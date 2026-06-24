2026 QB Impact Study: Indiana's Josh Hoover

Welcome to June – also known as Talking Season – when we again look over rosters, and again predict the schedule, and again talk the year out before a single snap is taken.

Power Rankings and Way-too-Early Lists aside, QB Talk always seems to rise above the noise and drive a good deal of narratives. And, I wanted to join to discussion.

Fresh off the annual QB Impact Study, where I chart the nation’s top returning passers against their hardest opponents, I wanted to shine some light on the ones who I expect to be among the most impactful in 2026. Metrics that matter, traits that translate versus heightened difficulty, or “good on good” — that kinda thing.

This piece will focus on Indiana-transfer Josh Hoover, a prolific passer who’s risked the bicsuit a bit too much of late.

Josh Hoover — Indiana, Impact QB No. 12

RS SR · 6’2 200 · 73.6 ESPN QBR

Trait Tags

Dropback conductor

Pocket anchored

Tight window winner

Heatseaker

Midrange master

Anticipation acuity

Impact Study Grades

Style Overall Ceiling Floor Accuracy Mobilty Arm Processing Pressure Handle Pocket Distributor B B B+ A- C B B+ B-

Skinny:

A slight, surgical pocket passer who’s keen on intermediate and underneath completions. Strong eyes and anticipation seeing the field. Good driver in rhythm. Plenty of potency and downfield juice. Consistent wins against contested coverage but recent interceptables are a clear red flag.

Josh Hoover’s Impact Study Pass Chart

Opponents (6): SMU (8-4), Arizona St. (8-4), Kansas St. (6-6), Iowa St. (8-4), BYU (11-2), and Houston (9-3)

Mechanics & Processing

Hoover’s mechanics in structure have stood out to me for three-straight Impact Studies. His operation is tight and refined. His throwing force is centered and his snappy out-up release has no wasted movements when he wants to drive the ball. He’s a natural ball thrower. But with unimposing size, his gifts cap both his offerings and long-term upside.

Though strong enough to nail tries sideline to sideline, Hoover’s balance can suffer when he adds extra mustard to some throws. His front shoulder dipped and lowered trajectories. And he’s no stranger to driving up on his front leg.

Scrambling is absolutely in vogue. But, the ability to navigate rushers and stay in structure with your eyes up is a desirable trait that translates.

Moreover, Hoover has consistently shown wonderful vertical anticipation as a college QB. Sure, his stature kills his vision at times. But he’s swift identifying one-on-one opportunities outside the numbers and comfortable knifing throws over the middle. And with lots of reps dropping back, he has lots of experience working on his progression skills and hitting targets in unique windows. Defenses did “game” some of his spray and were able to disrupt patterns reading his gaze looking for quick winners. Still, buffering was minimal.

Despite sound processing and nice footwork, Hoover had a noticeable number of throws where he failed to control his accuracy after stepping up in the pocket. Too many times passes would sail or carry to no man’s land. Generally, his placement was noticeably worse when throwing not set.

With his downfield eye and increased penchant to press tight windows, defenses made him pay – a lot. On the year, Hoover tallied a baker’s dozen picks. In our Impact Study, his 11.1% Interceptable Pass Rate not only was worst in the group, but also was the only clip in the double-digits. Captain Obvious resoundingly wanted me to relay to folks: That’s unsustainable for any passer.

However, as bad as it sounds, that flaw is totally fixable. Plus, it’s not like Hoover was incredibly careless in the previous Impact Study. Perhaps asked to be more of an offensive executive than a dropback conductor moving forward, but his down-to-down accuracy is near-elite – not a bad core ability for a passer, if you ask me.

Arm & Accuracy

Hoover has a good arm but not one that makes draftnicks go gah gah. As a rhythm-based thrower, his venom is usually contained to 24 yards and in, favoring between the numbers. But for the last two Impact Studies, he’s been a lethal deep ball thrower. This past year, only a quarter were uncatchable. And, his 45.8 percent such Accuracy% cracked the crop’s top10.

Historically, Hoover has been a masterful midrange operator. He throws with emphasis, on-time, and usually on-target. For what it’s worth, his 61.3 percent overall Depth Adjusted Accuracy% from last year’s study was tops. Compared to that and other braggadocious marks, his 2025 his intermediate placement metrics were mid, even if more-than-acceptable in reality.

With the aforementioned dings in his delivery, Hoover’s weak side appeared more susceptible to shoddy and/or risky placement. Outbreakers were especially bitter; as he uncharacteristically left more throws inside where defenders could nab his passes.

No matter the reason, the Heath, TX-native developed a dangerous habit of testing tight windows. Shocker, the nearby defenders stung him. But, his snappy release and precision manufactured more-than-respectable placement stats in this context for the third-straight exercise. While relatively good, the sheer volume of these throws drug down Hoover’s overall numbers and punked his efficiency.

Ultimately, his downfield placement stats are more encouraging than depressing – ignoring the giant red stain on this breakout. But, it’s still important to acknowledge Hoover has a clear vertical cap. Though some of his longer throws have crossed 46 yards downfield, he lacks the zest to optimally stress secondaries. Not a deal-breaker in the slightest, but his outlook is just not as sexy as some other big arms despite some liners and well-leveraged lasers.

Mobility & Pressure

Hoover is a pocket passer in every sense. Even before his increased errancy, he’s not the QB to operate a whole lot beyond the bookends. Over the last two Impact Studies, less than an eighth of his throws occurred outside the pocket. Only one of his peers from the Power4 posted a lower makeup this go-around than his 11.1 percent clip.

Still, he showed to have a higher aptitude for providing value with his legs. Though pass-first, Hoover displayed increased willingness to get north and south and take available space. Scrambles were noticeable after full scans. But, the old dog overly failed to show off new open field tricks. He only managed to erase 8 sacks across his 6-game sample.

And while the new Hoosier has previously shown buttery pocket movement skills, his inertia created a good deal of his boo boo’s, as stressed earlier. Despite displaying a laudable “throw-and-chase” technique on a few darts, the extra movement yielded variance, which yielded some improper habits. He’ll drop his elbow and whip throws, alter his rollout path, pull up against obstacles mid-release.

He did post bangarang placement stats in his sample, but again, interceptables were the proverbial turd in the punch bowl. Interestingly enough, his pressured pass profile largely mirrored that sentiment. But unlike his strictly mobile attempts, Hoover’s stats when facing heat show signs of a quick trigger ace. Standing and throwing in structure, he was as good as any passer on a down-to-down basis under duress. And for the second-straight study, his such Accuracy%, Uncatchable%, and Depth Adjusted Accuracy% all power-bombed the group average.

Since he’s not a backyard baller, showing value as a deadeye under duress is the best way Hoover can up his perception as a passer. And though the turnover problem still needs to be solved, one has to respect his consistency in a breakout full of junky variables.

Passing Floor / In Structure

In the dropback game, Hoover again flashed high upside as an accurate disruptor. But like many breakouts, he had an excess of turnover-worthy throws. A tenth were altered by defenders outright. And though most of his placement metrics were top12-worthy, an insane 15% of his dropback attempts could have been picked off. But thanks to being on-target a decent amount, Hoover captured a good number of conversions and explosives despite a double-digit Drop Rate.

For the second time in three Impact Studies, play action bumped up his aggressiveness at the expense of his precision. No doubt, his metrics were solid and on the good side of the group average. But, his Adjusted Net Passing Yards/Attempt (ANY) was about a yard-and-a-half worse than straight dropbacks.

Transferring to Indiana, Hoover will have some schematic carryover to what Kendal Briles had him do. Curt Cignetti isn’t above asking his signal caller to manage the offense and be a bit bland. Heck for the first month of the season, the future-Heisman was predominantly leaning on a tiny script and RPOs.

However, it’s worth mentioning RPOs weren’t a major treasure trove of efficiency for TCU’s offense last year. Versus his hardest opponents, Hoover only generated a 41% Success Rate, 4% Explosive Pass Rate, and 6.7 ANY/A on RPOs. Plus, about 23% of these throws were charted as tossups. Granted, these modern day triple option mechanisms are scheme-reliant. But considering how much they plan to be baked into the equation in Bloomington, that should spell for a potential face plant.

The stench of doom is also present after scanning Hoover’s passing floor profile. His normally dependable ball placement was substandard and results were not acceptable. Basically, his entire passing floor breakout failed to beat the group average across the board. Not to beat this point into the ground, but for a passer with his skill set, that’s a big, ole, giant, red flag.

Hoover’s previous two Impact Studies paint a picture of one of the most accurate and crafty pocket passers in the nation. But with limited athleticism and physical gifts, his style of quarterbacking has a defined range. Explosives are nice but giving away free possessions to opponents is bad process. And while there’s plenty of reasons to feel rosy about his outlook, it’s fair to ask just how far he’s capable of captaining his unit.

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