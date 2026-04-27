2027 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah believes Dante Moore can be No. 1 overall pick over Arch Manning

Conversation regarding the 2027 NFL Draft immediately began once things wrapped up in Pittsburgh. The class is considered to be a stacked one, and after a cycle with not much quarterback discussion, this go-round will be quite different. Plenty of names figure to be at the top of the draft, and the debate for the No. 1 overall pick will take place for months.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah planted his first flag of the ’27 Draft. As of late April 2026, he is rolling with Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore over Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning.

“I lean conservative,” Jeremiah said via The Rich Eisen Show. “So, I’m going to lean conservative and I’ll go with the Oregon quarterback over Arch [Manning]. I’ll go Dante Moore. Just because I’ve seen him play at a higher level for a longer period of time. Arch has all the ability in the world and I’m looking forward to really studying him. I’ve done more work because I thought Dante was coming out. I haven’t done that full work on Arch. So, I’m covering myself there.”

Moore surprised many, such as Jeremiah, by returning to school for the 2026 season. This will be his second year as the starter at Oregon, after also getting some reps as a true freshman with the UCLA Bruins. The Ducks made a deep College Football Playoff run, seeing Moore complete 71.8% of his throws for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

The situation for Manning is somewhat similar, also coming back to Texas despite being eligible to declare. Manning was the full-time starter for the first time under Steve Sarkisian, experiencing struggles in the front-half of 2026. But Manning turned things around in a big way. In total, 3,163 yards on 61.4% passing, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions fall on the stat sheet. A tick below 400 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns also pop up.

ESPN did poll NFL scouts on which quarterback they believe to be the best in the 2027 Draft. Moore took the top spot, with Manning not too far behind. So, at the very least, Jeremiah is not alone in his thinking. He aligns with what others in the league believe.

This whole discussion is far, far from over. Ohio State’s Julian Sayin might even want to have a word or two about being the top quarterback. However, for the time being, Jeremiah is rolling with Moore because of the familiarity.