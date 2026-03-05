2026 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.04.26

Although the SEC has its No. 1 seed in place, there’s still plenty left to decide ahead of the 2026 conference’s men’s basketball tournament. With Wednesday’s slate in the books, each team has one game remaining in league play.

Florida already secured the top seed by winning the regular-season title, and the Gators head into the final weekend with a three-game lead in the standings. From there, it’s jam-packed, and tiebreakers are sure to come into play as SEC teams look to secure a single bye or double bye in Nashville.

All 16 teams will be in action Saturday to close out the 2025-26 regular season. But here’s where the 2026 SEC men’s basketball tournament bracket, seeds and matchups sit as of March 4.

Current Seeding

Current SEC Tournament Bracket

First Round (Wednesday, March 11)

Game 1: No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 16 South Carolina (12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT – SEC Network)

Game 2: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Mississippi State (3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 3: No. 10 Texas vs. No. 15 LSU (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 4: No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 14 Ole Miss (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network)

Second Round (Thursday, March 12)

Game 5: No. 8 Kentucky vs. Winner of Game 1 (12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT – SEC Network)

Game 6: No. 5 Missouri vs. Winner of Game 2 (3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 7: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. Winner of Game 3 (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 8: No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 4 (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network)

Quarterfinals (Friday, March 13)

Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. Winner of Game 5 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT – ESPN)

Game 10: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 6 (3:30 PM ET/2:30 PM CT – ESPN)

Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 7 (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 8 (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network)

Semifinals (Saturday, March 14)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM ET – ESPN)

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (3:30 PM ET/2:30 PM CT – ESPN)

SEC Championship Game (Sunday, March 15)

Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT – ESPN)

The 2026 SEC men’s basketball tournament will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The conference title game will take place just a few hours before the NCAA Tournament selection show.