ACC Baseball Power Rankings: Opening weekend shakes up early pecking order

What an opening weekend it was across college baseball. A lot of eyes will be on the ACC this season, and our post-opening weekend power rankings are in for the intriguing conference.

Georgia Tech led the way in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll, receiving seven first-place votes and edging out North Carolina by a single point. UNC had six first-place votes. Florida State also received one, coming in at third, while Clemson received two first-place votes and came in at No. 5.

Eight ACC teams cracked D1Baseball’s post-opening weekend top 25 rankings. The most notable surprise from the first weekend was Louisville, preseason ranked No. 8, who lost their opening series to Michigan State. Stanford was the only other ACC team to drop their first weekend.

Unsurprisingly, Georgia Tech and North Carolina come in at the top of our first ACC baseball power rankings of the 2026 season. But there’s plenty of talent beyond them, too.

Record: 3-0

Previous Week Results: Series sweep vs. Bowling Green

Upcoming Week: at Georgia Southern (Tuesday), vs. Stony Brook (4 games from Friday-Sunday)

Entering the year as the top team in the ACC and a top five team in the country, Georgia Tech wanted to come out strong. They did exactly that. Hosting Bowling Green, the Yellow Jackets won 11-5 on Friday before taking both ends of a Saturday doubleheader, 27-4 and 12-2. An overall weekend score of 50-11 is pretty impressive. A five-game week awaits.

© Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-0

Previous Week Results: Series sweep vs. Indiana

Upcoming Week: vs. Richmond (Tuesday), vs. Longwood (Wednesday), vs. East Carolina (away/neutral/home series from Friday-Sunday)

North Carolina nearly lost its finale against Indiana, but found a way to emerge with a win to secure the sweep. The Tar Heels won 9-4, 12-2 and 4-3 to emerge 3-0 out of opening weekend. They have a case for the top spot in our ACC baseball power rankings, but come in at No. 2 for now. A strong showing this week with a pair of midweeks and an intriguing series with East Carolina could help their case.

Record: 2-0

Previous Week Results: Two-game series sweep vs. James Madison

Upcoming Week: at Jacksonville (Tuesday), vs. Michigan, No. 9 Auburn, Nebraska in Amegy Bank College Baseball Series (Friday-Sunday)

Florida State wasn’t able to play their series finale against James Madison due to weather, but they won the first two games by a combined 21-6 score. The Seminoles are another strong team at the top of the ACC, coming in at No. 3. They’ll be at Jacksonville on Tuesday before heading to Arlington for the Amegy bank College Baseball Series, with three quality opponents in Michigan, Auburn and Nebraska.

Record: 3-0

Previous Week Results: Series sweep vs. Army

Upcoming Week: vs. Charlotte (Tuesday), vs. Bryant (Friday-Sunday)

Clemson got off to a good start with a season-opening series sweep over Army, picking up a 3-2 win on Friday to kick things off. They then shut Army out in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader, winning 10-0 and 7-0. They round out the top four in our initial ACC baseball power rankings. Next up for Clemson is a home midweek game against Charlotte before hosting Bryant over the weekend.

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack pitcher Jacob Dudan (41) throws against the Kentucky Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Previous Week Results: 2-0 in Puerto Rico Challenge

Upcoming Week: vs. Winthrop (Wednesday), vs. Princeton (Friday-Sunday)

NC State was in Puerto Rico to begin the 2026 season, and made quite the impression. The Wolfpack defeated Washington 13-0 on opening day, following that up with a 10-4 win against Indiana State on Saturday. Unfortunately, Sunday’s game against Seton Hall was canceled due to weather. Next up for NC State is a midweek matchup with Winthrop before hosting Princeton over the weekend.

Record: 3-0

Previous Week Results: Series sweep vs. Lehigh

Upcoming Week: vs. UCF (Tuesday), vs. Indiana State (Wednesday), vs. Lafayette (Friday-Sunday)

Miami was picked to finish eighth in the preseason ACC baseball poll, and they come in a couple spots higher in our post-Week 1 power rankings. The Hurricanes cruised to a dominating sweep over Lehigh to begin the season, winning 13-2 on Friday, 17-11 on Saturday and 27-3 to post an overall 57-16 score on the weekend. They have a pair of midweek games against UCF and Indiana State before hosting Lafayette this weekend.

Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Record: 3-0

Previous Week Results: Series sweep vs. Wagner

Upcoming Week: vs. VMI (Tuesday). vs. Monmouth, Stetson, North Dakota State (Friday-Sunday in DeLand, Florida)

What a start to the Chris Pollard era at Virginia. It was domination offensively, scoring at least 13 runs in each game, including 31 in Saturday’s series finale. Overall, Virginia outscored Wagner 69-26 in three games. Virginia will have another chance to rise in our ACC baseball power rankings this week, as they host VMI before heading down the coast over the weekend.

Record: 1-2

Previous Week Results: Series loss vs. Michigan State

Upcoming Week: vs. Xavier (Tuesday), vs. Nebraska, Michigan, No. 9 Auburn in Amegy Bank College Baseball Series (Friday-Sunday)

Louisville entered the year ranked in the top ten, viewed as one of the ACC’s top teams and a hosting caliber team. While all of that’s still on the table, they certainly stumbled out of the gates. Michigan State took the opening two games 4-3 and 13-4, handing Louisville a series loss. The Cardinals took the finale 9-1 to avoid the sweep. Now, a challenging week awaits with a midweek date with Xavier before a loaded Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington.

ACC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

© Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. Wake Forest

10. Virginia Tech

11. Duke

12. Stanford

13. Notre Dame

14. Pittsburgh

15. California

16. Boston College

Wake Forest is a top 25 team for D1Baseball, but they fall just short of the top half of the ACC in our initial power rankings. They lost their opener in Puerto Rico against Houston before beating Washington and Indiana State.

Virginia Tech is the lone remaining undefeated team in the bottom half of the rankings, as every other team from 9-16 has at least one loss. The Hokies swept William & Mary to begin the year.

Stanford won their season opener against No. 24 Arizona, but then lost 7-6 to Michigan and 3-2 to No. 12 Oregon State to round out the weekend. It’s tough to punish them too much for a pair of quality one-run losses with a win against a ranked team. They come in at No. 12.