ACC Baseball Power Rankings: Middle of league sees shakeup after Week 8
The ACC is shaping up to have a fun finish down the stretch of college baseball’s regular season. After Week 8, we’ve updated our ACC baseball power rankings.
Just one ACC team is coming off of a perfect week, as Georgia Tech went 4-0. Of all ACC series over the weekend, just two ended in a sweep. We also had two ACC series between ranked teams this past weekend. No. 6 North Carolina hosted No. 22 Boston College, while No. 10 Virginia hosted No. 7 Florida State.
Georgia Tech sits atop the ACC standings entering the week at 12-3 in ACC play. They’re followed by Florida State (9-3), North Carolina (11-4) and Boston College (9-6) at the top with a wide range of teams from 6-9 to 8-7 below them.
While there’s not a ton of movement at the top or bottom of our ACC baseball power rankings, the middle of the pack has been completely shifted. Here’s a full look at 1-16 entering Week 9.
Rankings and records updated as of Tuesday (4/7)
1. Georgia Tech
Previous Ranking: No. 1
Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)
Overall Record: 26-5 (12-3 in ACC)
Upcoming Week: vs. Kennesaw State (Tuesday), vs. No. 5 Florida State (Thursday-Saturday)
Georgia Tech’s week started in dominant fashion, picking up a 13-3 win over No. 18 Auburn last Tuesday. The blowouts didn’t stop there, as the Yellow Jackets were at California over the weekend and cruised their way to a series sweep. Georgia Tech won 17-2 on Thursday, 7-2 on Friday and 9-3 on Saturday to end a flawless week. Next up is an intriguing home series against No. 5 Florida State.
2. Florida State
Previous Ranking: No. 2
Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)
Overall Record: 24-7 (9-3 in ACC)
Upcoming Week: vs. Florida (Tuesday), at No. 3 Georgia Tech (Thursday-Saturday)
Florida State is coming off of a four-game road week, one where they picked up three victories. They first beat Stetson 6-3 last Tuesday before battling No. 10 Virginia over the weekend. The Seminoles fell 4-3 in Thursday’s opener, but bounced back with 5-2 and 9-3 wins on Friday and Saturday to take the series. Next up is another Thursday-Saturday weekend, this time at No. 3 Georgia Tech in a battle between the top two teams in our ACC baseball power rankings.
3. North Carolina
Previous Ranking: No. 3
Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)
Overall Record: 27-5-1 (11-4 in ACC)
Upcoming Week: vs. Charlotte (Tuesday), at Clemson (Friday-Sunday)
North Carolina started last week with an exciting midweek battle, coming out on top with a 5-4 win over Campbell in 14 innings. The Tar Heels then hosted No. 22 Boston College and lost 6-1 in Thursday’s series opener. UNC responded from there, winning 5-2 on Friday and coming back to win 8-7 in the series finale on Saturday. Next up is a road trip to Clemson.
4. Boston College
Previous Ranking: No. 4
Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in ACC)
Overall Record: 22-11 (9-6 in ACC)
Upcoming Week: vs. UMass (Tuesday), vs. Dartmouth (Wednesday), vs. Virginia Tech (Friday-Sunday)
Boston College lost their series at No. 6 North Carolina over the weekend after a midweek win last Tuesday over Maine, but they stay put at No. 4 in the ACC this week. They won Thursday’s opener against UNC 6-1 before falling 5-2 on Friday and 8-7 on Saturday to lose the series. Still, due to what happened elsewhere in the ACC, Boston College stands pat. They’ll host Virginia Tech this weekend.
5. Virginia
Previous Ranking: No. 5
Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in ACC)
Overall Record: 24-9 (8-7 in ACC)
Upcoming Week: vs. James Madison (Tuesday), at Notre Dame (Friday-Sunday)
Like Boston College, Virginia stands pat in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings despite losing their weekend series. After a dominating 16-2 win over Old Dominion on Tuesday, Virginia hosted No. 7 Florida State. But despite winning 4-3 in Thursday’s series opener, they were unable to find another win and lost 5-2 and 9-3 in the final two games to drop the series. Virginia will be on the road this weekend at Notre Dame.
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6. Wake Forest
Previous Ranking: No. 6
Previous Week Record: 3-2 (2-1 in ACC)
Overall Record: 23-10 (8-7 in ACC)
Upcoming Week: vs. No. 11 Coastal Carolina (Tuesday in Durham), at Miami (Friday-Sunday)
Wake Forest had an up-and-down last week. They fell 1-0 against High Point on Tuesday, but beat Clemson in a non-ACC midweek matchup on Wednesday, 15-4. At Pitt over the weekend, the Demon Deacons won 8-2 on Friday and 22-8 on Saturday to clinch the series, but fell 4-3 on Sunday to fall short of the sweep. They’re 8-7 in ACC play entering this weekend’s road trip to Miami.
7. Miami
Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+1)
Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)
Overall Record: 24-8 (6-6 in ACC)
Upcoming Week: vs. FIU (Tuesday), vs. Wake Forest (Friday-Sunday)
Miami is the first team in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings to be in a different spot than they were last week. The Hurricanes are coming off of a 3-1 week, beginning with a 12-4 win over Florida Gulf Coast last Tuesday. They then hosted Virginia Tech over the weekend, winning 19-1 on Friday and 8-6 on Saturday to take the series before dropping the ifinale 6-3 on Sunday. Next is another chance to make a jump, hosting Wake Forest this weekend.
8. NC State
Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+3)
Previous Week Record: 3-1 (3-0 in ACC)
Overall Record: 21-11 (6-6 in ACC)
Upcoming Week: vs. UNC Wilmington (Tuesday), vs. Duke (Friday-Sunday)
NC State’s struggles continued last Tuesday, falling 7-5 to Liberty. They got back on track over the weekend in a big way though, sweeping Notre Dame. The Wolfpack won 7-3 on both Thursday and Friday before winning 7-6 on Saturday to finish off the sweep. They’re back into the top half of the ACC, and host Duke in an in-state battle this weekend.
ACC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16
9. Pittsburgh (-2)
10. Duke (+2)
11. Notre Dame (-2)
12. Louisville (-2)
13. Clemson
14. Stanford
15. Virginia Tech
16. California
Pitt drops out of the top half in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings following their series loss to Wake Forest. Notre Dame and Louisville also drop two spots apiece, as the Fighting Irish were swept by NC State and the Cardinals lost twice at Duke. The Blue Devils, on the other hand, are up two spots and on the verge of cracking the top half.
Everyone else in the ACC stands pat. Clemson won a series at Stanford, while Virginia Tech dropped two out of three at Miami and California was swept by Georgia Tech.