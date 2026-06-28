4-star Sumner (Wash.) receiver Braylon Pope to miss senior year

Braylon Pope, one of the top prospects in the state of Washington, is set to miss his senior year through injury, according to recent reports. A student at Sumner (Wash.), the four-star prospect helped guide the Spartans to a 4A state championship victory over Lake Stevens (Wash.) last season.

The top prospect in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings, the four-star receiver is one of the earliest prospects from 2027 to commit to a D1 program. He chose to commit to Washington over the likes of USC, Miami, and Oregon, among other offers.

“Smooth, coordinated pass-catcher with one of the more complete skill sets among outside wide receiver prospects in the 2027 cycle. Has projectable size, measuring in at over 6-foot-2 and around 190 pounds prior to his junior season. A fluid athlete with natural movement patterns.” Rivals scout Charles Power wrote.

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“Star wide receiver Braylon Pope, the state’s consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class who is committed to the Washington Huskies, will miss his entire senior season following shoulder surgery Thursday.” VarsityWANews reported.

Following the news, Washington will hope that he can return in time for his true freshman season. The news of Pope’s injury came just hours after it was revealed that class of 2027 target Osani Gayles, who plays for Bradenton IMG Academy (Fla.), had chosen to commit to Alabama.

“I went back and forth between Washington and Alabama before making my decision.It was hard, but after talking with my family, thinking about it and praying about it, I felt Alabama was the best place for me.” Gayles revealed.

This news also comes as a significant blow to Spartan’s head coach, Keith Ross. After losing Pope, Sumner also lost one of their top offensive threats from last year with senior running back Lance McGee, who set a state title game record, rushing for 6 touchdowns and 356 yards, graduating.

A three-star prospect, the Sumner linebacker and running back dual threat committed to Washington State. The seventh-best player in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings chose the Cougars over offers from Portland State, Oregon State, Boise State, and others.

Following the announcement that the Washington high school football state championship games will return to Husky Stadium, Sumner will have a limited amount of time to prepare for the upcoming season without two of their top offensive threats.

The Spartans kick off their season with a preseason clash against Eagle (Ind.), with the state title game being locked in for Dec. 4-5th.