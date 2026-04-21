2028 4-star QB Titus Huard makes ACC, Big 12 and SEC stops

Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian 2028 quarterback Titus Huard hit the road for a tour of the Southwest.

The four-star hit ACC, Big 12 and SEC schools while out.

Huard checked out SMU, Arkansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

He broke down each of his stops.

SMU: “I thought the energy at practice was awesome and they got a great young quarterbacks coach in coach (D’Eriq) King. I’m thinking they’re poised to have a great year in the ACC. They have a third-year quarterback who has a lot of experience that will be fun to watch. I thought the facilities and campus were beautiful.”

ARKANSAS: “It was great seeing my first SEC school. I can tell the town loves their football too. I loved meeting coach (Tim) Cramsey, the offensive coordinator and coach (Mitch) Stewart, the quarterbacks coach. The system seemed good and complex. I’m looking forward to seeing how they do this year with new staff.”

KANSAS STATE: “First off, I noticed how cool it was that the head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach all were in the quarterback room together and work together and collaborating. The offense was an NFL-based system and prepares quarterbacks there for the next level.”

OKLAHOMA STATE: “Even though I wasn’t able to see practice, I had a fun time talking with coach (Sean) Brophy and coach (Eric) Morris. We talked a lot about their Air Raid system and how it gives lots of opportunity for their quarterbacks to put up big numbers.”

TEXAS TECH: “I loved the intensity at practice and talking ball with coach (Mack) Leftwich. We watched game film and all the amazing stuff they do on offense. I thought there facilities were one of the top in the country. We watched a scrimmage and great battle between.”

Huard is a four-star, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Rivals ranks him as the No. 73 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 8 quarterback nationally and the No. 1 recruit in Colorado.