers, it also says a lot how little they want them exposed without tactical binkies.

Stockton is a great manager who knows how to keep his unit ahead of the chains while applying modest risk-reward. Well-coached and a hard man to count out, he constantly inspires teammates. And for how he’s conducted himself in the clutch, he’s the absolute definition of a gamer. Though his long-term outlook is pretty capped, his name is bound to be heard plenty this fall as the Bulldogs hunt for another title.

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Bad Take Brooks sees a: Sean Clifford type