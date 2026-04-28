2028 QB Theodore Lee sets up busy summer

Littleton (Colo.) Arapahoe 2028 quarterback Theodore Lee has a busy summer on tap.

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Lee is part of a talented 2028 group of passers in the state of Colorado, with an offer already under his belt.

He’s got camps lined up with the ACC, Big Ten, the Big 12, the SEC and with Notre Dame for the summer.

Lee will get started at Iowa on May 31 and then at Iowa State on June 2.

He’ll go to Kansas on June 3 and then Nebraska on June 9.

The following week, he’ll be in the Midwest, with a camp at Purdue on June 7 and at Notre Dame on June 9.

The week after that, it’s a southern swing, with Florida State on June 14, Alabama on June 15, Ole Miss on June 17 and Mississippi State on June 18.