3-star Moon Area (Pa.) running back Jance Henry headlines WPIAL ineligible ruling wave

Three-star Moon Area (Pa.) running back Jance Henry is the headliner in a recent wave of ineligible rules by the WPIAL. The class of 2027 prospect was ruled ineligible for the 2026 season after it was decided that his transfer from Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) didn’t meet WPIAL eligibility standards.

Originally born in Pennsylvania, Henry spent his junior year in Akron, Ohio. Helping to guide his team to a 2025 OHSAA Division 2 regional final, where they were defeated by Walsh Jesuit (Ohio.). During their season, the three-star running back put up 753 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“Senior Jance Henry was ruled ineligible for football at Moon after transferring from Archbishop Hoban in Ohio. Henry, a running back-linebacker already committed to play in college at Bowling Green, played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Central Valley.” The Post-Gazette revealed in its report.

Following his junior year, Henry announced his commitment to Bowling Green in March. He chose them over offers from other top D1 programs, such as UNLV, UNC, Michigan State, Syracuse, Ole Miss, West Virginia, and others. He also recently completed an official visit with the Falcons in June.

Outside of Henry, several other players were ruled ineligible for next season. The WPIAL board of directors ultimately ruled eight prospects ineligible in a sport for the 2026-27 varsity season. With Pine-Richland (Pa.) duo, linebacker Zion Smith, and wide receiver Kylen Taylor are listed among them.

Also included in the ruling is senior Beaver (Pa.) quarterback Jaivin Peel. Throughout his varsity career, the quarterback has transferred over five times. As a freshman at Midland Lincoln Park (Pa.), he transferred to Central Catholic (Pa.) for just weeks before transferring back to the charter school.

During his time with Lincoln Park, he also played with Western Beaver (Pa.) in a collaborative deal. After his second stint at the charter school, he transferred to Kiski School (Pa.) before returning. Eventually, he finished his series of moves by landing in Beaver (Pa.) for the upcoming season.

“The kids who are moving around to three and four different schools, I want to know why. Are you physically buying houses in every district you move into? Do you have rentals? Are there contracts? Are there bankruptcies involved?” WPIAL executive director Vince Sortino questioned.

Following the decision, the athletes who have been ruled ineligible are Henry, Peel, Taylor, Smith, as well as junior wrestler Ryder Carr, sophomore basketball player Amaizen Straughters, Jordyn Kelly, and Robert Mrozek. Additionally, each player will have an opportunity to appeal the decision and request a hearing.