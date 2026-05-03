2027 Women's NCAA Tournament: ESPN releases way-too-early bracketology

Despite being less than a month removed from crowning a national champion, all focus has switched to the 2026-2027 campaign. And before we know it, the college basketball season will fly by. So, ESPN has decided to put together a way-too-early bracketology for the 2027 women’s NCAA Tournament.

Now, there is a change coming to the format. Beginning next season, the tournament is set to expand to 76 teams. However, this bracketology still has the field at 68 teams. More play-in games are set to take place before the official field is set.

Philadelphia and Las Vegas will be the two second-weekend host cities. Columbus, OH, will then get an opportunity to host the Final Four. Every team in women’s college basketball will be looking to get there. Let’s take a look at who is expected to compete for the right to cut down the nets.

Last Four Byes: Tennessee, Syracuse, Virginia, Kansas

Last Four In: Mississippi State, BYU, Alabama, Columbia

First Four Out: Michigan State, San Diego State, North Dakota State, Indiana

Next Four Out: Arizona, Kansas State, California, Georgia

Region 1 – Philadelphia

Columbia

1. South Carolina vs. 16. Southern/Radford

8. Baylor vs. 9. Virginia Tech

Oxford

5. Ohio State vs. 12. Davidson

4. Ole Miss vs. 13. USF

Seattle

6. Arizona State vs. 11. Alabama/Columbia

3. Washington vs. 14. Idaho

Louisville

7. Oregon vs. 10. Kansas

2. Louisville vs. 15. Binghamton

To no surprise, South Carolina once again finds itself as a one-seed. Head coach Dawn Staley would get to return to her hometown for the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, if the Gamecocks were to advance.

Region 2 – Philadelphia

Storrs

1. UConn vs. 16. Fairleigh Dickinson/Lamar

8. Clemson vs. 9. Fairfield

South Bend

5. Minnesota vs. 12. BYU/Mississippi State

4. Notre Dame vs. 13. Eastern Kentucky

Baton Rouge

6. Maryland vs. 11. Murray State

3. LSU vs. 14. Campbell

Iowa City

7. West Virginia vs. 10. Syracuse

2. Iowa vs. 15. James Madison

On the other side of the bracket is UConn, the team South Carolina just beat in the national championship game. You know Husky fans would travel quite well if this situation plays out the right way.

Region 3 – Las Vegas

Durham

1. Duke vs. 16. Howard

8. Colorado vs. 9. Tennessee

Los Angeles

5. Kentucky vs. 12. UNLV

4. UCLA vs. 13. Loyola Marymount

Nashville

6. Oklahoma State vs. 11 South Dakota State

3. Vanderbilt vs. 14. UC San Diego

Los Angeles

7. Villanova vs. 10. Gonzaga

2. USC vs. 15. Wofford

Two of the Big Ten’s top programs, USC and UCLA, headline what could be out West. Still, ESPN projects Duke to be the top seed and have a chance to make the program’s first Final Four since 2006.

Region 4 – Las Vegas

Ann Arbor

1. Michigan vs. 16. Army

8. NC State vs. 9. Princeton

Fort Worth

5. Illinois vs. 12. Miami (OH)

4. TCU vs. 13. Missouri State

Chapel Hill

6. Oklahoma vs. 11. Green Bay

3. North Carolina vs. Southern Indiana

Austin

7. Nebraska vs. 10. Virginia

2. Texas vs. 15. Jacksonville

Some of the game’s heavyweights are in Region 4 of ESPN’s projections. Michigan looks to be the Big Ten’s top team, setting up a potential monster showdown vs. Texas if chalk were to hold.