25-year-old pro player Kyree Walker sets college visit
Kyree Walker, a 6-foot-6 forward who’s been playing professionally the last several seasons, has scheduled an official visit to Alabama A&M for next Monday, May 4th, he told On3.
The 25-years-old Walker visited Maryland in February. He first burst onto the scene as a freshman in high school, earning MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year at Moreau Catholic (CA). Once seen as a five-star recruit, Walker originally committed to Arizona State in 2017 but reopened his recruitment in 2018.
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After graduating from Hillcrest Prep (AZ) in 2020, Walker opted to bypass college and instead prepare for the NBA Draft with Chameleon BX, a training program in California.
Walker went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and played for the Washington Wizards’ NBA Summer League team before joining their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. He’s since played overseas in Greece, Canada, and Mongolia.