7-foot-3 Italian center Luigi Suigo commits to Villanova

Villanova has landed a commitment from Italian 7-foot-3 center Luigi Suigo, he told On3.

The 19-year-old pro played for KK Mega Basket in the Adriatic League this season, where he averaged 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game. He shot 55.8% from the field and 30% from three.

Suigo has also withdrawn from the NBA Draft process, where he was projected as a late first- to early second-round pick.

At the Adidas Next Generation Tournament last year, Suigo averaged 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He shot 58.9 percent from the field, 30 percent from three, and 77.8 percent from the free throw line.

Suigo was a silver medalist at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and was also the MVP of the LBA 2025 Next Gen Cup. He’s also a member of the Italian National Team.

Suigo is not currently ranked by On3 but is considered a four-star prospect.