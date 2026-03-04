2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket, results, schedule, TV

Following Sunday night’s conclusion of the regular season, the 2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off at 11 am ET Wednesday inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. It’s the eighth consecutive year the SEC women will play their conference tournament in Greenville.

South Carolina (29-2, 15-1 SEC), winners of the last three consecutive SEC tournament titles, once again secured the No. 1 overall seed as the regular-season conference champion and thus automatically advance to the tournament quarterfinals along with fellow Top 4 seeds Vanderbilt (27-3, 13-3), Texas (28-3, 13-3) and LSU (26-4, 12-4).

In the meantime, this year’s SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament action begins Wednesday morning between No. 9 Kentucky (21-9, 8-8 SEC) and No. 16 Arkansas (12-19, 1-15) at 11 am ET. Check out the full tournament schedule and how to watch the remaining games below:

All times Eastern

First Round (March 4)

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Arkansas (11 am, SEC Network)

Game 2: No. 12 Florida vs. No. 13 Mississippi State (1:30 pm, SEC Network)

Game 3: No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Auburn (6 pm, SEC Network)

Game 4: No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 14 Missouri (8:30 pm, SEC Network)

Second Round (March 5)

Game 5: No. 8 Georgia vs. Winner of Game 1 (11 am, SEC Network)

Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Winner of Game 2 (1:30 pm, SEC Network)

Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. Winner of Game 3 (6 pm, SEC Network)

Game 8: No. 6 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 4 (8:30 pm, SEC Network)

Quarterfinals (March 6)

Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Winner of Game 5 (12 pm, ESPN)

Game 10: No. 4 LSU vs. Winner of Game 6 (2:30 pm, ESPN)

Game 11: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 7 (6 pm, SEC Network)

Game 12: No. 3 Texas vs. Winner of Game 8 (8:30 pm, SEC Network)

Semifinals (March 7)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (4:30 pm, ESPN2)

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (7 p.m., ESPN2)

SEC Tournament Championship (March 8)

Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (3 pm, ESPN)