2026 SEC Football Schedule: ESPN announces kickoff times, windows for conference games

With just a few months to go until the 2026 college football season, the SEC schedule is coming into focus. ESPN announced kickoff times and windows for each game the conference controls.

The first three weeks had already been announced ahead of Wednesday’s reveal show. That includes Lane Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss for the first time as LSU head coach, which is getting the primetime treatment in Week 3. Wednesday’s announcement had the rest of the slate.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

The 2026 season is the third year of ESPN and ABC’s media rights deal with the SEC, and the conference dominated TV ratings in 2025. It will look to repeat that success this year, as well. Here is the full schedule of kickoff times and windows for SEC football games in 2026. Games without kickoff times had four windows: early, afternoon, night or flex. A flex window means it will kick off at either afternoon or night.

All times Eastern

Week 1

The first week of the SEC’s 2026 season will see a weeknight matchup as Missouri welcomes Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a Thursday game. From there, the full slate of games notably includes a rematch between Clemson and LSU in Lane Kiffin’s debut.

Week 2

In Week 2, an early intra-conference SEC football game is on the schedule. Alabama will head to Lexington to take on Kentucky in an early conference matchup in the 3:30 p.m. ET time slot on ABC.

Week 3

Another high-profile rematch will take place in Week 3 on ABC. Alabama will go for revenge against Florida State after last year’s season-opening loss – this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Week 4

For just the second time ever, Oklahoma and Georgia will play each other in football as part of the SEC’s Week 4 schedule. The two teams last squared off in 2017 when the Bulldogs got a 54-48 victory in the Rose Bowl.

Week 5

The Week 5 slates has plenty of flex opportunities in the SEC, but the early window will have an intriguing matchup in Athens. Vanderbilt will take on Georgia after the Commodores signed former Bulldogs commit Jared Curtis on the recruiting trail.

Week 6

The Red River Showdown will again kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET to highlight the Week 6 slate. That game will air either on ABC or ESPN from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Week 7

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be in the afternoon slot in Week 7 as Auburn heads to Athens to take on Georgia. Of course, that day will also feature the Third Saturday in October showdown between Alabama and Tennessee on Rocky Top.

Week 8

At Noon ET in Week 8, Lane Kiffin and LSU will head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to start the day of games. The Tigers will take on Auburn on either ABC or ESPN in that slot.

Week 9

While EverBank Stadium undergoes construction, the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will move to Atlanta. Florida will take on Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 31 in the coveted 3:30 p.m. ET slot on ABC.

Week 10

A College Football Playoff rematch highlights the Week 10 schedule in the SEC. Ole Miss and Georgia will square off in Oxford for the first time since the Rebels defeated the Bulldogs to advance in last year’s postseason.

Week 11

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt – Nov. 14, Early window

vs. – Nov. 14, Early window Auburn vs. Mississippi State – Nov. 14, Early window

vs. – Nov. 14, Early window Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma – Nov. 14, Afternoon window

vs. – Nov. 14, Afternoon window Florida vs. Kentucky – Nov. 14, Night window

vs. – Nov. 14, Night window South Carolina vs. Arkansas – Nov. 14, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)

vs. – Nov. 14, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night) Missouri vs. Georgia – Nov. 14, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)

vs. – Nov. 14, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night) Texas vs. LSU – Nov. 14, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)

vs. – Nov. 14, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night) Tennessee vs. Texas A&M – Nov. 14, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)

One of the budding rivalries in the SEC will highlight the early window in Week 11. That’s when Alabama will take on Vanderbilt in Nashville for the first time since a 2024 upset win by the Commodores, led by Diego Pavia.

Week 12

Tennessee Tech vs. Mississippi State – Nov. 21, 1 p.m., SEC Network+

vs. – Nov. 21, 1 p.m., SEC Network+ Chattanooga vs. Alabama – Nov. 21, 2 p.m., SEC Network+

vs. – Nov. 21, 2 p.m., SEC Network+ Samford vs. Auburn – Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network+

vs. – Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network+ Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma – Nov. 21, Early window

vs. – Nov. 21, Early window Vanderbilt vs. Florida – Nov. 21, Early window

vs. – Nov. 21, Early window Arkansas vs. Texas – Nov. 21, Afternoon window

vs. – Nov. 21, Afternoon window Kentucky vs. Missouri – Nov. 21, Night window

vs. – Nov. 21, Night window Georgia vs. South Carolina – Nov. 21, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)

vs. – Nov. 21, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night) LSU vs. Tennessee – Nov. 21, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)

Amid some non-conference games in Week 12, a very intriguing game is on tap at Neyland Stadium. Lane Kiffin will once again return to Tennessee, doing so for the first time as LSU head coach in either the afternoon or primetime slot.

Week 13

Egg Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss – Nov. 27, Noon, ABC

vs. – Nov. 27, Noon, ABC Florida vs. Florida State – Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m., ABC

vs. – Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m., ABC Lone Star Showdown: Texas vs. Texas A&N – Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., ABC

vs. – Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., ABC LSU vs. Arkansas – Nov. 28, Early window

vs. – Nov. 28, Early window Louisville vs. Kentucky – Nov. 28, Early window

vs. – Nov. 28, Early window Oklahoma vs. Missouri – Nov. 28, Afternoon window

vs. – Nov. 28, Afternoon window Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt – Nov. 28, Night window

vs. – Nov. 28, Night window Iron Bowl: Auburn vs. Alabama – Nov. 28, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)

vs. – Nov. 28, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night) Clean Old Fashioned Hate: Georgia Tech vs. Georgia – Nov. 28, TBD (Flex – afternoon or night)

As is tradition, Rivalry Week closes out the 2026 college football regular season. The SEC will have a Black Friday tripleheader, which starts with the Egg Bowl, and a full slate of rivalry games across the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Following the college football regular season schedule, the SEC Championship will again take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will kick off Dec. 5.