2027 Bracketology: ESPN updates its way-too-early NCAA Tournament projections with 76-team field

It’s never too early to start with the annual bracketology projections, especially not when the NCAA Tournament field will be expanded to 76 teams for the first time. So ESPN has updated its look at the potential bracket after the latest moves in the sport.

Rosters, at this point, are all but set heading into the long summer months. The NBA Draft early entry deadline has come and gone, and teams know what they have to work with after mining the transfer portal.

So where does the latest ESPN bracketology have teams falling out? We’ll take a look below.

Opening Round

16 Howard vs. 16 Tennessee State

16 Montana State vs. 16 Long Island

16 Arkansas State vs. 16 Merrimack

16 Vermont vs. 16 Bethune-Cookman

15 Robert Morris vs. 15 Navy

15 Austin Peay vs. 15 ETSU

12 Arizona State vs. 12 LSU

12 Clemson vs. 12 Maryland

11 Iowa vs. 11 Oklahoma

11 VCU vs. 11 Oregon

11 TCU vs. 11 Marquette

10 Providence vs. 10 Baylor

East Region

1 Florida vs. 16 Howard/Tennessee State

8 Miami (OH) vs. 9 Texas A&M

5 Iowa State vs. 12 Saint Mary’s

4 Purdue vs. 13 Yale

6 Vanderbilt vs. 11 VCU/Oregon

3 UConn vs. 14 Akron

7 Nebraska vs. 10 Saint Louis

2 Louisville vs. 15 Illinois State

1-seed Florida

Florida will be the overwhelming favorite to win it all after returning the vast majority of a squad that earned a No. 1 seed a year ago. That’s reflected in this bracketology projection. The entire frontcourt is back, anchored by defensive player of the year Rueben Chinyelu and do-it-all wing Thomas Haugh. The backcourt will have another year to gel and will add back former UF guard Denzel Aberdeen (pending a waiver.) Expectations will be through the roof in Gainesville.

2-seed Louisville

Louisville had as much success in the transfer portal as anyone else this offseason. The key addition was Flory Bidunga from Kansas. He flirted with the NBA Draft but ultimately returned to school. Add Iowa’s Alvaro Folgueiras (architect of Florida’s NCAA Tournament exit), Arkansas’ Karter Knox and Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad and Louisville has the pieces to do some serious damage next winter. Will they all gel?

Midwest Region

1 Michigan vs. 16 Montana State/Long Island

8 Georgia vs. 9 UCLA

5 Tennessee vs. 12 High Point

4 Kansas vs. 13 Wichita State

6 Texas Tech vs. 11 Iowa/Oklahoma

3 Gonzaga vs. 14 Santa Barbara

7 Indiana vs. 10 Creighton

2 Arkansas vs. 15 Robert Morris/Navy

1-seed Michigan

Nobody has worked the transfer portal better than Dusty May, who used it to build a national title-caliber roster a year ago. There’s a ton to replace, with last year’s top three stars gone. But Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney are back, along with a strong transfer portal class. The Wolverines will be one of the betting favorites to run it back and rank near the top of this bracketology projection.

2-seed Arkansas

Despite losing Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas, the backcourt should once again be quite good. John Calipari has recruited five-star talent across the board, and the Razorbacks will be freshman-heavy. But Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson should be an excellent portal add. And the last-second retention of Billy Richmond III was huge. For the Razorbacks, it will be about growing up quickly.

West Region

1 Illinois vs. 16 Arkansas State/Merrimack

8 Missouri vs. 9 Ohio State

5 St. John’s vs. 12 Arizona State/LSU

4 Virginia vs 13 McNeese

6 USC vs. 11 TCU/Marquette

3 Texas vs. 14 St. Thomas

7 Villanova vs. 10 NC State

2 Arizona vs. 15 Queens

1-seed Illinois

Illinois will sport one of the best frontcourts in the country, bringing back the Ivisic brothers (Tomislav and Zvonimir), as well as David Mirkovic and Jake Davis. Veteran guard Andrej Stojakovic also stuck around for another year. Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks will round out a squad as talented as just about any other in the country. The Fighting Illini will be a popular top seed in bracketology prognostications.

2-seed Arizona

Arizona lost some key pieces from last season’s squad, including Koa Peat and Brayden Burries. Replacing all the lost production won’t be easy. But this bracketology projection thinks the Wildcats will do so quite well. Big man Motiejus Krivas is the anchor, to go along with a few key transfers and a loaded recruiting class.

South Region

1 Duke vs. 16 Vermont/Bethune-Cookman

8 Auburn vs. 9 Wisconsin

5 Kentucky vs. 12 Clemson/Maryland

4 Houston vs. 13 UNC Wilmington

6 BYU vs. 11 New Mexico

3 Alabama vs. 14 Liberty

7 North Carolina vs. 10 Providence/Baylor

2 Michigan State vs. 15 Austin Peay/ETSU

1-seed Duke

Duke loses superstar Cameron Boozer, along with mega-talented Isaiah Evans. Still, there’s a boatload of talent returning. Point guard Cayden Boozer will be back with a point to prove after how last season ended. Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba and Dame Sarr also return. The Blue Devils will be one of the favorites to win it all — and are always a mainstay atop the bracketology selections.

2-seed Michigan State

Michigan State got a huge boost to its chances when guard Jeremy Fears opted to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft to return to school for another season. Fears led the team in scoring a season ago, averaging 15.2 points per game. But it’s what he can do for the rest of the lineup that’s so impressive. He also averaged 9.4 assists per game and was routinely racking up double-digit assist games late in the 2025-26 season. Can he guide the Spartans to the promised land?