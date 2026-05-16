2026 SEC Baseball Tournament bracket, seeds officially set

After a long and tumultuous SEC Baseball season, the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament bracket is officially set.

Georgia cruised to the No. 1 seed in the bracket, winning its first SEC Regular Season Championship since 2008. Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama garnered the other three double-byes in Hoover, meaning they won’t hit the diamond until Thursday or Friday.

The 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament is set to be one of the most unpredictable in history, as 13 teams won 13-plus conference games this season. That doesn’t even include reigning National Champions LSU, who sit at just nine wins heading into Hoover. Vanderbilt, last year’s SEC Champions, sits at 13-16 heading into Tournament play.

Without further ado, here is the complete bracket and seeding 1-16.

2026 SEC Tournament Seeding

2026 SEC Tournament Bracket

First Round (Tuesday, May 19)

Game 1: No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 16 Missouri (10:30 AM ET/9:30 AM CT)

Game 2: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Kentucky (Following Game 1)

Game 3: No. 10 Tennessee vs. No. 15 South Carolina (5:30 PM ET/4:30 PM CT)

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 LSU (Following Game 3)

Second Round (Wednesday, May 20)

Game 5: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. Winner of Game 1 (10:30 AM ET/9:30 AM CT)

Game 6: No. 5 Florida vs. Winner of Game 2 (Following Game 5)

Game 7: No. 7 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 3 (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 8: No. 6 Auburn vs. Winner of Game 4 (Following Game 7)

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 21)

Game 9: No. 1 Georgia vs. Winner of Game 5 (4:00 PM ET/3:00 PM CT)

Game 10: No. 4 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 6 (Following Game 9)

Quarterfinals (Friday, May 22)



Game 11: No. 2 Texas vs. Winner of Game 7 (4:00 PM ET/3:00 PM CT)

Game 12: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Winner of Game 8 (Following Game 11)

Semifinals (Saturday, May 23)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM ET)

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (Following Game 13)

SEC Championship Game (Sunday, May 24)

Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT)

The 2026 SEC men’s baseball tournament will take place at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The conference title game will take place just one day before Monday’s NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show.