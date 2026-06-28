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Rivals Football Recruiting

5-star OL Ismael Camara intel: Favorites and an updated timeline for a commitment

Sam Spiegelman-3
Sam Spiegelman

National Recruiting Analyst, rivals

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Four-star OL Ismael Camara (Photo: Rivals)

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