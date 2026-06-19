Aaron Murray ranks Top 10 quarterbacks entering 2026 college football season

Last month, after seeing On3’s J.D. PicKell reveal his own ranking of college football’s best quarterbacks, former Georgia signal-caller Aaron Murray provided his list of the Top 10 QBs of the 2026 college football season. This week, Murray joined PicKell on his show, The Hard Count, to explain his Top 10 ranking.

Murray’s ranking, which includes a bit of a surprise in the Top 4 and some interesting movement in the middle of the pack, is based on his personal evaluation of where each QB currently stands and a projection of what he believes they’re capable of. And as the SEC all-time passing leader with more than 13,000 career passing yards during his four-year career in Athens (2010-13), Murray certainly knows what he’s talking about.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Of course, the former Bulldogs QB includes the two quarterbacks most often mentioned as favorites to be the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft — Oregon‘s Dante Moore and Texas‘ Arch Manning. But not before a couple of surprises in the top two spots.

So, without further ado, let’s get into Aaron Murray’s Top 10 QB ranking entering the 2026 season:

Had to show my guy @jdpickell what a real top 10 Qb list looks like



Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/HFUfsuWemu — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) May 26, 2026

Murray wraps up his Top 10 list with Mateer, who drew early Heisman Trophy buzz through the first month of last season. A midseason thumb injury derailed that and inhibited him the rest of the season. But after combining for 3,316 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, Murray even believes a healthy Mateer could quickly establish himself as a Top 5 QB if he gets off to a strong start like he did a year ago.

Murray: “I think he’s a guy that’s obviously been in the system a long time, multiple seasons playing in this offense. Now in his second year as the Oklahoma starter. … There’s just a belief that everything around his is going to support him at a different level (in 2026).”

The new Cowboys QB makes Murray’s list after throwing a FBS-leading 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns last season at North Texas. But after hitting the transfer portal, Mestemaker followed former Mean Green head coach Eric Morris in Stillwater looking to return Oklahoma State to its former glory.

And with a wealth of former North Texas standouts also following Morris to the Cowboys– including running back Caleb Hawkins, who led the FBS with 1,434 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 — Mestemaker will have plenty of familiar offensive weapsons with which to work with in Stillwater.

This might be a bit of a shock for Buckeyes fans, especially after Sayin performed well enough to finish fourth in last season’s final Heisman Trophy voting, Murray attests this position is no slight. In his first season as Ohio State’s starter, Sayin more than lived up to his former five-star hype and finished with 3,610 passing yards and 32 touchdowns to finish second in the Big Ten last season.

Murray: “I like Julian Sayin, I thought he played great a year ago. … (Being No. 8 is) no shot at him or Oho State, I think he’s uber-taleted and in Year 2 should be in good position to have a lot of success.”

This could be viewed as another shocker based on statistics alone, but Fifita is a known product who is entering his fourth season as the Wildcats’ starting QB. In three seasons as Arizona’s QB1, Fifita has thrown for more than 9,000 yards and and 72 touchdowns. And while his sub-6-foot frame may turn away NFL scouts, his accurate arm and poise in the pocket has made Murray a believer.

Murray: “This dude is deadly accurate, he’s taking care of the football compared to the year before, throwing a lot of touchdowns. He just does all the little things right. Yeah he’s not very big, but he can spin it, he puts the ball where it needs to be put to catch it.”

Murray wasn’t going to overlook a fellow Bulldogs QB1, especially one who’s won back-to-back SEC championships. Stockton now enters Year 2 as Georgia’s full-time starter and is poised to take that next step in his development in Athens. Stockton combined for 3,356 total yards and 34 touchdowns last season, including 10 on the ground, but is still seeking UGA’s first Playoff win since 2022.

Murray: “Obviously you love the way he runs it, the way he can take over a game with his legs. I think there are some things that improved a year ago (with his) throwing the football, his touch over the middle of the field. …(But) I think that’s still an area he needs to continue to work on.”

The former Division II QB cemented his place on the national stage after supplanting the Rebels’ starter three weeks into last season, and powered Ole Miss to the CFP semifinals. And after winning a legal injunction for an additional season of eligibility, the dynamic Chambliss is now looking to build off last year’s success when he threw an SEC-leading 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions.

Of course, with that success comes even more pressure on Chambliss’ shoulders to lead a rebuilt Ole Miss roster that was poached by now-former head coach Lane Kiffin upon his pre-Playoff departure for LSU. But as he proved throughout last season, Chambliss is a gamer who knows how to rise to the challenge.

The Manning scion struggled out of the gate last season in his first year as the Longhorns’ starter, but rallied nicely and finished the season with 3,163 passing yards and 36 total touchdowns. This offseason, Texas dipped into the transfer portal to give Manning some much-needed help. The Horns signed former Auburn WR Cam Coleman, the No. 1 receiver in the portal, as well as several RBs and offensive linemen that should take pressure off Manning to be a superhero on every down in 2026.

Murray: “The way you saw him play down the stretch, especially in that bowl game, you could see the confidence really come out. … I thought the arm looked better down the stretch, I love his ability to run the football. I think there are a lot things that are very complete about him.”

Despite speculation he could be the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, Moore opted to return to Eugene to continue his development in his second season as the Ducks’ starting quarterback. And that’s after throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns on 71.8-percent passing, which ranked third in the Big Ten last season.

Moore will also be helped by the return of a trio of star wideouts and much of both the offensive and defensive lines from a year ago, providing the Ducks a wealth of experience on both sides of the ball. And while Moore still has room to grow, his elite talent is unmistakable and should serve him well in 2026.

Here come the surprises. Mensah was a late addition to the Hurricanes roster after transferring on the last day of January’s two-week portal window, but brings elite talent to last season’s national runner-ups. He was named ACC Player of the Year after throwing an ACC-leading 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns and joins a loaded Miami offense that includes star WR Malachi Toney and stud RB Mark Fletcher Jr.

Murray: “I just think when you pair a really talented quarterback who has an explosive arm, has the ability to make plays with his legs inside and outside the pocket, with … one of the most dynamic players in America in Toney, I think that’s a marriage for Miami that’s going to be absolute fireworks.”

And at No. 1 is Carr, the Fighting Irish’s talented second-year QB1 who turned plenty of heads after winning the starting job as a redshirt freshman last season. But while some may question this pick, especially after Carr threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, Murray is a believer in Notre Dame’s young signal caller entering a season where he’ll be counted on to do much more in 2026.

Murray: “For me, I love the way that CJ plays. … This kid is such a pure passer of the football. It’s effortless, it’s smooth, the mechanics. We always talk about working from the ground up, and the way his body was able to generate power throwing the football, as a quarterback, you just fall in love with it. It’s like, man, that guy’s got it.”