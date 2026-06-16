2026 QB Impact Study: USC's Jayden Maiava

Welcome to June – also known as Talking Season – when we again look over rosters, and again predict the schedule, and again talk the year out before a single snap is taken.

Power Rankings and Way-too-Early Lists aside, QB Talk always seems to rise above the noise and drive a good deal of narratives. And, I wanted to join to discussion.

Fresh off the annual QB Impact Study, where I chart the nation’s top returning passers against their hardest opponents, I wanted to shine some light on the ones who I expect to be among the most impactful in 2026. Metrics that matter, traits that translate versus worthwhile adversaries, or “good on good”– that kinda thing.

This piece will focus on USC’s Jayden Maiava, one of college football’s biggest arms.

Jayden Maiava — USC, Impact QB No. 6

RS SR · 6’4 230 · 89.9 ESPN QBR

Trait Tags

Heatseaker

Heavy shoulders

Tight window winner

Prototypical size

Cool cucumber

Rooted base

Impact Study Grades

Style Overall Ceiling Floor Accuracy Mobilty Arm Processing Pressure Handle Big Arm Passer B+ A- B B- B- A– B B+

Skinny:

A clean conductor with a cool demeanor who’s keen on carving up opponents out-wide and underneath. Okay arm/accuracy but a high floor distributor that captured wonderful results. Dangerous in rhythm. Some awkwardness against pressure and not a noteworthy player in space.

Jayden Maiava’s Impact Study Pass Chart

Opponents (6): Illinois (8-4), Michigan (9-3), Notre Dame (10-2), Iowa (8-4), Oregon (11-1), and TCU (8-4)

Mechanics & Processing

Maiava has one of the best arms in college football. And fittingly, he’s an upper body-oriented passer. He’s a natural thrower with no hitches in his delivery. He drives passes effortlessly downfield. Attempts really pop off his hand and travel. Still, he has his own idiosyncrasies.

He can rock a cool and calm demeanor, which sometimes translates to lazy body language. The Trojan’s shoulders can look heavy, he loves to stand and throw with rooted feet, and he can lock his eyes and telegraph targets.

Strong-armed passers tend to have hubris in their ability to gunsling. And, he fits that bill. His lack of lower body involvement has been a consistent trait for three-straight impact studies. With limited footwork, tries can lose steam and wind up off-target, even with his might. And while he’s shown signs of growth with his ball placement, he likes to press his luck. He routinely hunts for big gainers and tests tight windows. In fact, contested targets composed almost a third of his Impact Sample.

Under Lincoln Riley, Maiava has blossomed into a much more dependable and dangerous processor. He now has answers to find wins against drop-8 coverages, identify vertical lanes, and impressively leverage routes.

Though some slingers need to avoid the middle or focus in certain areas to maximize their offerings, Maiava’s traits and measureables make life easy on his playcaller. The entire field is at his disposal with his vigor and stature.

But, his hungry eyes and zeal have led to a troubling number of turnover-worthy throws. Even after gelling into a juggernaut passer that captured the nation’s 2nd-best QBR, he provided opponents too many opportunities to undercut USC’s offense. His heatseeking generated an Interceptable Pass Rate below the group average in every single breakout. On downfield, dropback, and pressured attempts, his clip cracked the double-digits.

Even with tantalizing upper body talent, the NFL has put a premium on QBs that display the ability to limit negatives; no matter how tepid and milktoast other parts of their game are. So while Maiava can light the world on fire with his rocket launcher and an incendiary style of play, he’s still prone to get burned himself. It’s imperative that he curbs those boo boos. Because as a game-changing talent, those miscues often cause the opposite of his intended result.

Arm & Accuracy

To reiterate, Maiava has true arm talent. He doesn’t always need a firm foundation or set base to fire a laser.

Yes, he does the things you’d want and expect: throw hard, navigate tight windows, stretch the field. But he also shows true nuance and mastery in how he can conjure completions and raise his team’s ceiling. He dons smart use of backshoulders. And despite a good reliance on these tries, these actually generally don’t turn sour. He protects his man and tends to prevent defensive opportunities but also draws a good amount of interference penalties.

He can show a desire to put passes right on his targets and throw “now” balls without much air or interest in optimally leading them to space. Throws can be placed right on his man’s torso on the numbers. At times, this methodology can jeopardize an easier chance at a catch. And others, it enables the ball to just beat a rallying coverageman.

A lot of strong passers can deliver bombs and fastballs. But not all of them are capable of layering over or around defenders with buttery ease. Cliche as it is, Maiava can make all the throws. There’s little questioning his confidence in his chooch, which as aforementioned can get him into trouble.

The rub isn’t in his ability but his consistency. Take his downfield spray, for instance. Last Impact Study, he was a mid deep ball thrower but impressed attacking intermediate areas of the field. This year, that flipped. And it should be said, Maiava’s 14.3 percent Deep Uncatchable% was the best mark in the group – illustrating how keen he was at giving his receivers chances to make plays.

But, his wavering waywardness truly dampens what could be a robust resume and potential first-round case. Each of the last two years, the Trojan has logged a below-average Accuracy% in true dropback situations – or snaps that aren’t screens, RPOs, or tap passes. Though his aggressive spray upped the ante, his down-to-down dependability isn’t as strong as some of his peers. That could allow some others to leapfrog him come draft season.

Mobility & Pressure

Folks usually can clock Maiava has a strong arm. But, don’t sleep on his strapping gams. No doubt, he is not a scrambler or a major rushing threat. He extends to make plays as a passer, not to stress opponents scampering to space. And, he managed to record twice as many erased sacks than taken ones against his hardest opponents.

With prototypical size at 6-foot-4 230, his sturdy trunks allow him to withstand contact and stay upright. Muddy pockets can mess up a lot of a normal QB’s process. But his balance and brawn certainly make him a net positive when designs break down, even with some sporadic reps transferring his weight into his attempts.

Moreover, Maiava was a little shaky when asked to take care of business beyond the bookends. He nabbed serviceable stats. But considering these throws accounted for a large chunk of his Impact Sample, that drug down his profile. And like a few of his breakouts, his placement metrics were decidedly meh despite limiting his number of throwaways.

He was relatively much more valuable when facing pressure. Though unpredictable, these snaps frequently can win and lose ball games. Case in point, his results were red across the board in the last study but he managed to post high marks in a number of categories this go around. And while he found efficiency under the gun, he still put the ball into harm’s way far too much. Practically, an eighth of his pressured passes could have been picked off. Yet, he was 1-of-16 Impacters to have a positive Explosive:Interceptable ratio in this context. His skillset is combustible, but you can’t quit it.

Passing Floor / In Structure

Maiava was often his most gungho self operating off play action. Like many passers, he felt increased agency to push the ball downfield and hunt for jazzy completions. And with his traits and Riley’s sound patterns, he overly accomplished the goals at hand.

He snatched wonderful results, was almost twice as likely to log an explosive as a turnover-worthy pass, and limited moving backwards. But the tenacity saw his precision falter. While Maiava curbed uncatchables year-over-year, he still struggled to control his biffs using play fakes, which squarely hurt his dropback accuracy metrics.

But glass half-full, they showed a similar boost seen in his pressured placement stats. So even if they present to be stinky, he’s hinted at the potential of continuing to refine his offerings.

And when taking away scheme elements that provide guardrails, Maiva’s pass floor is firm, not flimsy. In back-to-back Impact Studies, he’s posted a sub-12 percent Uncatchable% and plus-55 percent Depth Adjusted Accuracy in this context. With plenty of moneyballs, he also boasts consecutive efforts of a Success Rate in the 50’s, a First Down+TD Rate in the 40’s, and an Explosive Pass Rate north of 14 percent.

The razzmatazz and Air Raid staples certainly help. But, Maiava is very competent going out and racking up completions. Tall, strong, and aggressive, he’s a heavy hitter that throws plenty of haymakers, and tends to land a sizable chunk of them.

A smidge too much pride in his powerful arm still presents some cracks. And the underlying concerns with his accuracy will be a hot topic discussing his ceiling. But, to be a solid decision-maker in structure when stripping away certain factors bodes very well for his long-term capacities as a field general.

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Bad Take Brooks sees a: Jay Cutler type