2026 Women's College World Series Bracket: Updated matchups, scores, schedule

With regionals and super regionals in the books, it’s time for the 2026 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Eight teams were left standing out of Supers and will start a double-elimination bracket at Devon Park.

Three of the top four seeds are still in the field, led by No. 1 overall seed Alabama. The other, Oklahoma, missed out on the WCWS for the first time since 2015 after a Super Regional loss to Mississippi State. That matchup also marked the Sooners’ first shutout loss since 2019. Texas is also among the teams left standing as the Longhorns look to repeat as WCWS champions.

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The 2026 Women’s College World Series will feature a double-elimination format to begin the week at Devon Park. Then, it will switch to a Best-of-3 series for the championship series starting June 3. On3 is tracking the WCWS with an updated bracket featuring scores and matchups.

Women’s College World Series bracket

All times Eastern

Thursday, May 28

Game 1: No. 11 Texas Tech 8, Mississippi State 0

Game 2: No. 7 Tennessee 6, No. 2 Texas 3

Game 3: No. 1 Alabama 6, No. 8 UCLA 3

Game 4: No. 4 Nebraska 5, No. 5 Arkansas 3 (F/10)

Friday, May 29

Game 5: No. 2 Texas 4, Mississippi State 0

Game 6: No. 8 UCLA 11, No. 5 Arkansas 0

Saturday, May 30

Game 7: No. 7 Tennessee 2, No. 11 Texas Tech 1 (F/9)

Game 8: No. 1 Alabama 5, No. 4 Nebraska 1

Sunday, May 31

Game 9: No. 2 Texas 3, No. 4 Nebraska 1

Game 10: No. 11 Texas Tech, 8, No. 8 UCLA 7 (F/9)

Monday, June 1

Game 11: No. 2 Texas 5, No. 7 Tennessee 2

Game 12: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Tennessee – 3:15 p.m., ESPN

Game 13: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas Tech – 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 14 (if necessary): Winner of Game 13 vs. Loser of Game 13 – 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Championship Series: Best of 3

Game 1: June 3, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: June 4, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): June 5, 8 p.m., ESPN