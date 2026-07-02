2026 QB Impact Study: South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers

Welcome to the middle of summer – also known as Talking Season – when we again look over rosters, and again predict the schedule, and again talk the year out before a single snap is taken.

Power Rankings and Way-too-Early Lists aside, QB Talk always seems to rise above the noise and drive a good deal of narratives. And, I wanted to join to discussion.

Fresh off the annual QB Impact Study, where I chart the nation’s top returning passers against their hardest opponents, I wanted to shine some light on the ones who I expect to be among the most impactful in 2026. Metrics that matter, traits that translate versus worthwhile adversaries, or “good on good”– that kinda thing.

This piece will focus on South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, a passer that has faced arguably the most adversity of any college QB the last couple of seasons.

LaNorris Sellers — South Carolina, Impact QB No. 5

RS JR · 6’3 240 · 61.0 ESPN QBR

Trait Tags

Toolsy

Prototypical size

Backyard baller

Vision miscues

Prudent but potent

Flimsy floor

Impact Study Grades

Style Overall Ceiling Floor Accuracy Mobilty Arm Processing Pressure Handle Toolsy Playmaker B+ A C+ B- A B+ C+ B

Skinny:

A big, strong, fast, driven, and prudent dual-threat. Can buffer and stall but tends to make good decisions out of harm’s way. Must refine anticipation and some lower-body inconsistencies. Takes plenty of sacks. Erases plenty of sacks. Strong playmaker outside of structure. Volatile from snap-to-snap.

LaNorris Sellers’ Impact Study Pass Chart

Opponents (6): Missouri (8-4), LSU (7-5), Oklahoma (10-2), Alabama (10-3), Ole Miss (11-1), Texas A&M (11-1), and Clemson (7-5)

Mechanics & Processing

Sellers is a cyborg. Built in a lab at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, his football skills are extraordinary.

But, unfortunately some of his wiring is still miscalibrated. While he generally makes sound decisions, Sellers can take an extra beat or two to diagnose the situation before getting the ball off. Depending on where you sit, you could consider this an honest slow read situation, timidness to test secondaries, lack of trust in his targets, or just having iffy vision when obstacles are in his way.

Former offensive coordinator Mike Schula tried to mitigate that roadblock offering him more of a “dink and chuck” spray – a.k.a. loads of short stuff with a decent amount of shots but relatively few midrange throws. Sellers improved pre-snap, the ball did get distributed faster and the offense found better passing potency. That said, the product failed to find any value for a myriad of reasons despite keeping the ball safe and sound.

Play action, usually from heavy sets, helped absorb some of the havoc that incessantly plagued him. And for the second-straight Impact Study Sellers was often his best self using the tactic. With the second-level biting and downfield reads defined, he casually collected completions at a high rate. And this go-around, his explosiveness was among the best in the group. His 13.6 Adjusted Net Passing Yards/Attempt was the best mark by anyone in the P4.

South Carolina’s issues holding up and Sellers inconsistency seeing the field could explain why play fakes were faded. But based on two years worth of data against some of the best defenses in football, one has to wonder if Kendal Briles will change course and lean into using play action more.

Because as a thrower, he doesn’t really present much concerns. His transfer of weight and balance can get too turnt at times, but Sellers’ release is smooth and well-oiled. His limbs are tucked in and his movement is centralized to his core on a semi-rotational release. And, he can snap throws out promptly with his quick out-up delivery. All levels of field are on the table, even if he’s obviously more comfortable attacking certain areas over others. His vertical anticipation has noticeably improved over the years, with or without play action. Yet, hesitancy remains.

Arm & Accuracy

All in all, Sellers has high confidence in his arm, from a mechanics standpoint. A decent chunk of reps seem like he was almost flicking passes as if a piece of popcorn into a buddy’s open mouth. It just looks easy for him with a strong, naturally-gifted upper body. He can flip the field or dial up a dinger on any snap.

His deep throws carry, and his fastball flashes. He can see targets late and still deliver dimes; even on short-armed tries with no follow-through due to muddy pockets or pressure. And while can bake in the pocket and invite heat with a high time to throw, attempts come out with no hesitancy when he likes what he sees. He can be particularly lethal vertically when it all lines up.

Again, play action greased some of his downfield numbers. But, Seller’s prudence saw less than 30% of his sample passes travel over ten yards beyond the line of scrimmage. And ultimately, his traits failed to generate sterling stats. Relatively average is not what you want from a passer striving to be a first-round pick. But based on his degree of difficulty, it’s at least acceptable entering this fall. He’s got the meat; just needs a good yank up.

Like a number of youngsters, the upper body hubris results in some wishy-washy showings from his legs. His feet and transfer of weight can create unforced errors and some ugly tries. He can both root or not get set. Though clear flaws that has affected his ball placement, these are fixable and Sellers has sustained stints of being on-target on his resume to stoke up optimism.

Mobility & Pressure

Sellers is a strong and bonafide backyard baller. Though buffers still popped up, stalls were far less prevalent year-over-year. Some of that was due to his growth, but it was mostly because South Carolina’s offensive line was lousy and didn’t even give him a chance. They represented the SEC’s floor in Pressure Rate Allowed, a stat Shane Beamer’s offense has worsened at for five-straight seasons.

South Carolina’s crazy strength of schedule further cranked up the heat. Outside of Oklahoma – that played additional games – no team in America faced as many top35 defenses in Bill Connolly’s SP+ Rankings. Sellers entered 2025 with Heisman-level aspirations but only ended up playing on Heisman-level difficulty.

Under duress, Sellers was mellow. Last Impact Study, he passed under pressure with flying colors. Both his placement and result stats were green across the board. But with an eye for more big gainers and splash plays when extending, he didn’t seize the same amount of steadiness. Yesteryear, just finding an underneath outlet or checkdown was enough in these spots. But since the offense was commonly behind the chains in need of a spark, more chances were taken. And, they stung.

Plus, his efficiency was totally undercut thanks to Sellers suffering from a ****-ton of sacks. In our Impact Study, he logged 33 alone. Though a big boy, that volume of hits takes a toll. Moreover, foes had scores of tries to cause fumbles smacking him over and over. To date, they’ve been able to force more than their fair share. Even backers of Sellers know that’s a glaring red flag that cannot continue much longer.

Sacks are ultimately a QB stat, but it’s important to highlight the number of takedowns Sellers negated as well. His 31 erasures were ten more than the group runner-up. He routinely covered up for teammates’ muck ups and kept fighting. Imagine if another QB was back there who didn’t have his capacity for heroics.

Almost a quarter of his throws against his hardest foes came outside the pocket. Ready to burst away at a moment’s notice with his ridiculous wheels, Sellers showed tremendous balance outside of structure. His fluidity and ease throwing on the run is seriously among the best in the class. And while some placement stats were subpar, he consistently threw catchable passes and beat expectations. mostly working his dominant side.

He was the clear man to stop on South Carolina’s offense. And for as much gripe as Gamecock supporters have for Beamer not spamming him in the run game, the numbers don’t lie. Limited to a paltry 3.7 Y/A, Sellers was more likely to log a TFL than an explosive carry on designed rushes. And while he usually is a bankable ball carrier that falls forward, his stable metrics were undercooked (2.1 YAC, 16.7% Broken Tackle, 35.7% Stuffed). Still, his might broke through per his 54.6% Adjusted Gumption Rate – or percentage of tries where a positive gain was made with initial contact behind the line. A true eraser and mistake negator – even if he struggled to provide amazing bang-for-buck.

Passing Floor / In Structure

South Carolina’s scheme didn’t rely on many frills and razzmatazz. Even with a healthy amount of RPOs, the vast majority of Sellers’ spray came off true dropbacks. But with the third play caller in as many years, there’s real murkiness in this aspect of his game. What exactly he’ll look and play like within structure remains to be a major question mark. Two years ago, he was terrific. Last year, he was far more hit-or-miss.

But while other result stats and location metrics have ebbed and flowed over time, Sellers has consistently been a potent passer in structure. Over an eighth of his dropback attempts each of the last two years have gained at least 20 yards. Plus, his Yards/Attempt bumped up (8.4 vs 8.1).

Still, I cannot dismiss the substantial regression in his overall ball placement. Most of his accuracy marks landed below the Impact average. And when really isolating his quarterbacking in a vacuum, more cracks appear. Inside clean pockets without any scheme elements, all were red, despite remaining explosive. That was not the case in 2024. And with so many off-target tries, desired consistency faltered. Matching his overall clip, only 36.5 percent of Sellers’ “floor” attempts found success, which was good for the 4th-lowest figure in the group.

In the dropback game, Sellers seems pretty comfortable with quick game staples like Stick, Spacing, Slants, and Spot/Snag. Plus, he knows how to quickly decipher where to go on high-low reads into the boundary. But, everything else is too sporadic. The onus will be on Briles to optimize his gaze and comfortability.

When it comes to Sellers, neither his ceiling or tools are in doubt. His upside is immense and he unequivocally has traits that translate. But in order for him to reach his peak, further tweaks are needed. Refinement in his delivery, trust in his offerings, conviction in his operation, and decisiveness in his vision could see him morph into QB1. Consistency and dependability will be the name of the game, not how many yards or TDs he compiles this fall.

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Bad Take Brooks sees a: Dante Culpepper type (pre-injury)