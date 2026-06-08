ACC commissioner Jim Phillips: Brendan Sorsby ruling part of ‘horrendous pattern’ in college athletics

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips weighed in on the story sweeping the sports world, the latest legal battle involving Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. He criticized what he described as a growing trend of court decisions undermining the rules governing college athletics.

Speaking with ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Phillips voiced concern over the impact of Monday’s ruling that granted Sorsby a temporary injunction against the NCAA. This allows the Texas Tech quarterback to play during the 2026 season.

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“This is another example of why we remain diligently focused on working with Congress to ensure rules are able to be consistently and fairly applied,” Phillips told ESPN. “To have college sports be continually under attack whenever a ruling is handed down that someone doesn’t like is a horrendous pattern that is evading and severely eroding the integrity of our profession.”

Alas, Sorsby was granted the injunction Monday by Judge Ken Curry in Lubbock County Court. The ruling prevents the NCAA from stopping him from practicing or competing for Texas Tech in 2026.

As part of the order, Sorsby will serve a two-game suspension to begin the season. Texas Tech opens the year against Abilene Christian and Oregon State before beginning Big 12 play against Houston.

According to court documents, Sorsby sought relief after the NCAA denied his request for reinstatement. Texas Tech had proposed a two-game suspension during the appeals process, arguing that harsher penalties could discourage athletes from seeking help for gambling addiction.

Moreover, the quarterback reportedly completed a 35-day stay at a gambling rehabilitation center in Arizona. This was after he was diagnosed with gambling and anxiety disorders.

Court filings state Sorsby placed at least 40 wagers involving Indiana during his time with the Hoosiers and used sportsbook accounts belonging to family members and friends to place approximately $90,000 worth of bets over four years. Documents also allege he continued gambling after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech.

Under NCAA guidelines established in 2023, athletes who wager on their own school or their own sport can face permanent loss of eligibility. The NCAA quickly pushed back on Monday’s ruling.

“The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby’s case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome, which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports,” the organization said in a statement.

NCAA president Charlie Baker also called for federal legislation, writing on social media that “there is no better example of why targeted intervention from Congress is necessary.”

The NCAA is expected to appeal the ruling, although the legal process could take months, if not longer, to resolve. By that time, Sorsby might have already led Texas Tech to new heights.