2028 4-star LB Landon Miller has Big Ten schools making a big push while ACC school also standing out

Concord (Calif.) De La Salle 2028 Rivals300 linebacker Landon Miller is the top prospect in Northern California in his class.

Last week, Miller had USC at his school, with the Trojans watching him work out on Friday.

And the Trojans getting to see him during the eval period left them impressed, with Miller landing the offer from the Trojans.

“That offer meant a lot to me, they came and watched me work out and then offered,” said Miller.

Another Big Ten school had offered him previously, Ohio State, after he checked out Columbus two weeks before.

Miller has also made numerous visits to nearby Cal for spring football.

In fact, he’s a major priority for head coach Tosh Lupoi, himself, a product of De La Salle, who had previously offered him when he was at Oregon.

Miller also plans to be at Oregon in early June, the Ducks having offered last spring.

A four-star, Miller is the No. 10 linebacker nationally according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Rivals slots him as the No. 6 prospect in California and the No. 123 overall prospect in 2028.