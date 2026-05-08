2027 Bracketology: Andy Katz reveals his way-too-early NCAA Tournament projections with 76-team field

After years of debate and speculation, it was finally made official on Thursday. The NCAA has voted to expand the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament to 76 teams, bringing about a new era in the sport.

The NCAA had been considering expanding both tournaments for years, as the last change to the Tournament was made in 2011 (expanded from 65 to 68). Things began accelerating in that direction two weeks ago.

Just one day after the move was made official, Andy Katz revealed his first-ever way-too-early 2027 Bracketology.

Opening Round (Dayton)

16 Central Connecticut vs. 16 Howard

16 Merrimack vs. 16 Southern

16 Montana State vs. 16 Vermont

16 North Dakota vs. 16 Tennessee State

15 Central Arkansas vs. 15 Mercer

15 Green Bay vs. 15 Queens

12 UCF vs. 12 Utah State

12 Villanova vs. 12 West Virginia

11 Arizona State vs. 11 Oklahoma

11 Clemson vs. 11 TCU

11 Kentucky vs. 11 Maryland

10 Marquette vs. 10 Texas Tech

East (New York)

Charlotte

1 Duke vs. 16 Merrimack/Southern

8 Iowa vs. 9 Auburn

Spokane

5 Purdue vs. 12 Villanova/West Virginia

4 Alabama vs. 13 Harvard

Minneapolis

6 Miami vs. 11 Arizona State/Oklahoma

3 Michigan State vs. 14 High Point

Fort Worth

7 UCLA vs. 10 Xavier

2 Arkansas vs. 15 Central Arkansas/Mercer

1-seed Duke

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There may not be more pressure on any program in the sport next season than Duke. Head coach Jon Scheyer heads into Year 5 in Durham, and the Blue Devils have yet to reach the National Championship Game. This is due to demoralizing losses to Houston and UConn across the past two NCAA Tournaments. Duke boasts one of the most talented rosters in all of college basketball, led by returners Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, Patrick Ngbonga, and Cayden Boozer, and will be one of the favorites to cut the nets down in Detroit.

2-seed Arkansas

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari in the second half against the High Point Panthers during a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Arkansas heads into the 2026-27 season with the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country, led by five-star+ guard Jordan Smith Jr. and four-star recruits Miikka Muurinen, Abdou Toure, and JJ Andrews. These talented freshmen are joined by Georgia transfer guard Jeremiah Wilkinson and Furman transfer forward Cooper Bowser. If star guard Meleek Thomas and forward Billy Richmond withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Fayetteville, John Calipari could be poised for his first Final Four run since 2015.

West (Los Angeles)

Louisville

1 Illinois vs. 16 North Dakota/Tennessee State

8 Saint Louis vs. 9 Baylor

Spokane

5 Iowa State vs. 12 Santa Clara

4 Louisville vs. 13 Liberty

Fort Worth

6 Indiana vs. 11 New Mexico

3 Texas vs. 14 McNeese

Sacramento

7 Missouri vs. 10 Wisconsin

2 Arizona vs. 15 Green Bay/Queens

1-seed Illinois

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Fresh off its first run to the Final Four since 2005, Illinois is projected as an early No. 1 seed in the West Region. The Illini return a plethora of talent from last season’s squad, including guard Andrej Stojakovic, forward David Mirkovic, forward Jake Davis, and the Ivisic brothers (Tomislav and Zvonimir). Brad Underwood also hauled in Providence transfer guard Stefan Vaaks, adding On3’s No. 12-ranked transfer to the roster. The Fighting Illini are seeking back-to-back Final Four appearances for the first time since 1951-52.

2-seed Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Although Arizona lost some massive performers from last season’s Final Four team (Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell’Orso, and Tobe Awaka, to name a few), the Wildcats are poised to once again be major contenders in the sport. Arizona won big by convincing star center Motiejus Krivas to return to the program, along with hauling in five-star+ guard Caleb Holt, four-star guard Cameron Holmes, and transfers JJ Mandaquit (Washington) and Derek Dixon (North Carolina). The Wildcats are looking to repeat as Big 12 Champions and cut down the nets for the first time since 1997.

Midwest (Kansas City)

Pittsburgh

1 Michigan vs. 16 Montana State/Vermont

8 Texas A&M vs. 9 Providence

Omaha

5 Nebraska vs. 12 USF

4 Kansas vs. 13 Miami (OH)

Minneapolis

6 Gonzaga vs. 11 Kentucky/Maryland

3 Virginia vs. 14 UC Irvine

Louisville

7 VCU vs. 10 Marquette/Texas Tech

2 Tennessee vs. 15 Marshall

1-seed Michigan

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May cuts down the net after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Michigan was the best team in all of college basketball last season, and is once again projected to be one of the best teams in the sport in 2026-27. The Wolverines did lose some key contributors, such as Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. (who could still return). However, they return starting point guard Elliot Cadeau and rising star Trey McKenney, and brought in some solid contributors from the Transfer Portal. The Wolverines are seeking back-to-back Final Four appearances for the first time since 1992-93.

2-seed Tennessee

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes looks to the scoreboard during the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game against Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into year No. 12 of the Rick Barnes era at Tennessee, the Volunteers may boast one of their best teams in program history. Tennessee is seeking its first-ever Final Four appearance after being eliminated in the Elite Eight across the past three seasons, and it seems poised to do so in 2027. They hauled in star transfers Juke Harris (Wake Forest) and Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU) from the Portal, along with bringing in two four-star recruits (Chris Washington Jr. and Ralph Scott). Rick Barnes, as a head coach, has not taken a team to the Final Four since 2003 (Texas).

South (San Antonio)

Charlotte

1 Florida vs. 16 Central Connecticut/Howard

8 Ohio State vs. 9 North Carolina

Sacramento

5 USC vs. 12 UCF/Utah State

4 Houston vs. 13 Illinois State

Omaha

6 St. John’s vs. 11 Clemson/TCU

3 Vanderbilt vs. 14 Charleston

Pittsburgh

7 BYU vs. 10 Ole Miss

2 UConn vs. 15 Navy

1-seed Florida

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden communicates during the first half against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida boasts an embarrassment of riches on its roster next season. Along with returning nearly every program cornerstone (Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, and Urban Klavzar), the Gators hauled in Kentucky transfer guard Denzel Aberdeen. If he can get a waiver from the NCAA, and if reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Rueben Chinyelu decides to withdraw from the NBA Draft, Florida has a great shot at opening the 2026-27 season as the No. 1 or No. 2-ranked team in the country. The Gators are seeking their second National Championship in three years.

2-seed UConn

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley talks with an official against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Fresh off of UConn‘s first-ever loss in a National Championship Game, the Huskies will be out for revenge in 2026-27. They suffered a major loss as Solo Ball will miss the entire season with a hand injury, but they still return star guards Silas DeMary Jr. and Braylon Mullins. Dan Hurley also made a splash by hauling in coveted Duke transfer forward Nik Khamenia, solidifying the Huskies as a contender to once again make a run at a National Championship in 2027.