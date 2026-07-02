2026 QB Impact Study: Oklahoma's John Mateer

Welcome to the middle of summer – also known as Talking Season – when we again look over rosters, and again predict the schedule, and again talk the year out before a single snap is taken.

Power Rankings and Way-too-Early Lists aside, QB Talk always seems to rise above the noise and drive a good deal of narratives. And, I wanted to join to discussion.

Fresh off the annual QB Impact Study, where I chart the nation’s top returning passers against their hardest opponents, I wanted to shine some light on the ones who I expect to be among the most impactful in 2026. Metrics that matter, traits that translate versus worthwhile adversaries, or “good on good”– that kinda thing.

This piece will focus on Oklahoma’s John Mateer, a rockstar QB coming off a rocky 2025 campaign.

John Mateer — Oklahoma, Impact QB No. 15

SR · 6’1 224 · 65.1 ESPN QBR

Trait Tags

Fastball thrower

Mechanical kinks

Honeyhole hunter

Whip release

Vision miscues

Flimsy floor

Impact Study Grades

Style Overall Ceiling Floor Accuracy Mobilty Arm Processing Pressure Handle Wiry Playmaker B– B B- C+ B B B- C+

Skinny:

A playmaking swashbuckler. Engine for his offense. Dangerous with both his legs and arm. Sidearm thrower; passes arrive with emphasis. Nice fastball. Not a field stretcher but an eye for explosives. Valuable scrambler and designed rusher with burst and agility; but rigorous P4 slate muted output.

John Mateer’s Impact Study Pass Chart

Opponents (6): Michigan (9-3), Auburn (5-7), Ole Miss (11-1), Alabama (10-3) x2, Missouri (8-4), and LSU (7-5)

Mechanics & Processing

Mateer has a clear swashbuckling quality to him. Pesky and prodding, he can be a clear nuisance to contain. He’s mobile, throws hard, and can fire attempts from various angles and platforms – a necessity for QBs that lack ideal size. Working windows and anticipating hurries, he sports active, balanced feet. But instead of choppiness or a typewriter-like quality to his footwork, he shows silky smoothness. And, his sweet feet comes in handy getting passes off promptly or racing to space.

That said, quirks and improvised mechanics continue to undercut his offerings. Never a totally consistent placer of the football even at Washington State, his sidearm whip constantly rocks a low elbow. For the laymen, despite looking dashing, it requires more parts of the body to be in sync and flattens the path of passes. Both open the door for defenders to affect throw location, which is bad process.

Captain Obvious wanted me to remind you that passing accurately is deadly important for QBs who want to do it for a living one day. Moreover, his affinity to launch from narrow bases and flip his hip when following through also hurts his balance and downfield precision. This is all the more apparent if adding extra umph via his fierce motion or working off his mark on the move.

Mateer’s vision is fine. He’s serviceable diagnosing pre-snap opportunities and finding underneath completions. But, his decisions aren’t always the most optimal due to uneven eyes. The Sooner doesn’t always clock downfield wins and can lock onto his primary a beat too long. Obstructions can cause buffers and bailouts, even in pristine pockets. And, he can have little disregard for second-level defenders. He’d try to zing passes over or through them far too often. And, a number of turnover-worthy plays could have taken place.

Mateer has little fear of testing tight windows. Though a number of his boo boos were due to his broken throwing hand, the hubris in his fastball is an independent phenomenon. In the G6, he didn’t need to press or manufacture many contested connections. Behind his injury, Mateer’s spray naturally morphed as downfield passing became more difficult. Opponents squeezed targets closer to the line of scrimmage and made Oklahoma’s offense earn every single yard. Nearly 23% of his throws against his hardest foes attacked contested coverage. But while his efficiency was total butt, his Accuracy% and Uncatchable% both finished in the green, highlighting his live arm.

Arm & Accuracy

Breaking his hand in the middle of the season skewered pretty much Mateer’s entire profile. But his downfield spray was particularly stung. It doesn’t take a gridiron genius to understand how an unstable grip paired with his hard-throwing style produced a poo poo product; especially considering Oklahoma played more top35 defenses in Bill Connolly’s SP+ than any other offense last year.

No good can come glancing at his downfield metrics. He was more likely to throw an uncatchable attempt than a perfectly located target. Plus, interceptables composed over a fifth of these passes. In 2024, Mateer teased some of the same concerns, even when healthy. So while his Stans and backers will throw these figures in the trash, there’s still underlying evidence his accuracy is not up to snuff despite his arm having the stuff.

Speaking of his arm, there is plenty of zest. There weren’t many field-stretchers in either Impact Study the last two years, but his impressive fastball is among the best nationally. Over the middle, honeyhole shots, snappy zips in the quick game – the power and timing hitting these throws are among his top selling points. Because, not much mustard comes off these throws even from unset bases.

Mateer’s fluidity and ability to rocket attempts into a small pocket places him into a select group of college QBs. And aesthetically speaking, he looks cool when uncorking a deep ball. His floating, buttery passes come out quick with minimal effort.

The Sooner has stressed improvement in his release, transfer of weight, and general consistency this off-season. If you care about such things, he was named one of the top performers at the Manning Passing Academy. Many are already back on the bandwagon that he’s bound to be the best version of himself in 2026, but I am more wait and see due to his past of placid placement.

Mobility & Pressure

This time last year, Mateer was thought of as one of the most incendiary playmakers in the sport. He displayed noticeable burst, nimble change of direction skills, and basic open field creativity. Boasting over 3,000 pass yards and 1,000 rush yards, he was going to take the P4 by storm and show ‘em whats up.

His wavy operation and mobility make rollouts and bootlegs an easy inclusion into the operation. For the second-straight Impact Study, a fifth of his passes came outside the pocket. However, he was forgettable when facing the meat of Oklahoma’s schedule. He kept some of his previous verticality but failed to craft as many splash plays. And even though Mateer loved him a throwaway to fight another down, his Adjusted Uncatchable% when beyond the bookends was a bottom10 figure in the Impact Study.

Mateer also struggled to show consistent value as a ball carrier versus heightened competition. The bigger, stronger opponents and Oklahoma’s halfcocked run blocking muted his carries significantly. His boogie had less effect, and his high steps were easily laced up.

He was more of a compiler – grinding away, getting empty yards, and being the primary engine for his offense. He had a handful of botched read options and rogue runs not following blockers. Year-over-year, Impact Sample rush stats like Y/A (3.7 – 7.1), YAC average (1.7 – 4.5), and Broken Tackle Rate (29.2% – 15.2%) were, for all intents and purposes, cut in half. Both his Success and Explosive Run Rates sank 13 percentage points. And, he was more likely to suffer a loss than log a carry that gained over ten yards.

Mateer fell into the bottom5 of qualifiers in designed run Success Rate (39.5%) and Yards/Scramble (4.4). Some statistical stabilization was bound to happen after leveling up, but that’s a worrisome output if expected to do that amount of heavy lifting again this season. For what it’s worth, only Byrum Brown and Conner Weigman had more than his 64 tries.

His blockers might have been mid helping maximize Mateer’s legs, but they did a fantastic job preventing pressure. Even with a difficult slate, less than 24% of his throws came under duress. And, a sizable portion was self-inflicted. Inviting heat, he remained inaccurate, and loads of throws were wasted. The mechanical kinks and ripped grip made things challenging enough as is. Pressure exacerbated these flaws. Middle havoc was especially taxing which tracks with his so-so size. But for the second-straight Study, Mateer has limited interceptables when under the gun, teasing comfortability working in stressful situations, despite volatile play.

Passing Floor / In Structure

Though we might not exactly know what Oklahoma’s attack will look like, 2026 will be Mateer’s 3rd full-campaign with play caller Ben Arbuckle. The two have a great rapport and the primary objective will be to play to put him in spots to succeed by playing to his strengths.

If last year was any indication, the Sooners will feature empty sets plenty. Only Ty Simpson had more attempts going 5-wide within the SEC than Mateer’s 54. Spreading opponents out and stressing them sideline-to-sideline presented easy horizontal wins. These tries saw the Little Elm, TX-native improve not only his Accuracy%, Uncatchable%, Depth Adjusted Accuracy but also his Success Rate and ANY/A.

Other tactics on true dropbacks didn’t deliver the same level of satisfaction. Overall without screens or RPOs, landmines marred his breakout. He was more likely to throw a pick than record an explosive pass. Every single placement stat and result stat finished below the group mean. Though Mateer would show flashes, he was just too erratic in this context. Even with a bang-average Drop Rate, his Success Rate found itself into the Study’s bottom5.

Play actions weren’t seen much. With Mateer’s injury and stature, deception tactics with potentially awkward ball handling that could have led to turnovers were avoided. But moving forward, perhaps they can allow this unit to show more of its teeth. Mateer has more aggression and isn’t completely reckless.

But without play actions providing additional padding to his numbers, his “pass floor” seems fairly shaky. Despite purging reps of pressures and scheme elements, bad decisions, over-anxiousness, tunnel vision, and blunders were all over his tape in this context. Mateer did manage to post an above-average Y/A thanks to middling a Accuracy% and Explosive Pass Rate. But, literally every other metric was in the red. Moreover, both his Interceptable% and Uncatchable% failed to beat the Impact mean for the second-straight year. Considering passers’ placement is supposed to improve and impress in structure, that’s a pretty big drawback entering this season; all the more due to how this breakout is designed to gauge a QB’s down-to-down effectiveness.

While the juice is worth the squeeze, questions remain on if it will be pulp-free or satisfactory. Though his tools and late-night heroics put him on the map, he was overly the reason Oklahoma was considered a flawed and limited team in 2025. As the face of the offense, he can’t be seen as a liability again. Mateer must find better accuracy, mine better potency, and continue this program’s upswing via immaculate vibes.

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