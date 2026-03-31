ACC Baseball Power Rankings: Week 7 series result in changes throughout conference

Week 7 was an interesting one across college baseball, especially in the ACC. There were some notable series, and the results have led to quite a few changes in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings.

Just two teams from the ACC went unbeaten through the entirety of last week, including midweeks. Georgia Tech was 3-0 with a sweep over NC State, while North Carolina was 4-0 with a win over South Carolina and a sweep at Notre Dame.

In On3’s Field of 64 projections released on Monday, the ACC had ten bids to the NCAA Tournament with four hosts. Entering Week 8, Florida State sits atop the ACC standings in terms of winning percentage at .778 with a 7-2 league record. North Carolina and Georgia Tech are both 9-3 and trailing just behind at .750.

After the first two teams, there’s some notable movement in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings. Here’s how we rank them from 1-16.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 22-5 (9-3 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 11 Auburn (Tuesday), at California (Thursday-Saturday)

Georgia Tech just keeps winning, and they picked up an impressive series sweep over No. 14 NC State this past weekend. The Yellow Jackets won 3-1 on Friday, 6-4 on Saturday and 10-0 on Sunday to complete the sweep, improving to 22-5 overall and 9-3 in league play. Georgia Tech will head west this weekend, traveling to California for its fifth ACC series of the year.

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Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 21-6 (7-2 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at Stetson (Tuesday), at No. 10 Virginia (Thursday-Saturday)

Florida State fell 5-0 against Florida on Tuesday to start the week, but bounced back over the weekend at home against Duke. The Seminoles, who lost star Myles Bailey to a season-ending injury during the series, won 3-1 on Friday and 12-11 on Saturday to clinch the weekend. They fell in the finale, 11-4 on Sunday. Still, they sit at the top of the ACC’s standings and No. 2 in our ACC baseball power rankings entering the new week. They’ll be at No. 10 Virginia this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 24-4-1 (9-3 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Campbell (Tuesday), vs. No. 22 Boston College (Thursday-Saturday)

North Carolina is up a spot into the top three after their 4-0 week. They first beat South Carolina in Charlotte on Tuesday, winning 9-1. The Tar Heels then hit the road for a trip to Notre Dame, and swept their way through the series behind 6-5, 13-7 and 15-10 victories over the weekend. This week will be a challenging one, with a red-hot No. 22 Boston College coming to town over the weekend.

Image courtesy of BC Athletics

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 4-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 20-9 (8-4 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Maine (Tuesday), at No. 6 North Carolina (Thursday-Saturday)

Boston College is soaring up in our ACC baseball power rankings, all the way up to No. 4 this week. Last week, they went 4-1 with midweek wins against Northeastern and Merrimack before taking the series against No. 9 Virginia over the weekend behind 5-3 and 17-0 wins on Friday and Saturday. Despite falling 3-1 in the finale, Boston College is surging upwards. Next, they’ll be on the road at No. 6 North Carolina.

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in ACC)

Overall Record: 22-7 (7-5 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Old Dominion (Tuesday), vs. No. 7 Florida State (Thursday-Saturday)

After a 16-6 win against Maryland last Tuesday, Virginia stumbled over the weekend. They hosted Boston College, but lost 5-3 on Friday and 17-0 on Saturday to drop the series before salvaging the finale, 3-1 on Sunday. Virginia only drops two spots, but another big test awaits this weekend at home against No. 7 Florida State.

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Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 20-8 (6-6 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at High Point (Tuesday), vs. Clemson (Wednesday in Charlotte), at Pitt (Friday-Sunday)

Wake Forest is starting to creep back up in our ACC baseball power rankings. The Demon Deacons beat Elon 11-1 last Tuesday before taking the series at home against California. They won 9-5 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday, but were unable to finish the sweep and lost 5-3 on Sunday. Next up is a five-game week, including a non-ACC neutral site game against Clemson on Wednesday. Wake Forest then goes to Pitt over the weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+4)

Previous Week Record: 4-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 19-7 (5-4 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Mercyhurst (Tuesday), vs. Wake Forest (Friday-Sunday)

Pittsburgh is our biggest riser of the week in the ACC, up four spots to No. 7. The Panthers won a pair of midweek games last week against Kent State and Youngstown State before battling Louisville on the road over the weekend. After splitting the first two games, winning 4-3 on Friday and losing 8-5 on Saturday, Pitt took the finale 13-7 on Sunday to win the series. Next, they’ll host Wake Forest this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 21-7 (4-5 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Florida Gulf Coast (Tuesday), vs. Virginia Tech (Friday-Sunday)

Miami is back up into the top eight in the ACC following their big week. The Hurricanes beat FAU last Tuesday before taking a trip to Clemson and taking the series. They won 8-3 in extras on Thursday, but fell 7-6 on Friday. In the rubber game on Saturday, Miami took the series with an 8-6 victory. The Hurricanes will have another chance to improve their ACC record this weekend against Virginia Tech.

ACC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

Jun 13, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Louisville Cardinals first baseman Tague Davis (13) catches for an out against the Oregon State Beavers to end the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

9. Notre Dame (-3)

10. Louisville (-1)

11. NC State (-6)

12. Duke (+2)

13. Clemson (-1)

14. Stanford (+2)

15. Virginia Tech (-2)

16. California (-1)

Filling out the back half of this week’s ACC power rankings was tough. Notre Dame, Louisville and NC State all drop at least a spot, and sit on top of this group of teams. Duke is up two spots, even after losing their series against Florida State. That just shows how chaotic the weekend was at this part of the league.

Clemson drops again after their series loss to miami, while Virginia Tech is down to No. 15 after losing their series to Stanford. California, meanwhile, takes control of the bottom spot as they’re down to 13-13 overall and 1-8 in league play.