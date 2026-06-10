2026 SEC Football Schedule: ESPN announces kickoff times, windows for conference games
With just a few months to go until the 2026 college football season, the SEC schedule is coming into focus. ESPN announced kickoff times and windows for each game the conference controls.
The first three weeks had already been announced ahead of Wednesday’s reveal show. That includes Lane Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss for the first time as LSU head coach, which is getting the primetime treatment in Week 3. Wednesday’s announcement had the rest of the slate.
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The 2026 season is the third year of ESPN and ABC’s media rights deal with the SEC, and the conference dominated TV ratings in 2025. It will look to repeat that success this year, as well. Here is the full schedule of kickoff times and windows for SEC football games in 2026. Games without kickoff times had four windows: early, afternoon, night or flex. A flex window means it will kick off at either afternoon or night.
All times Eastern
Week 1
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Missouri – Sept. 3, 8 p.m., SEC Network
- East Carolina vs. Alabama – Sept. 5, Noon, ABC
- Kent State vs. South Carolina – Sept. 5, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- Youngstown State vs. Kentucky – Sept. 5, 1 p.m., SEC Network+
- Tennessee State vs. Georgia – Sept. 5, 3 p.m., SEC Network+
- Baylor vs. Auburn (in Atlanta) – Sept. 5, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Texas State vs. Texas – Sept. 5, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Furman vs. Tennessee – Sept. 5, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network+
- North Alabama vs. Arkansas – Sept. 5, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
- Missouri State vs. Texas A&M – Sept. 5, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Austin Peay vs. Vanderbilt – Sept. 5, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
- Clemson vs. LSU – Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., ABC
- UL Monroe vs. Mississippi State – Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
- Florida Atlantic vs. Florida – Sept. 5, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
- UTEP vs. Oklahoma – Sept. 5, TBD, SEC Network+
- Louisville vs. Ole Miss (in Nashville) – Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., ABC
The first week of the SEC’s 2026 season will see a weeknight matchup as Missouri welcomes Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a Thursday game. From there, the full slate of games notably includes a rematch between Clemson and LSU in Lane Kiffin’s debut.
Week 2
- Missouri vs. Kansas – Sept. 11, 8 p.m., FOX
- Arizona State vs. Texas A&M – Sept. 12, Noon, ABC
- Oklahoma vs. Michigan – Sept. 12, Noon, FOX
- Western Kentucky vs. Georgia – Sept. 12, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- Alabama vs. Kentucky – Sept. 12, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Delaware vs. Vanderbilt – Sept. 12, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
- Campbell vs. Florida – Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network+
- Towson vs. South Carolina – Sept. 12, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
- Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech – Sept. 12, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Ohio State vs. Texas – Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., ABC
- Louisiana Tech vs. LSU – Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network+
- Southern Miss vs. Auburn – Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. or 7:45 p.m., ESPNU or SEC Network
- Charlotte vs. Ole Miss – Sept. 12, 7:45 p.m., ESPN2 or SEC Network
- Arkansas vs. Utah – Sept. 12, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
In Week 2, an early intra-conference SEC football game is on the schedule. Alabama will head to Lexington to take on Kentucky in an early conference matchup in the 3:30 p.m. ET time slot on ABC.
Week 3
- Georgia vs. Arkansas – Sept. 19, Noon, ABC
- NC State vs. Vanderbilt – Sept. 19, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- Troy vs. Missouri – Sept. 19, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network+
- Florida State vs. Alabama – Sept. 19, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Kentucky vs. Texas A&M – Sept. 19, 3:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
- Mississippi State vs. South Carolina – Sept. 19, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
- Florida vs. Auburn – Sept. 19, 7 p.m., ESPN
- LSU vs. Ole Miss – Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., ABC
- New Mexico vs. Oklahoma – Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Kennesaw State vs. Tennessee – Sept. 19, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
- UTSA vs. Texas – Sept. 19, 8 p.m., SEC Network+
Another high-profile rematch will take place in Week 3 on ABC. Alabama will go for revenge against Florida State after last year’s season-opening loss – this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Week 4
- Texas vs. Tennessee – Sept. 26, Noon, ABC or ESPN
- South Alabama vs. Kentucky – 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- Tulsa vs. Arkansas – Sept. 26, 8 p.m., SEC Network+
- Vanderbilt vs. Auburn – Sept. 26, Afternoon window
- South Carolina vs. Alabama – Sept. 26, Night window
- Missouri vs. Mississippi State – Sept. 26, Night window
- Oklahoma vs. Georgia – Sept. 26, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Ole Miss vs. Florida – Sept. 26, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Texas A&M vs. LSU – Sept. 26, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
For just the second time ever, Oklahoma and Georgia will play each other in football as part of the SEC’s Week 4 schedule. The two teams last squared off in 2017 when the Bulldogs got a 54-48 victory in the Rose Bowl.
Week 5
- McNeese State vs. LSU – Oct. 3, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
- Vanderbilt vs. Georgia – Oct. 3, Early window
- Alabama vs. Mississippi State – Oct. 3, Early window
- Florida vs. Missouri – Oct. 3, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Kentucky vs. South Carolina – Oct. 3, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Auburn vs. Tennessee – Oct. 3, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Arkansas vs. Texas A&M – Oct. 3, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
The Week 5 slates has plenty of flex opportunities in the SEC, but the early window will have an intriguing matchup in Athens. Vanderbilt will take on Georgia after the Commodores signed former Bulldogs commit Jared Curtis on the recruiting trail.
Week 6
- Texas vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas) – Oct. 10, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
- Georgia vs. Alabama – Oct. 10, Night window
- South Carolina vs. Florida – Oct. 10, Early window
- Texas A&M vs. Missouri – Oct. 10, Early window
- LSU vs. Kentucky – Oct. 10, Night window
- Tennessee vs. Arkansas – Oct. 10, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt – Oct. 10, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
The Red River Showdown will again kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET to highlight the Week 6 slate. That game will air either on ABC or ESPN from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Week 7
- The Citadel vs. Texas A&M – Oct. 17, 1 p.m., SEC Network+
- Florida vs. Texas – Oct. 17, Early window
- Mississippi State vs. LSU – Oct. 17, Early window
- Auburn vs. Georgia – Oct. 17, Afternoon window
- Missouri vs. Ole Miss – Oct. 17, Afternoon window
- Alabama vs. Tennessee – Oct. 17, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt – Oct. 17, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Kentucky vs. Oklahoma – Oct. 17, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be in the afternoon slot in Week 7 as Auburn heads to Athens to take on Georgia. Of course, that day will also feature the Third Saturday in October showdown between Alabama and Tennessee on Rocky Top.
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Week 8
- LSU vs. Auburn – Oct. 24, Noon, ABC or ESPN
- Tennessee vs. South Carolina – Oct. 24, Afternoon window
- Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky – Oct. 24, Night window
- Texas A&M vs. Alabama – Oct. 24, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State – Oct. 24, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Ole Miss vs. Texas – Oct. 24, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
At Noon ET in Week 8, Lane Kiffin and LSU will head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to start the day of games. The Tigers will take on Auburn on either ABC or ESPN in that slot.
Week 9
- Florida vs. Georgia (in Atlanta) – Oct. 31, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Auburn vs. Ole Miss – Oct. 31, Early window
- Mississippi State vs. Texas – Oct. 31, Night window
- Missouri vs. Arkansas – Oct. 31, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- South Carolina vs. Oklahoma – Oct. 31, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
While EverBank Stadium undergoes construction, the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will move to Atlanta. Florida will take on Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 31 in the coveted 3:30 p.m. ET slot on ABC.
Week 10
- Texas vs. Missouri – Nov. 7, Early window
- Arkansas vs. Auburn – Nov. 7, Early window
- Texas A&M vs. South Carolina – Nov. 7, Afternoon window
- Kentucky vs. Tennessee – Nov. 7, Night window
- Alabama vs. LSU – Nov. 7, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Georgia vs. Ole Miss – Nov. 7, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Oklahoma vs. Florida – Nov. 7, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State – Nov. 7, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
A College Football Playoff rematch highlights the Week 10 schedule in the SEC. Ole Miss and Georgia will square off in Oxford for the first time since the Rebels defeated the Bulldogs to advance in last year’s postseason.
Week 11
- Alabama vs. Vanderbilt – Nov. 14, Early window
- Auburn vs. Mississippi State – Nov. 14, Early window
- Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma – Nov. 14, Afternoon window
- Florida vs. Kentucky – Nov. 14, Night window
- South Carolina vs. Arkansas – Nov. 14, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Missouri vs. Georgia – Nov. 14, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Texas vs. LSU – Nov. 14, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Tennessee vs. Texas A&M – Nov. 14, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
One of the budding rivalries in the SEC will highlight the early window in Week 11. That’s when Alabama will take on Vanderbilt in Nashville for the first time since a 2024 upset win by the Commodores, led by Diego Pavia.
Week 12
- Tennessee Tech vs. Mississippi State – Nov. 21, 1 p.m., SEC Network+
- Chattanooga vs. Alabama – Nov. 21, 2 p.m., SEC Network+
- Samford vs. Auburn – Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network+
- Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma – Nov. 21, Early window
- Vanderbilt vs. Florida – Nov. 21, Early window
- Arkansas vs. Texas – Nov. 21, Afternoon window
- Kentucky vs. Missouri – Nov. 21, Night window
- Georgia vs. South Carolina – Nov. 21, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- LSU vs. Tennessee – Nov. 21, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
Amid some non-conference games in Week 12, a very intriguing game is on tap at Neyland Stadium. Lane Kiffin will once again return to Tennessee, doing so for the first time as LSU head coach in either the afternoon or primetime slot.
Week 13
- Egg Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss – Nov. 27, Noon, ABC
- Florida vs. Florida State – Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Lone Star Showdown: Texas vs. Texas A&N – Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., ABC
- LSU vs. Arkansas – Nov. 28, Early window
- Louisville vs. Kentucky – Nov. 28, Early window
- Oklahoma vs. Missouri – Nov. 28, Afternoon window
- Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt – Nov. 28, Night window
- Iron Bowl: Auburn vs. Alabama – Nov. 28, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
- Clean Old Fashioned Hate: Georgia Tech vs. Georgia – Nov. 28, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)
As is tradition, Rivalry Week closes out the 2026 college football regular season. The SEC will have a Black Friday tripleheader, which starts with the Egg Bowl, and a full slate of rivalry games across the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Following the college football regular season schedule, the SEC Championship will again take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will kick off Dec. 5.