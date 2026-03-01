2026 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.01.26
The 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off on March 11 in Nashville, TN. The Tournament runs through March 15, where an SEC Tournament Champion will be crowned just hours before the NCAA Tournament Selection Show and here are the latest updates.
Florida, the reigning national champion, is at the top of the SEC as it stands right now. They sport a 14-2 conference record, two games clear of second place Alabama. Arkansas and Missouri round out the top four as of now, which results in a double-bye.
So with just 10 days remaining, let’s take a look at the latest SEC standings and conference tournament bracket projections. Each team’s conference record is listed in parentheses with the bracket also below.
Current Seeding
- Florida Gators (14-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (12-4)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5)
- Missouri Tigers (10-6)
- Kentucky Wildcats (10-6)
- Tennessee Volunteers (10-6)
- Texas Longhorns (9-7
- Vanderbilt Commodores (9-6)
- Texas A&M Aggies (9-7)
- Georgia Bulldogs (8-8)
- Auburn Tigers (6-10)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-11)
- Oklahoma Sooners (5-11)
- Ole Miss Rebels (4-12)
- LSU Tigers (3-13)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (3-13)
Current SEC Tournament Bracket
First Round (Wednesday, March 11)
No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 South Carolina (12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT – SEC Network) Game 1
No. 12 Mississippi State vs. No. 13 Oklahoma (3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 2
No. 10 Georgia vs. No. 15 LSU (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 3
No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 14 Ole Miss (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 4
Second Round (Thursday, March 12)
No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 1 (12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT – SEC Network) Game 5
No. 5 Kentucky vs. Winner of Game 2 (3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 6
No. 7 Texas vs. Winner of Game 3 (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 7
No. 6 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 4 (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 8
Quarterfinals (Friday, March 13)
No. 1 Florida vs. Winner of Game 5 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT – ESPN) Game 9
No. 4 Missouri vs. Winner of Game 6 (3:30 PM ET/2:30 PM CT – ESPN) Game 10
No. 2 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 7 (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 11
No. 3 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 8 (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 12
Semifinals (Saturday, March 14)
Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM ET – ESPN) Game 13
Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (3:30 PM ET/2:30 PM CT – ESPN) Game 14
SEC Championship Game (Sunday, March 15)
Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT – ESPN) Game 15