ACC Baseball Power Rankings: Opening weekend of league play shakes up pecking order

ACC play got underway for over half of the league this past weekend, leading to a ton of changes in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings. 10 of the 16 teams in the conference began their league schedule, with everyone else beginning this upcoming weekend.

With five series in the league over the weekend, five teams had to lose their weekend. None of the six teams playing a non-conference series lost their weekends.

Seven teams from the ACC cracked the top 25 in D1Baseball’s rankings on Monday. Additionally, Miami fell out after being in at No. 24 last week.

With league play fully underway starting this weekend, our ACC power rankings are surely to change some more in the coming weeks. But there’s already a pretty big shakeup this week.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 14-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. West Georgia (Tuesday), at No. 11 Clemson (Thursday-Saturday)

Georgia Tech had a strong week, beating Georgia State 4-1 on Tuesday before taking their ACC-opening series against Virginia Tech over the weekend. The Yellow Jackets won 16-1 on Friday and 14-5 on Saturday to take the series before losing 9-6 in Sunday’s finale to fall short of the sweep. Still, Georgia tech is hitting .404 as a team with 33 home runs, and they’re the clear top team in the ACC this week.

© Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 15-1

Upcoming Week: vs. Georgia Southern (Tuesday in North Augusta, SC), vs. No. 4 Georgia Tech (Thursday-Saturday)

Clemson is off to a hot 15-1 start to the year. This past week, they beat Michigan State 12-1 on Wednesday before outscoring La Salle 52-12 in a four-game series sweep over the weekend. The Tigers are hitting .325 as a team with an impressive 1.91 staff ERA with a 0.86 WHIP. This weekend will be a battle between the top two teams in our ACC baseball power rankings, with Clemson hosting No. 4 Georgia Tech.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-1

Overall Record: 14-2

Upcoming Week: vs. Elon (Tuesday), vs. Boston College (Friday-Sunday)

NC State began its week with a strong 6-4 win against No. 16 Coastal Carolina on Tuesday, also beating Queens 9-2 on Wednesday heading into the weekend. Hosting La Salle, the Wolfpack fell 11-6 in the series opener on Friday. They bounced back the rest of the weekend, winning 10-4 on Saturday and 14-4 on Sunday to secure the series win. As a team, NC State is batting .357 with 36 homers.

Jun 16, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers outfielder Harrison Didawick (34) hits a triple against the Florida Gators in the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 3-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 13-3 (2-1 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. William & Mary (Tuesday), vs. Virginia Tech (Friday-Sunday)

Virginia’s week started with a split midweek series against Charlotte, getting run-ruled 14-0 on Tuesday before winning 8-1 on Wednesday. They then hit the road to Chapel Hill, and made an immediate statement to open ACC play. Virginia run-ruled UNC 13-3 on Friday, and took the series with a 9-2 win to begin a Saturday doubleheader. They fell 8-7 in 12 innings in the finale later on Saturday, but made enough of a statement to rise in this week’s rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Previous Week Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 13-2

Upcoming Week: at No. 23 Florida (Tuesday), at No. 12 Wake Forest (Friday-Sunday)

It was a 5-0 week for Florida State, beating Jacksonville 7-6 on Tuesday and Mercer 22-5 on Wednesday before sweeping Northern Kentucky over the weekend. The Seminoles won 7-3 on Friday, 13-3 on Saturday and 17-3 on Sunday to end a perfect week. This upcoming week will be a serious challenge, with four top 25 road games. It starts against rival No. 23 Florida on Tuesday before going to No. 12 Wake Forest over the weekend in a series with big ACC baseball power rankings implications.

© Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 15-1 (3-0 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at No. 16 Coastal Carolina (Tuesday), vs. No. 20 Florida State (Friday-Sunday)

Wake Forest won 9-8 at App State on Wednesday to begin the week, and then kicked off ACC play with a sweep against Stanford over the weekend. The Demon Deacons won 7-4 on Friday, and then 12-9 and 14-10 in a Saturday doubleheader. The 15-1 start to the year has Wake Forest on the verge of the top five in the ACC, and they’ll have a chance to earn a leap this week with four ranked games.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (-5)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in ACC)

Overall Record: 13-3-1 (1-2 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Bucknell (Tuesday), at California (Friday-Sunday)

After a 5-1 win over Elon on Tuesday, North Carolina hosted Virginia to open ACC play and it was a struggle. The Tar Heels were run-ruled on Friday, losing 13-3. They then fell 9-2 in the front half of a doubleheader on Saturday. UNC avoided the sweep on Saturday night, winning 8-7 in 12 innings to pick up its first ACC win of 2026. Still, they’re moving down in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings with a west coast trip on deck this week.

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 13-3

Upcoming Week: at San Jose State (Tuesday), vs. No. 15 North Carolina (Friday-Sunday)

California is one of the hottest teams in the country right now. After a 2-3 start to 2026, they’ve won 11 in a row to improve to 13-3. This past week saw a 15-6 win over Cal State Bakersfield before a four-game sweep over San Diego over the weekend. This week will be a test, hosting No. 15 North Carolina over the weekend in a pretty intriguing cross-coast trip to open their ACC slates.

ACC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

Credit: Pitt Panthers Athletics

9. Louisville (+1)

10. Miami (-2)

11. Pittsburgh (+1)

12. Notre Dame (+2)

13. Duke (-4)

14. Virginia Tech (-1)

15. Boston College (+1)

16. Stanford (-1)

The group outside of the top eight of our ACC baseball power rankings is an interesting one. Louisville struggled out of the gates, but is creeping back up. Miami, on the other hand, is falling after dropping two out of three to Boston College to open league play.

Pitt and Notre Dame are both rising quickly, with Pitt on an eight-game winning stream and Notre Dame having just won their ACC-opening series against Duke. We also have a swap at the bottom, with Stanford taking clear control of the bottom spot after a 5-10 start to the year.