4-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith narrows list to five top schools
Lansdale Catholic (Pa.) four-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith is in the midst of a busy slate of spring visits, but he’s ready to begin taking the next steps in his recruitment.
Smith is down to five schools, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Monday: LSU, Rutgers, Florida, Auburn and Tennessee. He was at Auburn last week for another unofficial visit, but has also made stops at the other programs over the past few months.
And each of the four SEC programs currently has official visits scheduled with him this spring and summer. Lane Kiffin and Co. (April 17) will get the first trip, while Florida, Auburn and Tennessee are all set to host him in May and June.
Heading into his official visits next month, the Tigers have moved themselves into strong position as one of the favorites to land him, according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons.
“Auburn is very high on my list,” Smith said. “They’re definitely a frontrunner in my recruitment. I like the staff a lot. As I said, I have really good relationships with a majority of them. I talk to them very frequently.”
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He also visited in January, where he got to meet the new coaching staff under Alex Golesh. The Tigers are investing heavily in the offensive line, both in recruiting and on-field coaching.
“I also like the fact that Auburn brought in four different (OL) coaches,” he told AuburnSports.com after his visit. “It makes it not too much of an overload for the staff. It’s good to separate the group and be more hands-on and not have every single guy in one group. Sometimes they broke them up into four, two different groups, whatever was necessary for the specific drill. I think it helps a lot with development.”
The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder is the No. 215 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He also ranks as the nation’s No. 14 interior offensive lineman and No. 7 recruit in Pennsylvania.