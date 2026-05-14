ACC Baseball Power Rankings entering final weekend of regular season

Just one weekend remains until the regular season wraps up in college baseball. Before we get there, it’s time for a final edition of our ACC baseball power rankings.

Entering the week, On3 released our latest Field of 64 projections with nine ACC teams in the NCAA Tournament. Three of those teams were hosting a regional, while two were among the last four teams in. It’s safe to say there’s a lot to play for across the league this weekend.

Georgia Tech sits alone atop the ACC at 22-5 entering the final weekend, with North Carolina trailing them at 20-7. Florida State and Boston College are both 17-10, while Miami sits at 15-12. Wake Forest is in sixth place at 14-13, and they’re the only other team in the ACC that’s above .500.

Here’s our latest edition of ACC baseball power rankings. There’s a couple of big movers after the past week heading into this weekend, which will be played from Thursday through Saturday ahead of next week’s conference tournament.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Overall Record: 41-9-1 (20-7 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at NC State

North Carolina remains two game below Georgia Tech in the standings, but they haven’t stumbled since knocking off the Yellow Jackets a few weeks back. This past weekend, UNC hosted Pitt and earned 4-1, 12-2 and 7-3 wins across the weekend to earn a series sweep. The Tar Heels are locked into a hosting spot, and they’re secure in the top eight. They’re hoping to solidify their spot as a top seed this weekend at NC State.

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Overall Record: 42-9 (22-5 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at Boston College

Georgia Tech needed extra innings and a walk off to beat Duke 10-9 on Friday, but they went on to win 15-2 on Saturday and 14-1 on Sunday to secure a dominant series sweep. This weekend, the Yellow Jackets will head to Boston College looking to secure the regular season ACC title. Additionally, Georgia Tech is currently the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and is looking to lock that up.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Overall Record: 36-15 (17-10 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Miami

Florida State remains No. 3 in this week’s ACC power rankings after a series win at Clemson. The Seminoles split the first two games, winning 8-4 on Friday before losing 4-3 on Saturday to open the weekend. In the rubber game on Sunday, they won 6-3 to take the series. Entering this weekend’s matchup with Miami, FSU is locked in as a host. They’re looking to push into the top eight.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Overall Record: 36-17 (17-10 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Georgia Tech

Boston College played just two non-ACC games last weekend, splitting a doubleheader on Sunday against NJIT. They fell 8-7 in the first game before responding with a 6-3 win later on. At 17-10 in the ACC, Boston College is currently a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament. But their RPI has put them on the 2/3 line. That RPI should improve against Georgia Tech this weekend, but picking up a win or two would lock them in as a 2-seed.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+3)

Overall Record: 35-15 (15-12 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at Florida State

Miami continues to trend upward, and is the biggest riser in this week’s ACC power rankings. The Hurricanes just took a tight series from Louisville. They won 13-8 last Thursday to open the series, but fell 16-9 in extras on Friday. Miami won 10-8 in the finale on Saturday to clinch the series win. The Hurricanes are also looking to solidify themselves as a 2-seed, and they’ll be at Florida State this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Overall Record: 36-17 (14-13 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at Duke

Wake Forest was in action last weekend, though it was a non-ACC series against Western Carolina. The Demon Deacons came away with a sweep, earning 6-1, 14-2 and 9-5 victories. With RPI in a top 20 position, Wake Forest has a path to hosting a regional. They’ll need to take care of business this weekend against Duke to continue building their case.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-2)

Overall Record: 34-18 (13-14 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at Louisville

Virginia again stumbled last weekend at home against Cal. After splitting the first two games with a 7-4 loss on Friday followed by a 2-1 win on Saturday, they fell 8-7 on Sunday to lose the series and fall a game below .500 in ACC play. The path to hosting isn’t completely out of the question yet, but it’s gotten razor thin. Virginia, down two spots in this week’s ACC power rankings, must get back on track this weekend at Louisville to stay in the mix.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (-1)

Overall Record: 31-19 (13-14 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. North Carolina

NC State enters the final week of the regular season on the NCAA Tournament bubble. While they felt pretty safely above the rest of the bubble, the Wolfpack were among the last four teams in the field and aren’t locked in yet. That’s largely because they went on the road to Stanford and dropped two out of three last weekend, falling below .500 in the ACC. A series win over UNC would lock them into the field, while even winning a game could do enough.

ACC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

9. Virginia Tech

10. Notre Dame (+1)

11. Stanford (+2)

12. Louisville

13. Pitt (-3)

14. Cal (+2)

15. Clemson (-1)

16. Duke (-1)

Virginia Tech is the only other ACC team here in the NCAA Tournament, though they’re on the bubble. The Hokies stand pat at No. 9 in this week’s ACC power rankings. Notre Dame and Stanford jump up after series wins over Oakland and NC State, while Louisville stays at No. 12 after falling to Miami. Cal is up two spots to No. 14 after their series win at Virginia, while Clemson and Duke drop to the bottom two spots after series losses.