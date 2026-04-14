ACC Baseball Power Rankings: Week 9 leads to major movement across league

All but two teams in the ACC lost at least one game last week. Now, there’s plenty of movement in our ACC baseball power rankings following Week 9.

Georgia Tech sits alone atop the ACC standings at 15-3 in league play. They’re followed by North Carolina (13-5), Boston College (11-7), Florida State (9-6) and Virginia (10-8) at the top before a group of teams below them. Just eight of the 16 teams in the league sit at .500 or better in ACC play.

In this week’s D1Baseball top 25 rankings, the ACC sees five teams included. While two teams from the league are coming off of a 4-0 week, everyone else suffered a loss. In fact, seven ACC teams suffered at least three losses last week.

Now, our ACC baseball power rankings look very different. There’s some interesting movement throughout after Week 9.

Records and rankings last updated entering Tuesday (April 14)

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 30-5 (15-3 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Georgia Southern (Tuesday), at No. 3 North Carolina (Friday-Sunday)

Georgia Tech is a machine right now. They had another 4-0 week last week, starting with an 11-4 win last Tuesday against Kennesaw State. They then hosted No. 5 Florida State over the weekend, picking up 4-3, 8-3 and 17-3 victories to cruise their way to a series sweep. Now 30-5 overall and 15-3 in the ACC, the Yellow Jackets are separated at the top. For the second straight week, they’ll battle the team ranked below them in the power rankings at No. 3 North Carolina.

© Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 30-6-1 (13-5 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. UNC Wilmington (Tuesday), vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech (Friday-Sunday)

After an 8-4 win against Charlotte last Tuesday, North Carolina hit the road for a trip to Clemson voer the weekend. The Tar Heels dropped Friday’s opener 9-5, but responded with a 6-4, extra innings win on Saturday to even the series. In the rubber game on Sunday, UNC won 12-5 to clinch the series and improve to 13-5 in ACC play. They now sit comfortably in the No. 2 spot in this week’s ACC power rankings, and play host to No. 2 Georgia Tech this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 0-4 (0-3 in ACC)

Overall Record: 24-11 (9-6 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Stetson (Tuesday), vs. Notre Dame (Friday-Sunday)

Florida State had a tough week last week, granted it came against a tough schedule. The Seminoles fell to Florida 4-3 last Tuesday leading into the weekend at No. 3 Georgia Tech. After a tight 4-3 loss on Thursday, FSU fell 8-3 on Friday and 17-3 on Sunday to suffer a sweep. The 0-4 week puts them at 24-11 overall, 9-6 in the ACC, and down one spot to No. 3 in the power rankings. Next up, the Seminoles host Notre Dame this weekend.

Image courtesy of BC Athletics

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Previous Week Record: 4-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 26-12 (11-7 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Northeastern (Tuesday), vs. UConn (Wednesday), vs. Duke (Friday-Sunday)

Boston College is holding steady at No. 4 in this week’s ACC power rankings. The Eagles had a five-game week last week, starting with midweek wins over UMass and Dartmouth last Tuesday and Wednesday. They then hosted Virginia Tech, but fell 9-8 in Friday’s series finale. Boston College bounced back with 8-7 and 6-2 wins on Saturday and Sunday to take the series. Another five-game week awaits, with Duke in town over the weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 26-11 (10-8 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at VCU (Tuesday), vs. Clemson (Thursday-Saturday)

Virginia started last week off with a loss, falling 8-7 in extras to James Madison. They then took a trip to Notre Dame, splitting the first two games with an 8-4 win on Friday and a 5-3 loss on Saturday. In Sunday’s rubber game, they won in blowout fashion with a 20-5 victory to take the series. The 2-2 week keeps Virginia at No. 5 for antoher week, with Clemson in town this weekend.

© Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 27-9 (8-7 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. USF (Wednesday), at Stanford (Friday-Sunday)

Miami defeated FIU last Tuesday, winning 9-7 to start the week. They then hosted Wake Forest in a pretty big ACC series. The first two games were split, with the Hurricanes winning 3-1 on Friday and losing 3-1 on Saturday. In Sunday’s rubber game, they won 8-0 to take the series. The series win puts them up a spot in this week’s ACC power rankings, with a trip to Stanford looming this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 24-12 (8-7 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at East Carolina (Tuesday), at Wake Forest (Friday-Sunday)

NC State had another good week, starting with a 7-4 win over UNC Wilmington last Tuesday. The Wolfpack then hosted in-state foe Duke, taking the series behind 10-4 and 18-5 wins on Friday and Saturday. They were unable to complete the sweep, though, falling 3-2 in Sunday’s finale. Up a spot to No. 7 this week, NC State will look to continue the momentum at Wake Forest this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 1-3 (1-2 in ACC)

Overall Record: 24-13 (9-9 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 7 Coastal Carolina (Tuesday), vs. NC State (Friday-Sunday)

Wake Forest fell 2-1 in Durham to No. 11 Coastal Carolina last Tuesday, starting off what would turn into a 1-3 week. The Demon Deacons then traveled to Miami, losing 3-1 on Friday before answering back with a 3-1 win of their own on Saturday. On Sunday, they fell 8-0 to drop the series. Wake Forest will host NC State this weekend after a rematch on Tuesday against now-No. 7 Coastal Carolina.

ACC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

© Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

9. Duke (+1)

10. Pittsburgh (-1)

11. Notre Dame

12. Clemson (+1)

13. Stanford (+1)

14. Louisville (-2)

15. Virginia Tech

16. California

In the bottom half of this week’s ACC power rankings, Duke and Clemson rise a spot each despite losing their series. Duke passes Pittsburgh after a 1-3 week for the Panthers including a sweep at the hands of Cal. Clemson rises despite dropping two out of three to No. 6 North Carolina, while Stanford leaps Louisville after winning the series between them over the weekend.