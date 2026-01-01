A different hunger drives Georgia in these Bulldogs' pursuit of their 'own natty'

NEW ORLEANS – The feeling never gets old.

And at Georgia, it’s a feeling nobody takes for granted, even for a program that has won two national championships and three SEC championships over the past five years.

But there’s a bit of a catch as Georgia prepares for Thursday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup against Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. There’s only one position player on this current roster (senior receiver Dillon Bell) who’s really tasted a national championship, at least started in a game, on the Bulldogs’ last national championship team in 2022.

“These guys want their own natty,” junior tight end Lawson Luckie said. “Truth be told, I don’t think there’s anyone on this team who played a major role in those two natties in 2021 and 2022. A couple of them have rings, but none of them really contributed like they’re contributing now.

“There’s just a different hunger.”

Bell has experienced all the different sides of the Georgia standard, not that hunger has ever been a problem on a Kirby Smart-coached football team. Bell is 51-5 in his career at Georgia. He started in five games on the 2022 team and caught a pass in the 65-7 destruction of TCU in the national title game.

He was also a member of that 2023 Georgia team that put the finishing touches on an SEC-record 29-game winning streak, only to be left out of the playoff after losing to Alabama in the SEC championship game.

“It doesn’t just happen. You gotta go out there and take it,” Bell said. “We’ve had a lot of talented teams since I’ve been here, some that might have been more talented than this one. But from the time we got back together after losing in the Sugar Bowl last year, we committed to each other, doing the extra work, being more physical and getting the identity we wanted back. We call it fire, passion and energy, and I feel like that was missing last year.

“There are no shortcuts to winning a national championship.”

Only 10 players remain from the 2022 national championship team. Brett Thorson was the punter on that team. Others like tight end Oscar Delp, running back Cash Jones and cornerback Daylon Everette at least saw the field.

“When you get a ring, you’re always going to have it,” Everette said. “But it’s also like, ‘We want our own rings, where we are the main ones upholding that standard and keeping that standard going.’ That’s a different feeling.”

Over the past five seasons, Georgia’s 65 wins lead all FBS teams. The next closest is Ohio State with 59. The Bulldogs have won at least 11 games in all five seasons. They’re the only team in the country to finish in the top 7 of the final AP poll each of the past eight seasons.

That kind of consistency is what Smart is proudest of, especially in this changing landscape of college football.

His desire is for every senior class to go out as a champion, but he’s also quick to point out that each team has a different makeup and mentality.

“You grow and create an identity throughout the year of what that team is, and every year it’s been different,” Smart said. “Our teams have changed. The two national championship teams that were back-to-back were very different. There are guys in the room now that stand up and talk, and their first time with our team and really experiencing things was the TCU game out in California. And, now, they’re at the end of their ride. For them, it was (probably) like, ‘I always thought that it would come easy, that it would just happen naturally, that it was a given that you would be there.’

“Nothing is given.”

That next season in 2023 was eye-opening for a lot of the Georgia players when the Bulldogs went 12-0, lost in the SEC championship game to Alabama, didn’t make the playoff and lost out on their chance to make history and win three straight national titles.

“There wasn’t a 12-team playoff format, so you don’t even make it,” Smart said. “Then the next year, you make it and you get beat by Notre Dame. So you don’t control a lot of that. You control your preparation. You control your thoughts, habits and priorities, and we try to center our attention around that. I don’t look at this team and say, ‘Oh well, they’re a failure if they don’t win a national title.’ Championships are what we all want, trust me. We all want to get them. But it’s the ride and affecting young people’s lives along the way that we really do this for. That means a lot to me, especially as I get older and up in age. What kind of relationship do I have with those guys? Will they come back to the program years from now? Are they invested in that G on that helmet?

“That matters a hell of a lot more to me that they feel like they’re a part of something bigger than themselves.”

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, in his third season in that role after serving as an analyst in 2022, said being back in New Orleans where it all ended a year ago isn’t lost on anybody.

“Not that there wasn’t a hunger on last year’s team or a year before, but I believe this team has a different edge about it because of the way last season ended,” Bobo said. “We didn’t play well. We felt like we were out-physicaled in that game, and that leads to a chip on your shoulder if you’re a team that prides itself on being physical. It’s been a mantra since last year. Coach Smart wants guys that play with passion and like their hair is on fire and with great energy. You don’t have to be a five-star recruit. You don’t have to be this or that, but you do have to exhibit that kind of mentality every day in practice and on game day. This team has done that.”

The other thing the Bulldogs have done is get back to their smothering ways on defense, especially in the fourth quarter. In fact, the first game against Ole Miss, a 43-35 Georgia win that saw the teams race up and down the field, may have been an inflection point. The Bulldogs were also exposed on defense a month earlier in a 44-41 overtime win against Tennessee on the road.

But with Ellis Robinson blossoming at cornerback, Georgia ramped up its pass rush and made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.

“Our guys trusted the process and kept coming to work every day to get better,” Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. “They’ve found ways to win.”

And have owned the fourth quarter along the way.

In that first Ole Miss game, the Rebels were held to just 13 total yards and no first downs in the fourth quarter. Over their past seven games, the Bulldogs have allowed a total of two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and one of those came against Mississippi State with Georgia leading 41-14 in the final minutes.

Over its past four games, Georgia has not allowed an opponent to score more than 10 points – period.

“There’s still another level, and we’re going to need it,” said redshirt junior defensive lineman Christen Miller, who was a reserve on that 2022 national championship team.

“Around here, there’s always another level.”