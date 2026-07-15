ACC analyst calls out North Carolina's roster ahead of 2026 season

Bill Belichick enters his second season in Chapel Hill as the head coach. Year One did not quite go to plan, as North Carolina finished with a 4-8 record. An offseason provided a period of reset, allowing another overhaul of the roster to take place. A massive 56 players left through the transfer portal, while UNC took 18 new faces, along with 41 high schoolers.

Not everybody is confident in the roster the Tar Heels put together for the 2026 season, though. ACC Network’s Eric Mac Lain expressed as such on Wednesday morning.

“I don’t think I’m confident in that roster,” Mac Lain said. “I don’t know if I’m confident with that they have retooled and rebuilt. I think they’re still yearning for that… I think that roster is still a ways away.”

This conversation came in context on North Carolina’s season opener against TCU. The two teams will fly across the pond and meet in Dublin for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Just a season ago, they met at Kenan Memorial Stadium, a game built up with a ton of hype. TCU walked away big winners, putting a damper on Belichick’s first game.

Even with some roster questions, Mac Lain believes North Carolina has an opportunity in front of them. Finding a way to beat TCU might help propel the Tar Heels in a big way.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Mac Lain said. “You go and beat a team like TCU that probably has a little more expectations than Carolina does, what does that do for your season? How quickly does that turn things around? … Football is a crazy game. Listen, you go out there, you do your thing.”

Week 0 is when this game will take place. The entire college football world will be watching, as kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. It’s the sport’s first game of the year. In seasons past, some exciting moments have been produced from the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

North Carolina is hoping the tradition continues, at least on their end. As Mac Lain mentioned, finding a way to take down TCU could completely change the mood around the program. Especially with some tougher games (Clemson on the road, Notre Dame at home) taking place in September. Mac Lain just does not appear confident in the roster, saying the challenge of beating TCU may be too much for Belichick’s squad.