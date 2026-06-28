5-star OL Ismael Camara intel: Favorites and an updated timeline for a commitment

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- FOOTBALLAthlon Sports releases preseason All-ACC team for 2026
- FOOTBALLCBS Sports predicts 2026 win-loss record for all 16 SEC programs
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING4-star WR Alvin Mosley commits to Ole Miss: 'I'm excited about joining a team that has potential to win it all'
- TEXAS LONGHORNS FOOTBALLArchie Manning disappointed by media's handling of grandson Arch last season: 'They crowned Arch before he ever played'