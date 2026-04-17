4-star CB Darius Johnson names top four schools

Riverside (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star cornerback Darius Johnson is down to four schools in his recruitment, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Friday.

Among the remaining contenders are Oregon, UCLA, Michigan and Cal, with a heavy West Coast favorite to this recruitment. Next month, he has scheduled stops at Cal (May 28), Oregon (June 12) and Michigan (June 19).

The Bruins, meanwhile, will be looking to get on the list for the country’s No. 20 cornerback, according to Rivals.

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NEWS: Four-Star CB Darius Johnson is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’1 165 CB from Riverside, CA is ranked as a Top 5 CB in the Golden State (per the Rivals300)⁰

Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/sDE3yEnUsO pic.twitter.com/3lW2dD1FW7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 17, 2026

Heading into those visits, it’s two schools standing out, per Rivals’ Adam Gorney:

“Michigan, Oregon and Cal have been the schools most mentioned in Johnson’s recruitment but the Wolverines and the Golden Bears could have a slight edge at this point after his latest round of visits,” he wrote earlier this week. “With Michigan, Johnson has known new position coach Jernaro Gilford basically from the beginning of his recruitment and that carries a ton of weight. Plus his brother, Derrick, went to Oklahoma so leaving home isn’t a major issue. But Cal is pouring it on really thick and a recent trip to Berkeley could not have gone better.”

Earlier this month, he said the visits he takes will be a key deciding factor for him.

“Depending on how the visits go, I might get closer on deciding on when I want to commit or I might wait on one of my officials to commit,” Johnson said. “It should come closer to a decision after my visits this week.”

Johnson is coming off a junior season where he totaled 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups and a sack. Rivals tabs him as the No. 178 recruit nationally and No. 14 recruit in the state of California.