ACC Baseball Power Rankings: New No. 1 headlines changes after Week 10

The series of the weekend came from within the ACC in Week 10. That was far from the only good series, and after all of the action, there’s a New No. 1 headlining the changes to this week’s ACC baseball power rankings.

In On3’s latest Field of 64 projections, the ACC has four teams hosting a regional and seven teams in the NCAA Tournament field. In D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings, the league has five teams included.

Two teams in the ACC went unbeaten across the entirety of Week 10, with everyone else suffering at least one loss. That’s created a bit of movement in this week’s power rankings.

Here’s a full look at how this week’s ACC baseball power rankings look. The changes start right up top at No. 1.

Rankings and records updated as of Tuesday, April 21

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 33-7-1 (15-6 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. High Point (Tuesday), at Duke (Thursday-Saturday)

North Carolina dominated in a 14-5 midweek win over UNC Wilmington last Tuesday, and the success didn’t end there. Hosting No. 2 Georgia Tech over the weekend, the Tar Heels had their way. They won 5-2 on Friday and 14-4 in a run-rule victory on Saturday to clinch the series. While UNC fell 5-2 in Sunday’s finale, it still won the series and moved up a spot to No. 1 this week. Next, the Heels take a quick trip to Duke this weekend, starting on Thursday.

© Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 1 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in ACC)

Overall Record: 32-7 (16-5 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Georgia (Tuesday), vs. Wake Forest (Friday-Sunday)

Georgia Tech had been cruising along all year, but it stumbled for the first time this past week. After a 13-9 win over Georgia Southern last Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets went to Chapel Hill and lost the series at No. 3 North Carolina. After losing 5-2 and 14-4 on Friday and Saturday, they responded by salvaging the finale with a 5-2 win of their own. Georgia Tech will look to get back on track this weekend against Wake Forest.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 28-11 (12-6 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at North Florida (Tuesday), at Stanford (Friday-Sunday)

Florida State started its week with a 9-2 win against Stetson last Tuesday. It then hosted Notre Dame over the weekend, and it was all FSU. The Seminoles won 11-0 on Friday, 9-7 on Saturday and 6-4 on Sunday to earn the sweep, improving to 12-6 in league play and solidifying their spot at No. 3 in our ACC baseball power rankings. Next up is a cross-country trip to Stanford.

Image courtesy of BC Athletics

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Previous Week Record: 5-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 31-12 (14-7 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Maine (Tuesday), at Notre Dame (Friday-Sunday)

Boston College isn’t slowing down. The week started with a pair of midweek games, a 3-1 win over Northeastern on Tuesday, followed by an 8-5 win against UConn on Wednesday. The Eagles then hosted Duke and cruised over the weekend. Boston College won 11-1 on Friday before taking both ends of a Saturday doubleheader, 4-2 and 14-6. Next, they’ll be at Notre Dame this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 28-13 (12-9 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Liberty (Wednesday), at Pitt (Friday-Sunday)

Virginia is holding steady at No. 5 in our ACC baseball power rankings. After a 6-2 loss at VCU last Tuesday, the Cavaliers hosted Clemson in a series starting on Thursday. After winning 6-4 in Thursday’s opener, Virginia fell 5-1 on Friday. That set up a rubber game on Saturday, which Virginia won 5-4 to clinch the series. The Cavs are now 12-9 in ACC play heading into this weekend’s series at Pitt.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 29-11 (10-8 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at FAU (Wednesday), vs. California (Friday-Sunday)

Miami’s week started with a 4-2 loss against USF last Wednesday. It then traveled out west for a series at Stanford, taking the series with a 6-3 win on Friday and a 4-3 win on Saturday. The Hurricanes fell just short of the sweep, losing 14-6 in Sunday’s series finale. Still, they’re up to 10-8 in the ACC and holding firm at No. 6. They’ll return home this weekend against California.

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Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 27-14 (11-10 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. UNCG (Tuesday), at No. 3 Georgia Tech (Friday-Sunday)

Wake Forest is up one spot in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings. The Demon Deacons beat No. 7 Coastal Carolina 10-5 last Tuesday before hosting NC State over the weekend. The first two games of the weekend were all Wake Forest, winning 22-1 on Friday and 18-7 on Saturday. In Sunday’s finale, the Demon Deacons fell 6-5 to miss out on the sweep. Next up is a challenging trip to Atlanta to take on No. 3 Georgia Tech.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in ACC)

Overall Record: 26-14 (9-9 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at Virginia Tech (Friday-Sunday)

NC State picked up a road win at East Carolina last Tuesday, winning 10-3. They then went to Wake Forest over the weekend and really struggled. The Wolfpack fell 22-1 on Friday and 18-7 on Saturday to lose the series before salvaging the finale with a 6-5 win. Now at 9-9 in ACC play, NC State is in need of a turnaround. They’ll be on the road at Virginia Tech this weekend.

ACC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

Credit: Virginia Tech athletics

9. Virginia Tech (+6)

10. Pitt

11. Notre Dame

12. Duke (-3)

13. Clemson (-1)

14. California (+2)

15. Louisville (-1)

16. Stanford (-3)

Virginia Tech is the biggest mover of the week, up six spots to No. 9 in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings. They’re now 9-12 in ACC play after taking the series from Pitt this past weekend. California is also up two spots after its series win over Louisville. Clemson drops one spot for losing at Virginia, while Louisville falls one and Duke drops three.