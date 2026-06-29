2026 QB Impact Study: Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss

Welcome to June – also known as Talking Season – when we again look over rosters, and again predict the schedule, and again talk the year out before a single snap is taken.

Power Rankings and Way-too-Early Lists aside, QB Talk always seems to rise above the noise and drive a good deal of narratives. And, I wanted to join to discussion.

Fresh off the annual QB Impact Study, where I chart the nation’s top returning passers against their hardest opponents, I wanted to shine some light on the ones who I expect to be among the most impactful in 2026. Metrics that matter, traits that translate versus worthwhile adversaries, or “good on good”– that kinda thing.

This piece will focus on the short king at Ole Miss that took the college football world by storm last fall, Trinidad Chambliss.

Trinidad Chambliss — Ole Miss, Impact QB No. 8

RS SR · 5’11 200 · 86.5 ESPN QBR

Trait Tags

Captain clutch

Potent passer

Backyard baller

Cool cucumber

Short king

Flimsy floor

Impact Study Grades

Style Overall Ceiling Floor Accuracy Mobilty Arm Processing Pressure Handle Wiry Playmaker B B C+ B- B+ B- B– B+

Skinny:

An efficient offensive executive with impressive improvisation skills that raises his team’s ceiling. Terrific twitch and ability to erase sacks, deal with pressure, and extend plays. Not the best physical tools but still prone to explosives while limiting negative plays.

Trinidad Chambliss’s Impact Study Pass Chart

Opponents (6): LSU (7-5), Oklahoma (10-2), S. Carolina (4-8), Georgia (12-1) x2, Miami (10-2)

Mechanics & Processing

Chambliss isn’t the biggest guy so he often has to drum up extra zeal with additional movements in his release. Though a smooth operation, he can slightly rear back and use his off-hand to guide the ball back upwards on his follow-through. And as you’d imagine, this rocking motion is more prevalent on his longer throws. And when he drives forward to let passes go, he habitually goes up on his front leg, riding the momentum he created.

Occasionally, these extra steps in his release can telegraph where he’s going with the football; especially when he’s targeting stationary routes. Moreover, bats were all over his sample. All in all, the added variance consistently hurts his ball placement. His overall Accuracy%, Adjusted Completion%, and Adjusted Uncatchable% all finished below the Impact average.

Kinetic and ready to burst away from trouble, Chambliss bounces in the pocket. Along with helping his throwing zeal, it allows him to work his windows and see the field a little more optimally. Speaking of, his ability to move safeties with his eyes for someone of his stature is unequivocally impressive.

He might not be the most ideal QB within structure, but he knows where to look with solid progression skills. Plus, his experience makes him a top-notch offensive executive to maximize attempts towards his hot spots.

His spray overly avoided the middle the field and targets near the offensive line. Like many, he’s a ‘see it, throw it’ passer. And as a shorty, the big bodies in the middle were clear obstructions even with his crafty techniques to improve his downfield gaze. Breadbasket throws in the flank were his go-tos. Easy to see and not that far away.

Still, easy buttons within Lane Kiffin’s scheme greased his bottomline considerably. Over 55 percent of TC’s Impact sample was either a screen, RPO, or dropback play action. He was plausibly his best self using the latter. Play fakes defined his reads, moved key defenders, and opened up the field where he could capture chunk gains at will.

Not that Charlie Weis needed his arm twisted to feature play action – something that has been featured on over 30% of Ole Miss’ passes the last three years – but the end results justified the approach. Against heightened competition, all of Chambliss’s placement stats in this context finished in the green, over a fifth gained at least 20 yards, and he didn’t suffer a single sack.

Arm & Accuracy

Chambliss might be an exciting playmaker, but he’s overly a rhythm thrower. He’s not going to stretch the field or make you think he’s got the best arm in college football. Timing and leverage are key components to his downfield offerings.

Though his arm is serviceable, it’s not built to make all the throws all the time. Yet, the confident Chambliss didn’t mind testing tight windows. Nearly 27% of his sample was contested. And being diplomatic, the former Ferris State Star did not shine in the slightest.

But when it came to his deep ball last year, he was money. Against his hardest opponents, he was a little more conservative and selective when he let things rip downfield. So, there is an argument his returns are due to selection bias and a truncated sample. Still, he showed time and time again why you count just crowd the box and dare him to make a throw.

His Deep Accuracy% and Uncatchable% cracked the crop’s top3. No other Impacter can claim the same. On the year, he connected on half of his dingers – leading the SEC by nearly 5 points. Understanding his limits, backshoulders are a part of his arsenal. At times, his crush on this technique instead of throwing optimal downfield leads keeps yardage on the field. But even dissenters will take constant completions over more potential “ooh ahh” passes.

That said, for how exemplary Chambliss was deep, he wasn’t the sharpest attacking the midrange. Now, that sounds a little counterintuitive knowing the clutch inbreaking routes he hit. After all, he did complete half of these throws in his sample. But both his Intermediate Accuracy% and Uncatchable% fell into the bottom12. With his vision closed between the hashes, crossing patterns and seams had to be quick, snappy throws ahead of defensive drops. And despite his propensity to deliver potent gains, honeyhole shots, corners, and deep comebacks weren’t the crispest attempts in his sample.

Mobility & Pressure

Behind active energy, Chambliss is a natural improvisor and backyard baller. The word “squirly” kept coming to mind trying to describe his play under pressure. In order words, he drove defenses nuts. Undersized, running for his life, but never really panicking, he routinely rug-pulled a would-be sack and manufactured a worthwhile completion. His 16 erasures were the Impact Study’s 8th-most. His Spidey Sense when to burst away from trouble might be the best in the crop.

Chambliss was also a key cog in the Rebels’ run game. Only 7 Impactors compiled more than his 50 designed runs. But despite a clear role and some timely touches, his efficiency failed to jump off the page. Though the dynamic between him and Kewan Lacy is definitely intriguing, the product has been more muted. Across a tepid 3.7 Y/A, he was just as likely to pop an explosive carry as go down for a loss. No qualifying QB had a worse Rushing Success Rate than his 34 percent. And, these weren’t just botched read options.

Though running around is a large part of his game, Chambliss predominately preferred to extend to pass. He only logged 8 scrambles against his hardest opponents (72 yards, 62.5% Success) but saw nearly a fifth of his tries come outside the pocket. Open skies lead to open throws and he often obliged. Even with a decently high Throwaway Rate, he was on-target and beat situational goals. Granted, he directed his gaze short and was prone to checkdowns. But, he didn’t play like a dummy.

That mostly carried over to his outright pressured attempts. While most passers are usually forced into mistakes and miscues, Chambliss expertly avoided boo boos. Whether due to his age or a natural composure, he’s the classic cliche: Calm, cool, and collected under fire. Plus, he remained potent.

Still, heat did affect his placement even if he limited interceptables. All of his placement metrics under pressure landed on the bad side of the Impact average. Late hurries, off platform whips, middle rushes all cause their own problems when Chambliss is in the act of throwing. His tools can only overcome so much.

Passing Floor / In Structure

On the macro, he looks like an awesome dropback conductor of Kiffin’s offense who’s on-point, explosive, and trustworthy. Perhaps a little safe, but his entire profile finished in the green save for his low average depth of target. Plus, he’s been clutch.

Chambliss is a gamer. In the last four minutes of ball games and overtime, no SECer bested his 75% Accuracy% or 14.6 ANY/A. There’s a reason Ole Miss trusted him with 70% of their offensive plays in the biggest game in school history.

However, other parts of contests can be more stale and stagnated. You don’t have to dig too deep to find the sewer line. Play action rose-scented his bottomline considerably. And at a 32% usage rate in this context, the implication is that Ole Miss, even for its standards, needed to feature it. Shaking the offensive executive label could be difficult.

Taking scheme tactics out of the equation presents some sobering stats. Chambliss’s pass floor (attempts inside clean pockets without screens, RPOs, or play actions) is shaky. Both his Adjusted Completion% and Accuracy% dipped by over ten points compared to his overall profile. It’s bad enough to be inaccurate on over half of your passes, but Chambliss’s clip ranked dead last in the group. Plus, his 19 percent Uncatchable% is decidedly subpar. That’s a horrible look for a passer trying to be the face of college football.

Playmakers like him will always get butts out of seats. So, it’s assuring to see Chambliss still manufactured plenty of big gainers and kept the ball away from danger. But, he won’t be a trusty option in the eyes of folks at the next level until he can show he can throw accurately inside of structure without guises doing the heavy lifting. He’ll be put in situations to succeed and play to his strengths, but there’s an underlying worry shouldering a program will become too much.

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Bad Take Brooks sees a: Fran Tarkington type