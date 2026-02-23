ACC Baseball Power Rankings: Multiple series losses lead to big changes after Week 2

It’s been an interesting start to baseball season for the ACC, and that shows with the movement in this week’s power rankings. There’s plenty of movement throughout the league after the second week of the season.

Three teams from the ACC lost their weekend series or event. Two teams also split their four-game weekend series.

Seven teams from the ACC cracked D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings. Louisville was in last week, but dropped out after another disappointing weekend.

While Georgia Tech and North Carolina remain on top, there’s some intrigue behind them in the conference. And there’s others starting to push them in our ACC baseball power rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 8-0

Upcoming Week: vs. Georgia State (Tuesday), vs. Northwestern (Friday-Sunday)

Georgia Tech’s offense is downright scary right now. Through eight games, all wins, they’ve scored 126 runs. This week, they started by dropping 25 on Georgia Southern on Tuesday in a 25-1 win. They then hosted Stony Brook for four games over the weekend, winning 14-5, 10-5, 6-5 and 21-3. The Yellow Jackets have 13 home runs as a team, with seven different players hitting at least one. And all ten players with double-digit at-bats are hitting .318 or better.

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 3-1-1

Overall Record: 6-1-1

Upcoming Week: vs. North Carolina A&T (Tuesday), vs. VCU (Wednesday), vs. Le Moyne (Friday-Sunday)

North Carolina started its week with a pair of midweek wins, 10-0 over Richmond and 5-3 over Longwood. They then faced off with East Carolina. In Greenville on Friday, Jason DeCaro tossed an eight inning, complete game shutout in a 10-0 win. Saturday in Durham was a different story, with ECU winning 10-3. Sunday’s finale in Chapel Hill ended in a 3-3 tie due to weather, just after the Tar Heels tied the game in the sixth.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 7-0

Upcoming Week: vs. Presbyterian (Tuesday), vs. South Carolina (away on Friday, neutral on Saturday, home on Sunday)

Clemson defeated Charlotte 11-1 on Tuesday to kick off the week, and then hosted Bryant over the weekend. It was a pretty tight series overall, with the Tigers winning 9-3 on Friday, 5-3 on Saturday and 7-5 on Sunday to secure the sweep. Now, they move up a spot in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings. Clemson has six players hitting at least .333, with Luke Gaffney (.500), Nate Savoie (.481) and Jack Crighton (.455) leading the charge.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 5-1

Upcoming Week: vs. Richmond (Tuesday), vs. Akron (Wednesday), vs. Sacred Heart (Friday-Sunday)

NC State’s opening weekend in Puerto Rico was cut to just two games, but they were back in action with a 7-3 win against Winthrop on Wednesday. Over the weekend, the Wolfpack hosted Princeton and won the series behind a 6-4 win on Friday and a 16-1 win on Saturday. The finale, though, coming as part of a Saturday doubleheader, went Princeton’s way in a 1-0 final. Jacob Dudan, Ryan Marohn and Cooper Consiglio form an impressive rotation, allowing just two total earned runs through five combined starts.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 6-0

Overall Record: 9-0

Upcoming Week: at FAU (Wednesday), vs. No. 10 Florida (Friday-Sunday)

Miami earned two midweek wins to start the week – 8-7 in 13 innings against UCF on Tuesday and 6-2 against Indiana State on Wednesday. The Hurricanes hosted Lafayette over the weekend, and it was an offensive explosion. Miami won behind scores of 15-2, 14-2, 14-3 and 30-5. That’s not a typo. 73 runs in four games in one weekend. They’ve hit 27 home runs as a team, led by Alex Sosa (5), Daniel Cuvet (5) and Derek Williams (4).

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (-3)

Previous Week Record: 2-2

Overall Record: 4-2

Upcoming Week: vs. North Florida (Wednesday), vs. The Citadel (Friday-Sunday)

Florida State drops three spots in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings. That’s after a 2-2 week with a pair of losses in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. The Seminoles first won at Jacksonville 13-3 on Tuesday, and beat Michigan 6-1 on Friday. They then fell 8-5 to No. 9 Auburn on Saturday and 10-1 to Nebraska on Sunday to end the week. Their upcoming week is much easier than the last, and FSU will look to bounce back.

Previous Ranking: No. 7

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 6-1

Upcoming Week: vs. George Washington (Wednesday), vs. VCU (Friday-Sunday)

Virginia stands pat at No. 7, coming off of a 3-1 week. They started with a 5-2 win against VMI on Tuesday, and then traveled to DeLand, Florida for the weekend. There, they defeated Monmouth 21-8 on Friday and North Dakota State 5-4 on Sunday. The game in between, however, was a 6-5 loss to Stetson. Of players with double-digit at-bats, Virginia has six hitting at least .348. Sam Harris, Harrison Didawick and Eric Becker are all at .417 or better.

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 6-1

Upcoming Week: at UNC Greensboro (Tuesday), vs. Loyola Marymount (Friday, Saturday), vs. Davidson (Friday, Sunday)

Wake Forest is up one spot this week, cracking the top eight in the ACC. They went 4-0 on the week, starting with a 7-6 midweek win over High Point on Tuesday and ending with a series sweep vs. Siena. The Demon Deacons won 11-7, 8-1 and 15-1 in impressive fashion over the weekend.

ACC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

9. Virginia Tech (+1)

10. Duke (+1)

11. Louisville (-3)

12. California (+2)

13. Pittsburgh (+1)

14. Stanford (-2)

15. Notre Dame (-2)

16. Boston College

Virginia Tech and Duke have moved to the brink of the top half of the ACC in this week’s power rankings. Below them is Louisville, who was a preseason D1Baseball top ten team. They’ve now lost back-t0-back weekends to begin the season, and are 3-4 overall.

The rest of the ACC was tough to separate. Cal and Pitt get the nod ahead of the bottom three, with Stanford, Notre Dame and Boston College rounding it out at the bottom.