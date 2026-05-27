2027 NFL Draft: USA Today names 10 prospects whose stock could rise this fall

The 2027 NFL Draft is 11 months away, and USA Today has already named 10 prospects that could see their stock rise during the 2026 season. These are players who have had solid college careers but could take their game to the next level this fall.

Players like Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith will likely be selected in the top five of the draft. But the rest of the first round is up for grabs, and that’s where the players USA Today has come in.

But which NFL Draft prospects have the best chance to be selected high in the draft with a strong year? Here are the 10 players via USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz.

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RB Nate Frazier, Georgia

It can be very easy to overlook Nate Frazier because the SEC is loaded with strong running backs. But Frazier has gotten better each season and could have a breakout 2026 campaign.

In 14 games last year, Frazier rushed for 947 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. His production last season earned him selection to the All-SEC Third Team.

WR Charlie Becker, Indiana

Charlie Becker will have a chance to shine in 2026 since Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt have moved on to the NFL. It will be interesting to see how Becker performs with QB Josh Hoover, a transfer from TCU.

Last year, Becker played in all 16 games and caught 34 passes for 679 yards and four touchdowns. He helped the team go undefeated and win the national championship.

WR Isaiah Horton, Texas A&M

If the Aggies want to take the next step and make a deep run in the playoffs, Isaiah Horton will need to be featured in the offense. He joined Texas A&M earlier this year after spending the 2025 season at Alabama.

Last year Horton caught 42 passes for 511 yards and eight touchdowns. He transferred to Alabama after playing for Miami from 2022 to 2024.

TE Peter Clarke, Temple

Peter Clarke is from London and caught onto the sport through flag football. He has continued to improve each season since joining the Owls in 2023.

In 2025, Clarke pulled in 30 passes for 483 yards and six touchdowns. His production resulted in him earning second-team All-American honors from multiple outlets.

TE Trey’Dez Green, LSU

Trey’Dez Green will be targeted a lot this season because of his size. Standing at 6-7 and 240 pounds, Green has a chance to show NFL scouts he can make an immediate impact on the next level.

Last year, Green caught 33 passes for 433 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. At the end of the year, the SEC coaches selected him to be on the All-SEC Second Team.

OT Lance Heard, Kentucky

It’s not likely Lance Heard will top Trevor Goosby and Jordan Seaton as the top tackles in next year’s NFL Draft. However, a breakout 2025 season could lead to a major rise in his draft stock.

Heard joined the Wildcats earlier this year after spending the last two seasons at Tennessee. He began his college career at LSU in 2023 and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

DT James Smith, Ohio State

James Smith is looking to finish his college career strong by helping Ohio State make a title run. He is entering his first season with the Buckeyes after spending his last three seasons at Alabama.

In 2025, Smith played in 15 games and finished with 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass breakup. In the Tennessee game, Smith posted a career-high seven tackles.

DE Anto Saka, Texas A&M

Anto Saka played his last three seasons at Northwestern and is ready to break out. The 2026 season is crucial for him to prove to scouts that he can make an impact in the NFL.

Last year, Saka played in 11 games and registered 13 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks. His production earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten Team (Honorable Mention).

OLB Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama

After a productive 2025 season, Yhonzae Pierre is ready to become one of the best defenders in the country. After seeing limited production in 2024, Pierre became Alabama’s top pass rusher last season.

In 2025, Pierre recorded 52 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. He collected four tackles in Alabama’s win over Georgia in Athens.

CB Jyaire Hill, Michigan

Jyaire Hill will enter the 2026 season as one of Michigan’s leaders. He has been with the team since the 2023 season and helped Michigan win the national title that year.

In 2025, Hill tallied 36 tackles, three tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and one interception. He was named an All-Big Ten Honorable mention by multiple outlets.