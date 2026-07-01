2026 QB Impact Study: Texas's Arch Manning

Welcome to the middle of summer – also known as Talking Season – when we again look over rosters, and again predict the schedule, and again talk the year out before a single snap is taken.

Power Rankings and Way-too-Early Lists aside, QB Talk always seems to rise above the noise and drive a good deal of narratives. And, I wanted to join to discussion.

Fresh off the annual QB Impact Study, where I chart the nation’s top returning passers against their hardest opponents, I wanted to shine some light on the ones who I expect to be among the most impactful in 2026. Metrics that matter, traits that translate versus worthwhile adversaries, or “good on good”– that kinda thing.

This piece will focus on Arch Manning, a passer with the tools to be one of the top picks come next April.

Arch Manning — Texas, Impact QB No. 4

RS JR · 6’4 220 · 78.0 ESPN QBR

Trait Tags

Toolsy

Good vision

Multi-platform thrower

Long strides

Elevator

Offensive executive

Impact Study Grades

Style Overall Ceiling Floor Accuracy Mobilty Arm Processing Pressure Handle Toosly Playmaker B+ A- B+ B B+ A- A- B

Skinny:

A passer with blessed gifts. Prototypical size. Impressive vision and processing capacities. Some balance concerns but can alter platforms. Subtle pocket moves and keeps eyes up scanning avenues. Prudent spray. Glides in the open field with long strides; can cover ground quickly.

Arch Manning’s Impact Study Pass Chart

Opponents (6): Ohio St. (12-1), Oklahoma (10-2), Vanderbilt (10-2), Georgia (12-1), Texas A&M (11-1), and Michigan (9-3)

Mechanics & Processing

Manning has tools and traits that translate. He has Archie’s legs, Peyton’s mind, and Eli’s arm. He has prototypical size and plays in a scheme that features plenty of NFL concepts and modern mechanisms. There’s a lot to like about his game long-term.

Manning’s throwing style is a little odd. I’m not the biggest fan of it. But, he makes it work, despite some herky-jerkiness.

In a swift down-around motion – like a ripchord – he’s able to generate quick inertia before driving the ball out at his collarbone in a pseudo three-quarters release. His follow-through is zealous and lots of mustard can be put on passes. It’s tight and centered without much wonkiness. He almost always propels forward, and his weight rarely is on his backfoot. Even with a long front step, he hardly rises up on his left leg. In addition to his normal zippy operation, he can conjure up additional power from the turn of his torso. Not much time, room, or extra effort is required in order to whip a downfield dart around rushers.

But with a flat path that can include a low elbow, his flights can experience turbulence. Moreover, his feet are inconsistent, and Manning can fire from poor bases where both feet aren’t in ready position. The balance issues and amped-up transfer of weight caused a good amount of duds, dirts, and sailed passes, even in clean pockets. Though his astute RPO processing allowed him to pad his overall placement stats, some potential potholes popped up in other breakouts with his accuracy.

Pusher mechanics aside, Manning sees and processes the field as well as anyone in this class. In the quick game, Manning is great at recognizing keys and promptly getting the ball out. In the dropback game, he exhibits nuance and is a competent signal collar to direct the offense. He routinely reads patterns back-to-front and keeps his eyes up while working his avenues. Though impressive for any first year P4 starter, Arch earned more cred considering the amount of heat and adversity he faced. Despite seeing pressure on about a third of his sample, sacks and interceptables were kept to a minimum.

No slouch at moving and manipulating coverages with his gaze, Manning is an astute decision maker and knows how to avoid traffic and unnecessary pressing. Less than a seventh of Manning’s attempts were contested as he commonly found his men in space for them to do damage. And when he did test tight windows, it was often a calculated risk. No Impact QB came within two yards of his 21.9 average depth of target, and Manning delivered a 4.4 ANYA – a top10 mark in the group.

Arm & Accuracy

Arch’s arm talent isn’t in question. His zeal can drive throws on a frozen rope across the field and decently navigate tight windows. He’s skilled at altering his speeds, platforms and angles to maximize completions. Practically bred to be the next, great quarterback, he has the juice to wing throws deep, stretch the field, and hit routes outside the numbers.

Though his strength isn’t elite – he will need to scootch and drum up extra inertia on his longer throws – Arch had a handful of throws top 50 yards downfield last fall, signifying he has enough stuff. In his sample, about an eighth of his attempts qualified as deep throws. Manning displayed more prudence and selectiveness with his shots as the season progressed. But, he and his play caller frequently hunt for homerun and scoring opportunities.

Juice or no, Manning’s aforementioned quirks produced a number of askew attempts. For every dime, he’d serve up a scuffed up penny. Even with the might to hurl from compromised foundations or savvy ability to layer throws around coveragemen, his placement stats were only fine. Nothing special. Dece.

Both his Deep and Midrange figures were overly just okay. For the level of adversity he faced in the P4, Manning should have no shame putting up a profile like that. But since he’s considered among the sport’s top options, one would want to see a little more flair in this department.

For the most part, Manning’s placement stats were as flat as his collarbone release. Though his fiery motion can produce lukewarm tries behind the line of scrimmage to outlets, one area seems to especially be problematic for someone with his throwing style: targeting left. His sputters were certainly more visible earlier in 2025, but the overall evidence is damning. Still, if Derek Zoolander can figure it out, I’m confident a passer of his pedigree can too.

All Throws +6 Depth of Target Accuracy% Adjusted Completion% Uncatchable% Depth Adjusted Accuracy% Tossup% Outside Left Hash 44% 58% 27% 44% 28% Other 57% 69% 22% 54% 17%

Mobility & Pressure

Manning can cover serious ground. The comps to his gramps weren’t gratuitous. At 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, he’s clocked running a 4.6 40-yard dash. His long strides gobble up real estate and make him one serious dual-threat athlete.

In his Impact sample, none of his peers trumped his 11.2 Y/A on designed runs. Of his 16 attempts, four gained at least ten yards, seven moved the chains or netted points, and only one lost yardage. Up the middle, around the edge, through clutter, Arch’s legs are dependable assets, even if they’re not his preferred deus ex machina.

Manning’s twitch and elusiveness was also illustrated with his penchant erasing sacks and extending broken plays. He negated almost twice as many sacks as ones suffered. Additionally, he was one-of-three P4 QBs in the Impact Study with a plus-9.0 Y/A and plus-60 percent Success Rate on scrambles.

But, his movement skills weren’t all fireworks and Look-at-me-Louie theatrics. Arch also displayed phenomenal pocket movement capabilities. As a passer who’s keen on keeping his eyes up while maneuvering in the pocket, sometimes a subtle shift or step around an obstruction created a brilliant opportunity not discoverable by every college quarterback. Usually, that stuff comes after years of practice.

When outside the pocket, Arch was muted. Dependable ball placement was lacking and he seemed more suited when stationary. Adding momentum to his windup increased the likelihood of errancy and jerkiness.

Pressure further accentuated these shortcomings. Manning managed to beat the heat with his release more often than not, but his location and spray were unacceptable. Props to him for being tough. He took a lot of hits and popped back up to fight another down. But, too many throws were interceptable. Despite his resolve and again posted a serviceable Accuracy%, a ninth of his pressured attempts could have been picked off.

Arch’s experience working from muddy pockets is pretty sizable entering his junior campaign. Though a volatile breakout, some sticky statistical red flags ruddy up Manning’s resume when pressured. And some haters are adamant the junk throws will continue. However, with his athleticism and knowhow, I think this is a problem he can solve long-term.

Passing Floor / In Structure

Drops decimated Manning’s bottomline across 2025. His Impact sample was no different. His pass catchers failed to catch 26 targets, equating to a 13.2% rate overall. On pure dropbacks without screens or RPOs, that figure stood pat. None of his result stats beat the group average. His outlook is all the more murky behind his mediocre location metrics. Granted, his results should be better in this breakout moving forward. But to reiterate, one would like to see better placement considering his pedigree.

And though Manning has a good grasp of the scheme and how to conduct Sarkisian’s script, his dropback offerings were even more wayward off of play action. On these tries, he predetermined throws and donned increased recklessness. And since he failed to overly executive these patterns, Texas faded them from their normal rotation. Part of the midseason tweak that jolted the offense was trading play action shots for more screens and quick outlets near the line of scrimmage.

So considering Manning didn’t have to heavily lean on deception, despite Sark’s high affinity for motion, eye candy, and confusing defenses, his pass floor presents to be in a solid spot ahead of this fall. He was able to find wins and posted great efficiency on his own merits inside of structure.

Inside clean pockets without scheme elements, his result stats overly finished in the green compared to his peers, highlighted by his top3 Adjusted Net Passing Yards/Attempt. For him to check those boxes in every area despite backbreaking butterfingers, believers of his should have all the necessary ammo to talk him up.

Simply, Manning has the goods. He’s tall, can see, can move, can throw, can think, and can win. Though we can nitpick his offerings and want to see more out of him, his profile screams of a QB designed for the rigors required of the position.

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