ACC Baseball Power Rankings entering Week 13

The postseason is nearly upon us. Week 12 was another crazy one across college baseball with plenty of upsets. As a result, this week’s ACC baseball power rankings see plenty of movement as we enter Week 13.

In the ACC, there were not any weekend matchups between ranked teams. Still, of the teams that played a full weekend series, three came away with a sweep.

Georgia Tech enters the final two weekends of the regular season with a two-game lead atop the league standings. In On3’s latest Field of 64 projections, the ACC had three regional hosts and nine teams earning a NCAA Tournament bid.

Here’s how our ACC baseball power rankings look as the page turns to Week 13. Another pivotal weekend awaits.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Current Record: 37-9-1 (17-7 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

North Carolina hasn’t given up the top spot in the ACC since they defeated Georgia Tech, even though they’re two games back in the standings. Week 12 was a quiet one for the Tar Heels, and ended on a sour note in a blowout loss to Coastal Carolina. UNC responded on Sunday in its lone game of the weekend, beating Duke 13-0. Next up is a home series against Pitt.

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Current Record: 39-8 (19-5 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Georgia Tech’s weekend started in stunning fashion, falling 8-4 in ten innings during Friday’s series opener against Xavier. Still, the Yellow Jackets got back on track with a 7-5 win on Saturday and clinched the series with a 14-6 win in Sunday’s rubber game. The win gets them to 19-5 in ACC play, and keeps them at No. 2 in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings. This weekend, Georgia Tech will host Duke.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Current Record: 34-14 (15-9 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 14

Florida State had a massive weekend, coming away with the sweep over Pitt. The Seminoles picked up 10-1 and 8-5 wins in a Saturday doubleheader, and then finished off the sweep with a 6-4 win on Sunday. The clean weekend gets them up to 15-9 in the AC, and moves them up a spot to No. 3 this week. Florida State will be on the road at Clemson this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (-1)

Current Record: 35-16 (17-10 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 22

Boston College drops a spot in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings due to their stumble over the weekend against Clemson. After winning 8-4 in Friday’s series opener, they fell 14-4 on Saturday and 4-3 on Sunday to drop the series. Still, Boston College is 17-10 in the ACC and in good shape in regards to the postseason. They’re off from ACC play this weekend, but will take on NJIT on Saturday and Sunday.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Current Record: 32-16 (12-12 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 23

Virginia did not have an ACC series over the weekend, instead taking on Radford in a Sunday doubleheader. The games were no issue, as they cruised to 11-1 and 14-5 victories to improve to 32-16 on the season. Still fighting for a regional hosting bid, every game matters for Virginia right now. They will be back at home to host Cal this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Current Record: 32-17 (14-13 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: Unranked

Week 12 was a great one for Wake Forest. Hosting Louisville for a three-game series starting last Thursday, the Demon Deacons came away with a hard fought sweep. They won 9-8 in extras on Thursday, 6-5 on Friday and 7-5 on Saturday, improving to 14-13 in ACC play and jumping up a spot in this week’s power rankings. Wake Forest will host Western Carolina this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+3)

Current Record: 30-17 (12-12 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: Unranked

NC State started its series against Miami in a doubleheader on Friday, losing 12-9 in the first game to open the series. The Wolfpack bounced back in the second game, winning 13-6 to even the weekend. The series concluded on Saturday, with NC State winning 12-7 to clinch the series. It gets them back to .500 in league play entering this weekend’s cross-country trip to Stanford.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-3)

Current Record: 33-14 (13-11 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: Unranked

Miami started its weekend on a high note, winning 12-9 in the front end of a Friday doubleheader at NC State. They were unable to find the second win to win the series, though, falling 13-6 later on Friday before losing 12-7 on Saturday to drop the series. Now at 13-11 in ACC play, Miami is still in a good spot looking to the postseason. They’ll host Louisville this weekend.

ACC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

9. Virginia Tech

10. Pitt (-2)

11. Notre Dame (+2)

12. Louisville (-1)

13. Stanford (-1)

14. Clemson (+2)

15. Duke (-1)

16. Cal (-1)

Virginia Tech won a series over Cal, and is officially back in the NCAA Tournament picture. Still, they hold firm at No. 9 in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings. Pitt drops two spots and out of the top eight after their series sweep at the hands of FSU, while Notre Dame is up two spots after knocking off Stanford. Louisville and Stanford each drop a spot, as does Duke while Clemson jumps up two spots after beating Boston College. Cal also drops a spot to take over the final spot in the rankings.