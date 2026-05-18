2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket: Updated scores, matchups, TV

It’s finally conference tournament time. Stay here throughout the week for updates across the SEC Tournament, including the latest bracket, scores, matchups and TV.

The SEC sits on top of college baseball currently, entering the week with 12 NCAA Tournament bids and eight regional hosts according to On3’s latest Field of 64 projections.

All 16 teams now qualify for the SEC Tournament, with it moving strictly to single-elimination. Georgia won the regular season title with a 23-7 record, 3.5 games above Texas in second place. Vanderbilt won last year’s SEC Tournament title, and nobody outside of them or Tennessee has won the crown since Arkansas did in 2021.

There’s a ton at stake this week at the Hoover Met. Here’s what things look like across the SEC.

SEC Tournament First Round (Tuesday, May 19)

All times Eastern

Game 1: No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (10:30 a.m., SECN)

Game 2: No. 13 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (2:00 p.m., SECN)

Game 3: No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Tennessee (5:30 p.m., SECN)

Game 4: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 11 Oklahoma (9:00 p.m., SECN)

Second Round (Wednesday, May 20)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 8 Mississippi State (10:30 a.m., SECN)

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 5 Florida (2:00 p.m., SECN)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 7 Arkansas (5:30 p.m., SECN)

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 6 Auburn (9:00 p.m., SECN)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 21

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 1 Georgia (4:00 p.m., SECN)

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 4 Alabama (8:00 p.m., SECN)

Friday, May 22

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. No. 2 Texas (4:00 p.m., SECN)

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. No. 3 Texas A&M (8:00 p.m., SECN)

Semifinals (Saturday, May 23)

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 9 (1:00 p.m., SECN)

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 11 (5:00 p.m., SECN)

Championship (Sunday, May 24)

Game 15: Winner of Game 14 vs. Winner of Game 13 (2:00 p.m., ABC)