2026 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.03.26
For 14 SEC teams, Tuesday was the penultimate conference game of the regular season. Just one game will take place on Wednesday before everyone turns to Saturday. Standings will be finalized then, setting up what should be an exciting SEC Tournament.
A lot should be on the line over the weekend. There are still some tight races for the right to have an extra night off in Nashville — either with a single bye or a double bye.
March 11 is when the action will officially get underway. One more game remains for 14 teams, and will be the case for Arkansas and Texas once they play each other on Wednesday night. Until then, let’s check out how the SEC Tournament looks as of Tuesday night.
Current Seeding
- Florida Gators (15-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (12-5)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5)
- Tennessee Volunteers (11-6)
- Missouri Tigers (10-7)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (10-7)
- Texas A&M Aggies (10-7)
- Kentucky Wildcats (10-7)
- Texas Longhorns (9-7)
- Georgia Bulldogs (9-8)
- Auburn Tigers (7-10)
- Oklahoma Sooners (6-11)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-12)
- Ole Miss Rebels (4-13)
- LSU Tigers (3-14)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (3-14)
Current SEC Tournament Bracket
First Round (Wednesday, March 11)
No. 9 Texas vs. No. 16 South Carolina (12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT – SEC Network) Game 1
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Mississippi State (3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 2
No. 10 Georgia vs. No. 15 LSU (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 3
No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 14 Ole Miss (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 4
Second Round (Thursday, March 12)
No. 8 Kentucky vs. Winner of Game 1 (12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT – SEC Network) Game 5
No. 5 Missouri vs. Winner of Game 2 (3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 6
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. Winner of Game 3 (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 7
No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 4 (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 8
Quarterfinals (Friday, March 13)
No. 1 Florida vs. Winner of Game 5 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT – ESPN) Game 9
No. 4 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 6 (3:30 PM ET/2:30 PM CT – ESPN) Game 10
No. 2 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 7 (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 11
No. 3 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 8 (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network) Game 12
Semifinals (Saturday, March 14)
Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM ET – ESPN) Game 13
Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (3:30 PM ET/2:30 PM CT – ESPN) Game 14
SEC Championship Game (Sunday, March 15)
Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT – ESPN) Game 15