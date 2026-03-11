2026 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket, results, schedule, TV

The 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament is finally here and the race for a conference crown begins. The tournament began with four first round games Wednesday.

The top four teams in the SEC got a double bye while teams No. 5 through 8 received one bye into the second round. Florida, the reigning national champions, were the favorites to win the SEC coming in.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the SEC Tournament bracket, results and schedule! We begin with the first game of the championship bracket.

SEC Tournament First Round (Wednesday, March 11)

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 16 LSU (12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT – SEC Network)

Game 2: No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 13 Mississippi State (3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 3: No. 10 Texas vs. No. 15 Ole Miss (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 South Carolina (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network)

SEC Tournament Second Round (Thursday, March 12)

Game 5: No. 8 Missouri vs. Winner of Game 1 (12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT – SEC Network)

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 2 (3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 7: No. 7 Georgia vs. Winner of Game 3 (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 8: No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Winner of Game 4 (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network)

SEC Tournament Quarterfinals (Friday, March 13)

Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. Winner of Game 5 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT – ESPN)

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 6 (3:30 PM ET/2:30 PM CT – ESPN)

Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 7 (7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – SEC Network)

Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 8 (9:30 PM ET/8:30 PM CT – SEC Network)

SEC Tournament Semifinals (Saturday, March 14)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM ET – ESPN)

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (3:30 PM ET/2:30 PM CT – ESPN)

SEC Championship Game (Sunday, March 15)

Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT – ESPN)