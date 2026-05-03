25-year-old pro player Kyree Walker sets college visit

Kyree Walker, a 6-foot-6 forward who’s been playing professionally the last several seasons, has scheduled an official visit to Alabama A&M for next Monday, May 4th, he told On3.

The 25-years-old Walker visited Maryland in February. He first burst onto the scene as a freshman in high school, earning MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year at Moreau Catholic (CA). Once seen as a five-star recruit, Walker originally committed to Arizona State in 2017 but reopened his recruitment in 2018.

After graduating from Hillcrest Prep (AZ) in 2020, Walker opted to bypass college and instead prepare for the NBA Draft with Chameleon BX, a training program in California.

Walker went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and played for the Washington Wizards’ NBA Summer League team before joining their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. He’s since played overseas in Greece, Canada, and Mongolia.