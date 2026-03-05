ACC announces Louisville vs. Ole Miss will play on Sunday of Labor Day Weekend
The ACC has announced that the first-ever Music City Kickoff, pitting Louisville against Ole Miss, will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
“The ACC continues to set the standard nationally by prioritizing Week 1 with five consecutive days of ACC Football over Labor Day weekend,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in a release. “In 2026, our programs will once again compete against the strongest non-conference schedule in the country. The ACC remains committed to embracing strength of schedule and ensuring our student-athletes are showcased on the largest stage.”
Louisville is coming off a 9-4 (4-4) season, which culminated in a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. Ole Miss underwent a hectic coaching change following an 11-1 regular season, then won two College Football Playoff games before falling to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinals).
September’s matchup will mark the second in history between the two programs. Their only other contest came in 2021, which saw Ole Miss trounce Louisville 43-24 in Atlanta. In that win, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral passed for 381 yards and one touchdown, along with rushing for 55 yards and another score.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Kim English
Providence moving on from HC
- 2New
Bracketology
New projections spark debate
- 3
Marcus Freeman rumors
ND coach talks NFL
- 4Trending
Big 12 Tournament
Players complain about floor
- 5
Lou Holtz
Legendary coach passes
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
10 regular season games were played last season between teams from the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference. The SEC came out on top in six of 10 games, although the ACC won all four postseason games against the SEC.
- No. 9 LSU def. No. 4 Clemson 17-10 (Aug. 30)
- Florida State def. No. 8 Alabama 31-17 (Aug. 30)
- No. 24 Tennessee def. Syracuse 45-26 (Aug. 30)
- No. 13 South Carolina def. Virginia Tech 24-11 (Aug. 31)
- Vanderbilt def. Virginia Tech 44-20 (Sept. 6)
- No. 4 Miami def. Florida 26-7 (Sept. 20)
- No. 4 Georgia def. No. 23 Georgia Tech 16-9 (Nov. 29)
- Florida def. Florida State 40-21 (Nov. 29)
- Louisville def. Kentucky 41-0 (Nov. 29)
- Clemson def. South Carolina 28-14 (Nov. 29)
- No. 10 Miami def. No. 7 Texas A&M 10-3 (Dec. 19) College Football Playoff First Round
- No. 19 Virginia def. Missouri 13-7 (Dec. 27) Gator Bowl
- Wake Forest def. Mississippi State 43-29 (Jan. 2) Duke’s Mayo Bowl
- No. 10 Miami def. No. 6 Ole Miss 31-27 (Jan. 8) Fiesta Bowl
Along with Louisville/Ole Miss, college football’s opening weekend features marquee non-conference clashes between Clemson/LSU, Baylor/Auburn, and Notre Dame/Wisconsin.