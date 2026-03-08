2026 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Finalized seeds, matchups, TV

For a few years now, the SEC Tournament has been one of the more entertaining events in college basketball. Bridgestone Arena will once again play host in downtown Nashville, as the entire conference consolidates. The five-day event should provide plenty of drama and action before determining who is the league’s champion.

A bracket has officially been set following the conclusion of the regular season. Plenty was still on the line on Saturday for SEC teams. Movement in the standings shook a few things to set up a few interesting matchups.

Four games will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Saturday brings the two semifinals before the championship game on Sunday afternoon, just ahead of the NCAA Tournament selection show. You can check out the full bracket here.

Final Standings

SEC Tournament Bracket

First Round (Wednesday, March 11)

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 16 LSU (12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT – SEC Network)

Game 2: No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 13 Mississippi State (3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 3: No. 10 Texas vs. No. 15 Ole Miss (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 South Carolina (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network)

Second Round (Thursday, March 12)

Game 5: No. 8 Missouri vs. Winner of Game 1 (12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT – SEC Network)

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 2 (3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 7: No. 7 Georgia vs. Winner of Game 3 (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 8: No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Winner of Game 4 (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network)

Quarterfinals (Friday, March 13)

Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. Winner of Game 5 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT – ESPN)

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 6 (3:30 PM ET/2:30 PM CT – ESPN)

Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 7 (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 8 (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network)

Semifinals (Saturday, March 14)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM ET – ESPN)

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (3:30 PM ET/2:30 PM CT – ESPN)

SEC Championship Game (Sunday, March 15)

Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT – ESPN)