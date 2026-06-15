2026 QB Impact Study: Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker

Welcome to June – also known as Talking Season – when we again look over rosters, and again predict the schedule, and again talk the year out before a single snap is taken.

Power Rankings and Way-too-Early Lists aside, QB Talk always seems to rise above the noise and drive a good deal of narratives. And, I wanted to join to discussion.

Fresh off the annual QB Impact Study, where I chart the nation’s top returning passers against their hardest opponents, I wanted to shine some light on the ones who I expect to be among the most impactful in 2026. Metrics that matter, traits that translate versus worthwhile adversaries, or “good on good”– that kinda thing.

This piece will focus on Oklahoma State-transfer Drew Mestemaker, a zero star prospect with first round aspirations.

Drew Mestemaker — Oklahoma State, Impact QB No. 10

RS SO · 6’4 215 · 74.8 ESPN QBR

Trait Tags

Fastball thrower

Hot potato M.O.

Middle affinity

High floor

Pressure cooked

Selective verticality

Impact Study Grades

Style Overall Ceiling Floor Accuracy Mobilty Arm Processing Pressure Handle Big Arm Passer B B+ A– B+ B B+ B C–

Skinny:

A tall, slender hard throwing underclassman. Accurate distributor. Really nice balance and transfer of weight in and out of structure. Shined attacking the middle of the field. Not a lot of field-stretching vertical attempts. Pressure routinely speeds him up and gets him off-kilter.

Drew Mestemaker’s Impact Study Pass Chart

Opponents (6): W. Michigan (9-4), Wash. St. (6-6), USF (9-3), UTSA (6-6), Tulane (11-2), and San Diego St. (9-3)

Mechanics & Processing

Mestemaker burst onto the college football scene from total obscurity and now is in contention to be one of the top passers in 2026. The soon-to-be-sophomore’s combination of size, arm, and fluidity make him an easy sell. How he throws the ball immediately pops on tape.

He’s an angry vendor thrower – or in other words: In addition to putting a lot of mustard on his offerings, Mestemaker also slops on some ketchup and relish for good measure. Throws come out promptly and decisively. And for what it’s worth, his 2.58 average time to throw is among the 10th-fastest ahead of this fall.

Despite overly throwing with emphasis, he’s able to stay controlled and centered. His out-forward release doesn’t require a heavy windup or rear back motion to generate extra umph. And again, that abbreviated motion allows him to pepper opponents lickety-split.

Mestemaker’s semi-wide base tends to absorb most of the inertia from his fastballs. He shows sturdy balance and doesn’t get too front-loaded or drive up on one leg. His stance can be considered “gateish”. The Poke can keep his hips open. But otherwise, he shows deliberate and efficient movement with his lower body, especially when targeting the quick game. With his feet under him, he delivered a high volume of on-target passes. Overall against his hardest opponents, two-thirds of his throws were accurate – only three of his peers posted a better clip.

And with his desirable height, he displayed plus ability reading defenses. For someone with his reputed lack of playing time, Mestemaker was in class of his own, going through keys with snappy eyes and making good decisions. He tended to keep his eyes up and not drop them to deal with rushers. He did get a little reckless towards the end of his sample, but his comfortability taking advantage of foes over the middle – a growing rarity in today’s landscape (especially for a first-year starter) – is remarkable.

But it bears mentioning, it also wasn’t uncommon for Mestemaker to occasionally take an extra beat to ascertain coverage or gauge target depth, which can allow the defense to recover and disallow optional throws. Still, he avoided tight windows, captured conversions, and was a confident passer. And with more reps, those shortcomings should get stamped out.

Arm & Accuracy

Even though Mestemaker throws with plenty of zip and drive and has an instance of launching a ball over 50 yards past the line of scrimmage, he wasn’t the most vertical passer last year. Less than 9 percent of his sample attempts targeted deep. He just didn’t have a major desire to stretch the field or try opponents in that manner. When he did swing for the fences, his placement was typically all or nothing.

He preferred to stuff the statsheet attacking 20 yards and in with his fastballs. Ipso facto: Mestemaker has the makings of a potential midrange master. Along with the vision and courage to attack foes in that area of the field, over half of his intermediate attempts were on-target. And, shockingly few were turnover-worthy despite the traffic. Ultimately in our Study, he boasts a top10 Downfield Accuracy% (49.3%) and hints at high upside being able to capture key completions.

His authoritative throwing style, however, did result in some examples of sour placement. Every so often, Mestemaker would be a beat off on his location; sometimes high and out in front, others low and behind. And while this generally didn’t bite him in the butt, tight window targets were another story.

Mestemaker has an impressive arm. And it’s well-designed to beat contests and cut through the clutter. Matching the prophecy, his such Accuracy% and Uncathable% track well-above the Impact average. But with sour accuracy, opponents were given a number of opportunities at interceptables. Of his 14 boo boos in his sample, 9 occurred on tight window tries.

Mobility & Pressure

Like inside of structure, Mestemaker’s balance when on the move is impressive. Always in a position to uncork a strike, throws are in play and out of harm’s way. Darts are abundant. All of his placement metrics when passing outside the pocket beat the group average. And despite a backbreaking 15.6% Drop Rate, his 40.6 percent First Down+TD Rate cracked the crop’s top5.

But the fluidity didn’t just stop with his ability to pass. His gawky glide can cover ground quickly, and he’s more than capable of keeping opponents honest around the edge or gobbling up open real estate. Though he moved more to set up his arm, Mestemaker averaged 5.0 yards/designed run and 10.8 yards/scramble in his sample across 18 chances. And, his balance also expressed itself with his capacity to shed sacks and be a decent creator and extender.

However, like many raw quarterbacks, pressure was an undeniable stain on his profile. Though his quick release helped dissipate some of the diminished returns, duress noticeably affects his placement. Frequently sped up and flustered, his normally sound balance can lose kilter. Mestemaker will also hurt himself by scooting closer to oncoming pressure ahead of some attempts. Sometimes, that anxiousness can morph into impatience. Even a handful of picked up stunts and flashes of pressure turned him sideways.

All of his placement metrics finished in the red. And while he was still predominantly good at beating expectations with his results, that wonky process is an obvious bruise on his bottomline. Considering he’s leveling up and set to face harder competition this fall, the odds he’ll be pressured more often are strong. And if that’s the case, regression in his overall numbers could be right over the horizon without refinement.

Passing Floor / In Structure

Mestemaker’s hot potato modus operandi coupled with his selective verticality commonly sees him sport a low average depth of target. And since his desired destination tended to be closer to him, he had little issue being precise in the dropback game. On a per throw basis, none of his peers bested his 64.0% Accuracy% when omitting screens and RPOs from the equation.

Play action was more of a mixed bag than straight drops. Though the tactic made him less dependable, it boosted his potency. But despite having a dynamo ball carrier, Eric Morris chose not to go overboard with deception.

Instead of featuring many play fakes, the staff preferred to open the offense up with empty sets. And with secondaries stretched sideline-to-sideline, pre-snap reads were more easily identifiable. Mestemaker barely found issues compiling underneath completions and working down the field chunk by chunk.

Though massaged a bit and Mestemaker faced an easier schedule than most of his peers, his ‘pass floor’ appears rock steady. In this breakout meant to clock down-to-down expectation, no one trumped his golden Accuracy%, Depth Adjusted Accuracy%, or Uncatchable%. Despite his usual less-than-vertical spray, he was twice as likely to log an explosive completion as a interceptable. And again despite a high rate of butterfingers, half of his throws beat situational goals.

Yes, the strength of schedule, wide open offense full of fun weapons, and so-so potency can create some pause when going over Mestemaker’s profile. But, he clearly has traits that translate in his zippy arm, balance in and outside of structure, and controlled zeal. More reps are needed, but this gem is truly showing scouts why he’s a diamond in the rough.

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Bad Take Brooks sees a: shorter Justin Herbert type