ACC Baseball Tournament game times: New start for Friday quarterfinal games revealed

Inclement weather has affected multiple conference tournaments already, and the ACC is taking precautions to ensure it is impacted as little as possible. Two ACC Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game times on Friday have been moved up.

The hope is to get ahead of some nasty weather projected to hit the area on Friday evening. As a result, quarterfinal games between Virginia Tech and North Carolina, as well as Pittsburgh and Florida State, have been moved.

The Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina matchup will now take place at 11 a.m. ET on Friday. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh and Florida State game will begin at 3 p.m. ET. Both games will be carried on the ACC Network.

The original ACC Baseball Tournament schedule called for those games to begin at 3 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET, respectively. So it’s a move of four hours for the four teams involved.

The SEC made a similar move on Thursday, bumping games between Georgia and Mississippi State, as well as Alabama and Florida, up by about three hours. Whatever you can do to get the games in, right?

As for the matchups themselves, North Carolina and Florida State will be in action for the first time after both earned double byes. Pittsburgh, which will face Florida State in the night game, beat Louisville 16-8 and then Wake Forest 7-4 to advance to the quarterfinals. Virginia Tech knocked off Notre Dame 17-10 to move on.

You can view the complete set of results from this year’s ACC Baseball Tournament so far below. You can follow along with live-updating results throughout the tournament here.

ACC Baseball Tournament Schedule

First Round (Tuesday, May 19)

Game 1: No. 16 Duke 21, No. 9 NC State 12 [NC State eliminated]

Game 2: No. 12 Stanford 11, No. 13 California 4 [California eliminated]

Game 3: No. 10 Notre Dame 5, No. 15 Clemson 4 [Clemson eliminated]

Game 4: No. 14 Pittsburgh 16, No. 11 Louisville 8 [Louisville eliminated]

Second Round (Wednesday, May 20)

Game 5: No. 8 Virginia 6, No. 16 Duke 4 [Duke eliminated]

Game 6: No. 5 Miami 11, No. 12 Stanford 2 [Stanford eliminated]

Game 7: No. 10 Notre Dame 10, No. 7 Virginia Tech 17 [Notre Dame eliminated]

Game 8: No. 14 Pittsburgh 7, No. 6 Wake Forest 4 [Wake Forest eliminated]

ACC Baseball Tournament Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 21

Game 9: No. 1 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Virginia (11:00 a.m., ACCN)

Game 10: No. 4 Boston College vs. No. 5 Miami (3:00 p.m., ACCN)

Friday, May 22

Game 11: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech (11:00 a.m., ACCN)

Game 12: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Pittsburgh (3:00 p.m., ACCN)

Semifinals (Saturday, May 23)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (1:00 p.m., ACCN)

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (5:00 p.m., ACCN)

Championship (Sunday, May 24)

Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (12:00 p.m., ESPN2)