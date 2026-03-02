ACC Baseball Power Rankings: League sees shakeup before start of conference play

Week 3 of college baseball has come to an end, and the ACC is starting to take shape. With league play beginning this upcoming weekend, we’ve updated our latest ACC baseball power rankings.

Four ACC teams lost their weekend series or events, so there’s quite a bit of movement in this week’s rankings. Seven ACC teams were ranked in D1Baseball’s Top 25 on Monday morning.

This weekend, there will be five ACC series to kick off conference play. There are some intriguing matchups on deck, and they’ll surely shake up next week’s ACC power rankings.

For now, here’s a look at our post-Week 3 power rankings. There’s plenty of movement throughout.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 11-1

Upcoming Week: at Georgia State (Tuesday), vs. Virginia Tech (Friday-Sunday)

Georgia Tech’s dominant run to start the year came to a brief end on Tuesday, losing for the first time, 9-4 to Georgia State. The Yellow Jackets bounced back over the weekend, though, sweeping Northwestern behind 17-3, 13-3 and 14-6 scores. Georgia Tech is still hitting .422 as a team and has seven players with at least 10 at-bats hitting at least .400. They’ve scored 174 runs in 12 games.

Ryan Lynch after the ACC Tournament win (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 11-1-1

Upcoming Week: vs. Elon (Tuesday), vs. Virginia (Friday-Sunday)

North Carolina has just kept rolling through its non-conference slate. The Tar Heels picked up a pair of midweek wins to start the week, 9-1 over North Carolina A&T and 13-3 against VCU. They then dominated in a series sweep over Le Moyne, winning 16-3, 12-2 and 21-1. UNC is hitting .316 as a team, led by Jake Schaffner at .467 and Erik Paulsen at .442. The rotation is still star-studded with Jason DeCaro, Ryan Lynch and Folger Boaz.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 10-1

Upcoming Week: vs. Michigan State (Wednesday in Greenville, SC), vs. La Salle (Friday-Sunday)

Clemson holds firm at No. 3 in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings. The Tigers went 3-1 with a midweek win over Presbyterian and a series win against rival South Carolina. It was the Gamecocks that took Friday’s opener, but Clemson responded to win the next two and take the series. The Tigers have been dominant on the mound this year, pitching to a team ERA of 1.80 with a 0.81 WHIP.

© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Previous Week Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 10-1

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 16 Coastal Carolina (Tuesday), vs. Queens (Wednesday), vs. Lafayette (Friday-Sunday)

NC State is coming off a dominant 5-0 week, outscoring opponents 90-12. The Wolfpack are hitting .372 as a team, with four hitters above .400 on the year and seven above .300. They’re led by Sherman Johnson (.556) and Chris McHugh (.476 with four home runs), among Luke Nixon, Wyatt Peifer and others. Pitching has been impressive too, with a team ERA of 1.92 with a 1.01 WHIP.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 8-2

Upcoming Week: vs. Jacksonville (Tuesday), vs. Mercer (Wednesday), vs. Northern Kentucky (Friday-Sunday)

Florida State is back into the top five in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings, up one spot from last week. The Seminoles are coming off of a 4-0 week that started with a 14-9 midweek win over North Florida and ended with a tight sweep over The Citadel over the weekend. In that series, FSU won 6-2, 2-1 and 2-0, but a sweep is a sweep. The Seminoles have one more week before kicking off ACC play.

Jun 16, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers outfielder Harrison Didawick (34) hits a triple against the Florida Gators in the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 10-1

Upcoming Week: vs. Charlotte (Tuesday in Charlotte, Wednesday in Kannapolis, NC), at No. 8 North Carolina

Virginia is coming off of a perfect 4-0 week, starting with an 11-0 win over George Washington on Wednesday and ending with a series sweep over VCU. The series was tight, with wins of 5-3, 7-6 (in 11 innings), and 5-3. Among players with at least 10 at-bats, Virginia has eight hitting over .300. AJ Gracia leads the way at .385 with six home runs. ACC play kicks off this weekend for Virginia in an intriguing series against UNC.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 11-1

Upcoming Week: at App State (Wednesday), vs. Stanford (Friday-Sunday)

Wake Forest picked up a road win at UNC Greensboro before sweeping their way through a four-game weekend against Davidson and Loyola Marymount. The Demon Deacons picked up 7-1 and 16-6 wins over Davidson and 12-2 and 15-4 wins over LMU in their final weekend before ACC play. Jackson Miller (.467) and Dalton Wentz (.348 with four homers) lead the way offensively, while Chris Levonas has led the way on the mound with a 0.61 ERA through three starts.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-3)

Previous Week Record: 1-2

Overall Record: 10-2

Upcoming Week: vs. Bethune-Cookman (Wednesday), vs. Boston College (Friday-Sunday)

After an 11-7 road win over FAU on Wednesday, Miami hosted No. 10 Florida in a highly-anticipated series over the weekend. The Hurricanes fell 7-2 on Friday and 8-4 on Saturday before Sunday’s finale was canceled due to weather. While it was a disappointing showing, it came against a good team. Miami is still hitting .349 as a team with 29 home runs. They’re led by Dylan Dubovik and Derek Williams, both hitting at least .550. Williams, Alex Sosa and Daniel Cuvet each have at least five home runs.

ACC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

Jun 13, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Louisville Cardinals first baseman Tague Davis (13) catches for an out against the Oregon State Beavers to end the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

9. Duke (+1)

10. Louisville (+1)

11. California (+1)

12. Pittsburgh (+1)

13. Virginia Tech (-4)

14. Notre Dame (+1)

15. Stanford (-1)

16. Boston College

Duke, Louisville, Cal, Pitt and Notre Dame all move up exactly one spot, inching closer to the top half in our ACC baseball power rankings. Virginia Tech, who was on the brink of the top half last week, falls four spots after their 0-3 weekend in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.

Stanford and Boston College have separated at the bottom of the league. Stanford is 5-6 and coming off of a series loss to Fresno State, while Boston College had a 1-2 weekend at Florida Gulf Coast.