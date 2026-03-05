The ACC has announced that the first-ever Music City Kickoff, pitting Louisville against Ole Miss, will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

“The ACC continues to set the standard nationally by prioritizing Week 1 with five consecutive days of ACC Football over Labor Day weekend,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in a release. “In 2026, our programs will once again compete against the strongest non-conference schedule in the country. The ACC remains committed to embracing strength of schedule and ensuring our student-athletes are showcased on the largest stage.”

Louisville is coming off a 9-4 (4-4) season, which culminated in a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. Ole Miss underwent a hectic coaching change following an 11-1 regular season, then won two College Football Playoff games before falling to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinals).

September’s matchup will mark the second in history between the two programs. Their only other contest came in 2021, which saw Ole Miss trounce Louisville 43-24 in Atlanta. In that win, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral passed for 381 yards and one touchdown, along with rushing for 55 yards and another score.

10 regular season games were played last season between teams from the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference. The SEC came out on top in six of 10 games, although the ACC won all four postseason games against the SEC.

Along with Louisville/Ole Miss, college football’s opening weekend features marquee non-conference clashes between Clemson/LSU, Baylor/Auburn, and Notre Dame/Wisconsin.