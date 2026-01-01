A more complete Oregon showed Texas Tech how roster-building is supposed to work

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher was answering a question about how the Ducks had found new contributors this season as starters recovered from injuries, but the senior turned the discussion toward roster construction.

“I think we’ve got the best overall team,” Boettcher said two days before the Orange Bowl kicked off. “You know, they might have some stars, and we’ve got some stars. But stars don’t win you games. Team wins you games.”

Boettcher, who had been studying Texas Tech’s offense intently for a week, probably already knew what the rest of the world would learn Thursday. Texas Tech built an incredible defense with its offseason transfer portal spending spree, but the Red Raiders didn’t improve the other side of the ball enough to compete against a truly elite foe. The Ducks laid the glaring flaws in Texas Tech’s roster bare for all to see in a 23-0 win that sent Oregon to the Peach Bowl to face the winner of Thursday night’s Ole Miss-Georgia Sugar Bowl.

The entire afternoon felt like looking into a funhouse mirror version of Mike Leach’s old Texas Tech teams. Those Red Raiders could pile up the yards and points, but they couldn’t hold up on defense against top opponents. This version could stuff the run and smother opposing receivers, but it couldn’t make first downs against a group of future NFL defenders.

Texas Tech’s defense was as good as advertised. Stanford transfer David Bailey was a terror off the edge. UCF transfer Lee Hunter dominated in the middle. Jacob Rodriguez, the linebacker who started as a Virginia quarterback but has been in Lubbock since 2022, patrolled sideline to sideline. The offseason work done by Texas Tech general manager James Blanchard — with funds provided by former Red Raiders offensive lineman/oil and gas billionaire Cody Campbell — created a monster on that side of the ball.

But Oregon’s defense was just as good. It had just as many stars. Edge Matayo Uiagalelei ripped the ball from Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton and returned it deep into the red zone to set up the game’s first touchdown. Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. intercepted Morton twice and recovered a fumble.

But the Ducks also had stars on offense. They didn’t put up absurd numbers because the Texas Tech defense was that good, but they did enough. QB Dante Moore, the subject of some intense NFL scouting as he decides whether he wants to enter the draft or remain in Eugene, completed 26 of 33 passes for 234 yards and was mobile enough to keep plays and drives alive. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq and back Noah Whittington converted third downs to keep the ball away from Texas Tech when points (and possession time) were at a serious premium for most of the game.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, was overwhelmed offensively. The Red Raiders’ receivers couldn’t separate from the Ducks defensive backs. Back J’Koby Williams ripped off a few nice runs, but Texas Tech could never stack positive plays atop one another.

The deepest the Red Raiders got came on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter. Down 13-0 and facing fourth-and-1 on the Oregon 34, Texas Tech motioned Morton out — wasting a potential blocker — and ran the read option with Williams and Cameron Dickey. The play likely was blocked incorrectly, because there was no unblocked defender to read. But it wouldn’t have mattered because the Oregon defensive line shoved Texas Tech’s offensive line into the backfield and smothered the play.

After a Ben Roberts interception of Moore gave Texas Tech new life, the Red Raiders got to the Oregon 33-yard line before Morton threw an interception to Finney in the end zone.

Oregon has been working toward building such a roster for nearly 20 years. Chip Kelly started by luring elite skill players to run an innovative offense. Mario Cristobal beefed up the lines of scrimmage with players such as Penei Sewell. Current coach Dan Lanning ported the roster-building strategy from his former employer, Georgia, by stacking as much talent as possible in high school recruiting and then supplementing in the portal. Oregon’s portal additions this past offseason are a prime example. Former Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman was the best-known new Duck, but former Nevada offensive tackle Isaiah World and former USC offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon were the most necessary additions.

The result is a roster that can win games in a multitude of ways. Thursday, the Ducks got dragged into a rock fight. But only they could throw rocks from both sides of the ball.

The Red Raiders won a Big 12 title and made the College Football Playoff. So their strategy worked. But just as Oregon has through the years, Texas Tech needs to evolve its strategy.

Next year, the Red Raiders need to buy an offense too.